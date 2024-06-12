Suppa's Ristorante & Pizzeria
Menu
Appetizers
- Stuffed Mushrooms
Sausage, cheese, roasted peppers & spinach with bacon sherry cream sauce$15.95
- Eggplant Rollatini
Eggplant filled with ricotta, romano & parsley$11.95
- Zuppa di Mussels
Brothy marinara or white wine sauce$13.95
- Chicken Wings
Served with blue cheese or ranch$13.95
- Fresh Mozzarella & Tomato
Topped with basil & drizzled with olive oil$11.95
- Chicken Fingers
Served with honey mustard$11.95
- Mozzarella Sticks
Served with marinara sauce$9.95
- Garlic Bread$4.95
- Garlic Knots
Served with marinara sauce$6.95
- Mozzarella in Carrozza
Served with marinara sauce$9.95
- Fried Calamari
Served with marinara sauce$16.95
- Clams Oreganata$13.95
- Garlic Shrimp$13.95
- Lump Crab Cake
Served with ranch bruschetta sauce$17.95
- Homemade Meatballs
Served with ricotta$11.95
- Zuppa di Clams
Little neck clams simmered in a red or white sauce$15.95
- Grilled Octopus
Served over spinach & beans$17.95
- Sausage, Potatoes, Long Hot Peppers & Broccoli Rabe
Sauteed in garlic & oil$14.95
- Bruschetta$8.95
Small Salads
- Small House Salad
Iceberg, romaine, carrots, olives, tomatoes, red onion & cucumbers with house balsamic vinaigrette$8.00
- Small Caesar Salad
Romaine, croutons & romano with our homemade caesar dressing$9.00
- Small Mixed Greens Salad
Cranberries, goat cheese & walnuts with honey balsamic dressing$9.00
- Small Arugula Salad
Roasted peppers, mozzarella, sun-dried tomatoes & red onion with house balsamic vinaigrette$11.00
- Small Tuscan Salad
Chicken cutlet, mixed greens, tomatoes, onions, pepperoni, croutons, mozzzarella & gorgonzola with ranch vinaigrette$12.00
- Small Greek Salad
Kalamata olives, feta, red onion, cucumber & pepperoncini with tzatziki dressing$10.00
- Small Antipasto Salad
Prosciutto, capicola, pepperoni, salami, mozzarella, roasted peppers, onions & tomatoes$21.00
- Small Buffalo Chicken Salad
Creamy blue cheese dressing$12.00
- Small Buffalo Shrimp Salad
Creamy blue cheese dressing$14.00
- Small Spinach Salad
Crumbled gorgonzola, croutons, red onion & walnuts with house balsamic vinaigrette$10.00
- Small Roasted Pepper & Beet Salad
Red onion, tomatoes, fresh mozzarella & candied walnuts with house balsamic dressing$12.00
- Small Wedge Salad
Bacon, crumbled gorgonzola, tomatoes & red onions with creamy blue cheese dressing$14.00
- Seafood Salad
Shrimp, calamari, octopus, peperoncini, pepper hulls, celery, black olives & infused lemon olive oil$21.00
- Calamari Salad
Calamari, peperoncini, pepper hulls, celery, black olives & infused lemon olive oil$19.00
Large Salads
- Large House Salad
Iceberg, romaine, carrots, olives, tomatoes, red onion & cucumbers with house balsamic vinaigrette$10.00
- Large Caesar Salad
Romaine, croutons & romano with our homemade caesar dressing$11.00
- Large Mixed Greens Salad
Cranberries, goat cheese & walnuts with honey balsamic dressing$11.00
- Large Arugula Salad
Roasted peppers, mozzarella, sun-dried tomatoes & red onion with house balsamic vinaigrette$13.00
- Large Tuscan Salad
Chicken cutlet, mixed greens, tomatoes, onions, pepperoni, croutons, mozzzarella & gorgonzola with ranch vinaigrette$14.00
- Large Greek Salad
Kalamata olives, feta, red onion, cucumber & pepperoncini with tzatziki dressing$12.00
- Large Antipasto Salad
Prosciutto, capicola, pepperoni, salami, mozzarella, roasted peppers, onions & tomatoes$23.00
- Large Buffalo Chicken Salad
Creamy blue cheese dressing$14.00
- Large Buffalo Shrimp Salad
Creamy blue cheese dressing$16.00
- Large Spinach Salad
Crumbled gorgonzola, croutons, red onion & walnuts with house balsamic vinaigrette$12.00
