TOGO: N/A Beverages & Cocktails

TOGO N/A Beverages

Mexican Bottled Soda

$5.00

Jarritos, Mexican Coke, Mexican Sprite, Fanta

Topo Chico

$5.00

Sparkling mineral water from Mexico

Can Soda

$2.75

Coke, Diet Coke, or Sprite

Red Bull

$4.00

Regular, Sugar Free, Orange, Coconut

Bottled Water

$1.95

It's just water

Strawberry Lemonade

$5.00

House-made strawberry lemonade

Montego Bay Punch

$5.00

House made punch with pineapple, coconut, orange, passion fruit

Horchata

$5.00

House-made horchata, with white rice soaked in water, cinnamon, & granulated sugar

TOGO Cocktails

Margarita TG

$13.00+

José Cuervo Tradicional 100% blue agave tequila with orange curacao, agave & lime

Spicy Margarita TG

$13.00+

José Cuervo Tradicional 100% blue agave tequila with jalapeño, orange curacao, agave & lime

Passion Fruit Pau Hana TG

$13.00+Out of stock

St. George Terroir gin, whole passion fruit, handmade tonic syrup, & black pepper tincture

Mezcal Esencial TG

$13.00+

400 Conejos mezcal, lime, agave & grapefruit soda

The Surfsider TG

$15.00+

Don Q Spiced Rum with pineapple, coconut, orange & nutmeg (frozen)

El Frambueso TG

$15.00+Out of stock

Western Son raspberry vodka + house-made lemonade (frozen)

Frozen Margarita TG

$13.00+

José Cuervo Tradicional 100% blue agave tequila with orange curacao, agave & lime (frozen)

TOGO: Dinner (Saturday & Sunday)

Appetizers

Chips + Dips

Salsa Bar

$11.95

Surfside salsa, tomatillo and hatch chili ranch and chips

Bermuda Triangle

$18.95

Guacamole, queso, Surfside salsa, and chips

Shrimp Spring Rolls

$14.95

Shrimp, cabbage, carrots, glass noodles, sweet & spicy Thai dipping sauce

Tuna Poke

$18.95

Sesame & soy marinated tuna, mango, avocado, sriracha mayo, lime cilantro rice, crispy wontons

Pork Belly Sliders

$13.95

Teriyaki glazed pork belly, pineapple, serrano mayo on King's Hawaiian Rolls

Island Nachos

$15.95

Al pastor pork, ground beef, or chicken tinga with frijoles, jack cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, jalapeno

Street Corn

$6.95

Chipotle mayo, cotija cheese, paprika, lime

Jerk Wings

$14.95

6 wings with crudités & spicy pineapple dipping sauce

Ceviche Aguachile

$16.95

Chicken Taquitos

$13.95

Burritos

Bonaire

$13.95

Grilled chicken, pico de gallo, lime crema, shredded jack cheese, yellow rice

Andros

$16.95

Grilled steak, slow-roasted tomato, corn, cucumber yogurt, yellow rice

Martinique

$16.95

Grilled shrimp, grilled zucchini, pico de gallo, avocado, lime crema, yellow rice

St. Barts

$15.95

Blackened mahi mahi, romaine, avocado, pico de gallo, lime caesar

Mackinac

$12.95

Scrambled eggs, bacon, grilled poblano pepper + red onion, hash brown, jack cheese, yellow rice

Maldives

$11.95

Scrambled Egg, sauteed spinach, roasted mushrooms, tomatillo salsa, queso fresco

Tacos

Rio

$13.95

Al pastor spit-fired pork, pineapple, avocado salsa, cilantro + sweet onion, corn tortillas

Maui

$15.95

Grilled fish, black bean & corn salsa, avocado, cilantro, lime crema, corn tortillas

Nevis

$15.95

Grilled shrimp, yellow rice, pineapple mango salsa, guacamole, cilantro, lime crema, corn tortillas

Cabo San Lucas

$16.95

Grilled steak, grilled poblano peppers + red onion, guacamole, lime crema, cilantro, flour tortillas

