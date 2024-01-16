Surf City Still Works
DINNER
SHAREABLES
- MEATBALL SLIDERS
tomato, mozzarella, garlic bread$16.00
- YUCATAN SEAFOOD COCKTAIL
shrimp, octopus, spicy tomato$18.00
- CHEDDAR CHEESE PUFFS
prosciutto, apple butter$8.00
- PIGS IN A BLANKET
berkshire pork, honey-mustard$10.00
- PONZU-SESAME TUNA
cucumbers, avocado, orange$16.00
- BACON WRAPPED DATES
almond butter, blue cheese$12.00
- TAMARI WINGS
sesame-scallion crunch$18.00
- SURFSIDE CIGARS
wild mushrooms, white truffle aioli$14.00
- HANG TEN FRIES
parmesan, bacon, onion-sour cream dip$11.00
- SIDE OF FRIES$6.00
SALADS
MAINS
- HB BURGER
tomatoes, bacon, special sauce$22.00
- VEGGIE BURGER
squash, lentils, mushrooms, harissa$21.00
- GNOCCHI ALFREDO
asparagus, prosciutto, parmigiano$22.00
- SURFRIDER SCAMPI
prawns, garlic butter, white beans, tomato$24.00
- MISO SALMON
bok choy, chilies, citrus$28.00
- CHICKEN PARM
marinara, mozzarella, basil$27.00
- SHOREBREAK RIBS
achiote, roasted chilies, avocado, chimichurri$22.00
DESSERT
Surf City Stillworks Location and Ordering Hours
(714) 253-7606
Open now • Closes at 8PM