- Large Roasted Pepper & Beet Salad
Red onion, tomatoes, fresh mozzarella & candied walnuts with house balsamic dressing$14.00
- Large Wedge Salad
Bacon, crumbled gorgonzola, tomatoes & red onions with creamy blue cheese dressing$16.00
Soups
Subs & Wraps
- Chicken Parmigiana Sub$11.95
- Veal Parmigiana Sub$12.95
- Meatball Parmigiana Sub$11.95
- Shrimp Parmigiana Sub$13.95
- Eggplant Parmigiana Sub$11.95
- Chicken Vodka Parmigiana Sub$12.95
- Sausage Parmigiana Pub$11.95
- Sausage, Peppers, & Onionns Sub$11.95
- Cheesesteak
American cheese, peppers, onions & potatoes$12.95
- Italian Sub
Ham, salami, provolone, lettuce & tomato with oil & vinegar$11.95
- Turkey Sub
Turkey, cheese, lettuce, tomato & onions with oil & vinegar$13.95
- Tuna Sub
Lettuce, tomato & onions with oil & vinegar$11.95
- Gabriella Sub
Grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers & honey balsamic$11.95
- Christina Sub
Eggplant, fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers & honey balsamic$11.95
- Potato & Egg Sub$11.95
- Prosciutto, Ricotta, Arugula, & Roasted Peppers Sub$13.95
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$11.95
- Alyssa Sub
Chicken cutlet, burrata, prosciutto & pesto$12.95
- Chicken Cutlet Sub
Lettuce, tomato & mayo$11.95
- Chicken Milanese Sub
Arugula, roasted peppers, tomato & balsamic glaze$11.95
- Veal Milanese Sub
Arugula, roasted peppers, tomato & balsamic glaze$13.95
- Portobello Sub
Eggplant, portobello mushroom, fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers & balsamic glaze$12.95
- Buffalo Chicken or Shrimp Wrap
Lettuce, tomato, american cheese & blue cheese dressing$11.95
- Chicken, Broccoli & Bacon Wrap
With cheddar & served with ranch$11.95
- Italian Hot Dog
Peppers, onions & potatoes served on pizza bread$11.95
- Chicken Francese Sub
Chicken cutlet & mozzarella in a francese sauce$12.95
- Grilled Chicken, Broccoli Rabe & Fresh Mozzarella Sub$11.95
Chicken
- Chicken Parmigiana
Chicken cutlet, tomato sauce & mozzarella$22.95
- Chicken Francese
White wine, lemoon & butter$22.95
- Chicken Vodka Parmigiana
Chicken cutlet, vodka sauce & mozzarella$22.95
- Chicken Arrabiatta
Chicken cutlet, hot peppers & mozzarella in a pink sauce$22.95
- Chicken Picatta
White wine, lemon, butter & capers$22.95
- Chicken Artichoke
Garlic, white wine, lemon, butter & mozzarella$22.95
- Chicken Romano
Romano cheese crusted chicken, light pink sauce with spinach & tomatoes$22.95
- Chicken Saltimbocca
Topped with prosciutto & mozzarella, served over spinach in a butter sage sauce$22.95
- Pan Fried Chicken with Arugula
Topped with arugula, roasted peppers, diced tomatoes & fresh mozzarella$22.95
- Chicken Rosanna
Grilled chicken, roasted peppers, portobello mushrooms, fresh mozzarella over spinach, driizzled with balsamic glaze$22.95
- Pan Fried Chicken over Broccoli Rabe$22.95
- Chicken Marsala
Shallots & mushrooms in a marsala wine sauce$22.95
- Chicken Giambotta
Mushrooms, peppers, sausage & potatoes in a brown demi$22.95
- Chicken Murphy
Mushrooms, peppers, onions, potatoes & herbs in a brown demi$22.95
- Chicken Balsamic
Balsamic vinaigrette reduction with fresh herbs$22.95
- Chicken Daniella
Grilled tomato & mozzarella in a lemon butter sauce$22.95
- Grilled Chicken
Over spinach or broccoli$22.95
- Chicken Margarita
Sliced tomato, prosciutto, eggplant & ricotta in marinara sauce$23.95
- Chicken Cardinale
Prosciutto, asparagus, roasted peppers & mozzarella in a brown red sage sauce$23.95
- Chicken Principesse
Topped with prosciutto, eggplant, tomato & mozzarella in a light brown mushroom sauce$23.95
Veal
- Veal Parmigiana
Veal cutlet, tomato sauce & mozzarella$26.95
- Veal Picatta
