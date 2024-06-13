Surfside Creamery
FOOD
Sea Dwellers
- Clam Cakes
Fried golden with Linguica & Clams in every bite.$8.00
- Clam Chowder
What's fried seafood without some delicious chowdah?$7.00
- Clam Roll with Fries$14.00
- Fish and Chips
A Surfside Best Seller! Delicious golden fried fish with hand cut fries. You can't go wrong!$11.00
- Fried Whole Belly Clams & Fries
Fried whole belly clams and hand cut fries to fill your whole belly! YUM! YUM! YUM!$26.00
- Fried New Bedford Sea Scallops & Fries
No matter how you pronounce it you're sure to enjoy our golden-fried New Bedford Sea Scallops! But it's ska-luhps.$26.00
- Fried Seafood Platter & Fries
Enough for one hungry person or to share. No matter what you choose we know you'll enjoy this feast of local seafood.$32.00
- Fried Shrimp Plate with French Fries$24.00
- Quahog & Chowder Combo
Double the yum. Stuffed Quahog and Clam Chowdah... it doesn't get more New England than this!$10.00
- Scallop Roll with Fries$14.00
- Stuffed Quahog
Get the butter and hot sauce ready.$5.00
Land Sharks
- 2 Hot Dogs & Chips
2 grilled all beef hot dogs and a bag of chips. The perfect lunch on the run that won't break the bank!$6.00
- Surfside Smash Burger & Chips
Nothing says summertime like a fresh never frozen patty off the grille. At the surf we keep it classic with lettuce, tomato, pickles, and onion. Add bacon!$10.00
- Chicken Tenders
Not in the mood for a dog or a burger? We got you covered. Juicy and tender chicken is always a solid choice.$12.00
- Buffalo Chicken Tenders
Livin' dangerously? Spice it up with some buffalo sauce.$12.00
- Tenders & Fries Combo
In our opinion chicken tenders are just better with hand cut fries. We think you'll agree!$14.00
- Cacoila Sandwich & Chips
Slow cooked pork on a pop with origins from the Azores. This sandwich is New Bedford through and through.$7.00
- Side of Fries$6.00
- Side of Onion Rings$5.00
Specials
DRINKS
Fountain Soda
Bottled Beverages
ICE CREAM
Cones & Cups
Ice Cream Drinks
Ice Cream Sides
Miscellaneous
Sandwich
Slushees
Sundaes
- Specialty Brownie Sundae
CHUNKS OF FRESH BROWNIES & HOT FUDGE WITH THE ICE CREAM AND ADDITIONAL TOPPINGS OF YOUR CHOICE!$8.50
- Specialty Strawberry Shortcake Sundae
FRESH STRWBERRY SAUCE & SHORTCAKE PIECES WITH THE ICE CREAM AND ADDITIONAL TOPPINGS OF YOUR CHOICE!$8.50
- Specialty Peanut Butter Lovers Sundae
REESE'S PEANUT BUTTER CUPS, HOT FUDGE & HOT PEANUT BUTTER SAUCE WITH THE ICE CREAM AND ADDITIONAL TOPPINGS OF YOUR CHOICE!$8.50
- Regular Size Sundae$7.25
- Large Size Sundae$9.50
- Banana Split
3 SCOOPS, 3 SAUCES, CHOPPED PEANUTS, WHIPPED CREAM, CHERRIES AND OF COURSE BANANAS!$9.00