Negril

$15.95

Blackened mahi mahi, spicy slaw, avocado, chili ranch, corn tortillas

Punta Cana

$14.95

Fried chicken, creamy slaw, tomato corn salsa, cilantro, chipotle crema, flour tortillas

Bora Bora

$13.95

Grilled chicken, mandarin oranges, guacamole, honey peanut sauce, sesame seed, cilantro, flour tortillas

Malibu

$13.95

Wild mushroom, slow-roasted tomates, grilled queso fresco, sauteed spinach, hatch chili ranch, blue corn tortillas

Birria

$17.95

Braised beef brisket, jack cheese, sweet onion & cilantro, Yucatán au jus, corn tortillas

St. Lucia

$14.95

Sweet & spicy fried shrimp, apple & cabbage slaw, cilantro, flour tortillas

Tonga

$13.95

Scrambled eggs, chorizo, crispy hash browns, poblano peppers, queso fresco, chili ranch, blue corn tortillas

Plain Steak Taco

$15.95

Build Your Own Steak Taco

Plain Chicken Taco

$14.95

Build Your Own Chicken Taco

Plain Shrimp Taco

$15.95

Build Your Own Shrimp Taco

Quesadillas

Martha's Vineyard

$13.95

Spinach, tomato corn salsa, red onion, mushrooms, jack cheese,

Belize

$16.95

Grilled steak, grilled poblano peppers + red onion, jack cheese

St. Croix

$16.95

Grilled shrimp, pineapple mango salsa, grilled zucchini, jack cheese

Port Antonio

$16.95

Grilled jerk chicken, pineapple mango salsa, jack cheese

Cheese Quesadilla

$11.00

Steak Quesadilla

$15.00

Plain Chicken Quesadilla

$14.00

Enchiladas

Cozumel

$18.95

Roasted chicken, flour tortillas, jack cheese, crema, pico de gallo, mole negro sauce, scallions ***Contains Nuts***

Barbados

$19.95

Grilled shrimp,flour tortillas, spinach, jack cheese, crema, pico de gallo, shrimp bisque sauce, scallions

Cayman Islands

$18.95

Ground beef, flour tortillas, jack cheese, crema, pico de gallo, red enchilada sauce, scallions

Fajitas

Chicken Fajita

$26.95

Served with grilled poblano peppers & onions, lime cilantro rice, jack cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, roasted jalapeno and flour tortillas

Steak Fajita

$27.95

Served with grilled poblano peppers & onions, lime cilantro rice, jack cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, roasted jalapeno and flour tortillas

Shrimp Fajita

$29.95

Served with grilled poblano peppers & onions, lime cilantro rice, jack cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, roasted jalapeno and flour tortillas

Combo Fajita (pick two)

$27.95

Served with grilled poblano peppers & onions, lime cilantro rice, jack cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, roasted jalapeno and flour tortillas

Bowls

Rock House

$21.95

Jerk chicken, coconut rice + peas, braised cabbage, grilled pineapple + red onion

Bali

$22.95

Grilled shrimp, lemongrass, sauteed eggplant, sugar snap peas, lime cilantro rice, basil, Thai red coconut curry sauce

Mykonos

$23.95

Grilled salmon, tabbouleh, chickpeas, cucumber, slow-roasted tomato, whipped feta, green goddess dressing

O'Ahu

$25.95

Sesame-seared tuna, cauliflower rice, sugar snap peas, citrus relish, coconut curry sauce

Salads

Aruba

$19.95

Grilled shrimp, romaine, avocado, pickled red onion, cherry tomatos, queso fresco, lime caesar dressing

Baja

$17.95

Fried chicken tenders, Surfside mixed greens, black bean & corn salsa, avocado, cherry tomatoes, corn tortilla strips, chili ranch

Buck Island

$20.95

Blackened salmon, arugula, cherry tomatoes, corn, avocado, grilled summer squash, goat cheese, tomato balsamic vinaigrette

Tahiti

$18.95

Grilled shrimp, Surfside mixed greens, mango, avocado, bean sprouts, macadamia nuts, mint, ginger lime vinaigrette

Santa Monica

$22.95

Sesame-crusted rare tuna, arugula, egg noodles, Thai basil, pineapple, grape tomato, cilantro, chopped peanuts, toasted coconut, coconut red curry vinaigrette