White wine, lemon butter sauce & capers$26.95
- Veal Saltimbocca
Topped with prosciutto and mozzarella, served over spnach in a butter sage sauce$27.95
- Pan Fried Veal with Arugula
Topped with arugula, roasted peppers, chopped tomatoes & fresh mozzarella$26.95
- Veal Marsala
Shallots & mushrooms in a marsala wine sauce$26.95
- Veal Francese
White wine, lemon & butter$26.95
- Veal Principesse
Topped with prosciutto, eggplant, tomato & mozzarella in a brown red sage sauce$27.95
Sides
Pasta
- Penne Vodka
Tomato sauce, heavy cream, onions & basil$17.95
- Spaghetti & Meatballs$18.95
- Fettucini Alfredo$17.95
- Rigatoni Bologenese$18.95
- Cavatelli & Broccoli
Garlic, olive oil & romano$17.95
- Linguini, Shrimp & Broccoli Rabe
Garlic & olive oil$20.95
- Penne Anthony
Roasted peppers, mozzarella, chicken & red sauce$19.95
- Rigatoni Arrabiata
Chicken cutlet, mozzarella, hot peppers & pink sauce$20.95
- Fusili Amore
Onions, bacon, tomatoes & basil$17.95
- Cajun Orecchiette
Sausage, chicken, peppers & onions in a cajun cream sauce$22.95
- Linguini Portobello
Portobello mushrooms, crumbled sausage, spinach & feta in a brown sauce$19.95
- Tortellini Michaelangelo
Chicken, ham, onion, prosciutto & romano in a cream sauce$19.95
- Fettuccini Suppa
Fresh mozzarella & roasted peppers in a pesto cream sauce$18.95
- Linguini Clam Sauce
White or red sauce with little neck clams$20.95
- Shrimp Scampi
Garlic & lemon sauce, served over linguini$24.95
- Lobster Ravioli
Baby shrimp, cherry tomatoes & spinach in a pink brandy sauce$22.95
- Rigatoni Filetto di Pomodoro
Prosciutto & onions in a plum tomato sauce$17.95
- Orecchiette, Sausage & Broccoli Rabe
Garlic & olive oil$19.95
Baked
Seafood
- Grilled Salmon
Served with mixed veggies$26.95
- Maple Glazed Salmon
Served with mixed veggies$26.95
- Shrimp Francese
White wine, lemon & butter$24.95
- Shrimp Parmigiana
Lightly breaded with mozzarella in a tomato sauce$24.95
- Salmon Livornese
Kalamata olives, onions & capers in a plum tomato sauce$26.95
- Calmari Marinara
Sweet plum tomato sauce over linguini$24.95
- Calamari Fra Diavlo
Spicy plum tomato sauce over linguini$24.95
- Seared Sea Scallops
Over spinach & beans
- Sole Francese
White wine, lemon & butter$25.95
- Sole Oreganata
Seasoned with breadcrumbs in a lemon sauce$25.95
- Zuppa Di Pesce
Lobster tail, clams, shrimp, scallops, mussels & calamari over linguini in a red or white sauce$34.95
- Shrimp Marinara
Sweet plum tomato sauce over linguini$24.95
- Shrimp Fra Diavlo
Spicy plum tomato sauce over linguini$24.95
Kid's Menu
Dessert
Specials
Pizza Menu
Pizza
- 12" BYO Pizza$11.00
- Margarita Pizza$13.00
- Meat Lovers Pizza$15.00
- Veggie Pizza$14.00
- White Pizza$13.00
- Chicken Parm Pizza$14.00
- Sausage & Broccoli Rabe Pizza$16.00
- Eggplant Rollatini Pizza$12.00
- Pepperoni, Sausage & Hot Honey Pizza$15.00
- Penne Vodka Pizza$14.00
- 12" Gluten Free Pizza$15.00
- Sicilian Pizza$24.00
- Buffalo Chicken Pizza$14.00
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza$14.00
- Chicken Pesto Pizza$14.00
- Chicken Caesar Pizza$14.00
- Square Brooklyn Pizza$24.00
- Square Grandma Pizza$24.00
- Drunken Grandma Pizza$25.00
- Cheesesteak Pizza
American, mozzarella & onions$14.00
Large Pizza
- Cheese (Large)$16.00
- Margherita (Large)$20.00
- Meat Lovers (Large)$22.00
- Veggie (Large)$21.00
- White (Large)$20.00
- Chicken Parm (Large)$22.00
- Sausage & Broccoli Rabe (Large)$22.00
- Eggplant Rollatini (large)$22.00
- Pepperoni, Sausage, & Hot Honey (Large)$23.00
- Penne Vodka (Large)$22.00
- Buffalo Chicken (Large)$22.00
- Chicken Bacon Ranch (Large)$22.00
- Chicken Pesto (Large)$22.00
- Chicken Caesar (Large)$23.00
- Cheese Steak (Large)$22.00
- 16" BYO Pizza$16.00