For the Kids

Kids Corn

$4.00

half ear of corn with lime mayo and queso fresco

Kids Nachos

$9.95

Ground beef or chicken tinga and melted cheese

Kids Taco

$9.95

Grilled steak, grilled chicken, or grilled shrimp with jack cheese

Kids Quesadilla

$9.95

Grilled steak, grilled chicken, or grilled shrimp with jack cheese

Kids Burrito

$9.95

Grilled steak, grilled chicken, or grilled shrimp with jack cheese

Kids Fish Sticks

$9.95
Kids Salmon

$11.95

Crispy grilled salmon

Side Kids Fruit

$1.95

Desserts

Tres Leches

$7.00

Soaked sponge cake topped with strawberry compote

Flan

$7.00

Baked caramel custard dessert

Sides & Slaws

Apple & Cabbage Slaw

$2.95+
Creamy Slaw

$2.95+
Side of Braised Beans

$3.95
Side of Chips

$2.00

Side of Cilantro & Sweet Onion

$0.95+

Side of Grilled Peppers + Onions

$2.95+

Side of Grilled Zucchini

$1.95

Side of Jalapeno

$0.95+

Side of Lettuce

$1.95+
Side of Lime Cilantro Rice

$3.95

Side of Mushrooms

$1.95

Side of Queso Fresco

$0.95+

Side of Roasted Tomatoes

$1.95

Side of Spinach

$2.95
Side of Yellow Rice

$3.95

Side Salad

$2.95+
Spicy Slaw

$2.95+

Side of Jack Cheese

$0.95+

Side of Whipped Feta

$1.50+

Side of Cotija Cheese

$0.95+

Side of Cilantro

$0.50

Side of Avocado

$2.95+

Single Tortilla (1)

$0.50

Side of Corn

$0.95+

Side Tabbouleh

$4.95

Side Kids Fruit

$1.95

Side of Crudités

$3.95

Dressings, Sauces, & Salsas

Guacamole

$3.95+

Surfside Salsa

$1.95+

Hatch Chili Ranch

$1.95+

Tomatillo Salsa

$1.95+

Lime Crema

$1.95+

Sour Cream

$0.95+

Pico de Gallo

$1.95+

Pineapple Mango Salsa

$1.95+

Black Bean + Corn Salsa

$1.95+

Lime Caesar Dressing

$0.95

Tinga Ranch

$0.95+

Tomato Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.95

Ginger Lime Vinaigrette

$0.95

Coconut Red Curry Vinaigrette

$0.95

Mole Negro

$2.95

Red Enchilada Sauce

$2.95

Shrimp Bisque Sauce

$2.95

Jerk Sauce

$1.95+

Teriyaki Glaze

$0.95+

Thai Coconut Red Curry Sauce

$0.95

Green Goddess Dressing

$0.95+

Strawberry Compote

$0.95+

Sriracha Mayo

$0.95+

Sweet Lime Dipping Sauce

$0.95+

Grilled Tomato Sauce

$0.95+

Sweet & Spicy Thai Dipping Sauce

$0.95+

Honey Peanut Sauce

$0.95+

Chipotle Crema

$0.95+

Cucumber Yogurt Sauce

$0.95+

Proteins

6oz Grilled Salmon

$8.00

6oz Blackened Salmon

$8.00

8oz Grilled Salmon

$10.00

Grilled Shrimp (5)

$7.00

Fried Shrimp (5)

$8.00

4oz Grilled Mahi Mahi

$7.00

4oz Blackened Mahi Mahi

$7.00

4oz Grilled Cobia

$7.00

6oz Seared Tuna

$12.00

4oz Raw Tuna

$10.00

8oz Grilled Chicken Thigh

$6.00

8oz Grilled Chicken Breast

$7.00

5oz Jerk Chicken Thigh

$6.00

8oz Jerk Chicken Airline

$7.00

5oz Fried Chicken Tenders

$6.00

8oz Grilled Steak

$7.00

8oz Ground Beef

$5.00

8oz Chicken Tinga

$6.00

8oz Al Pastor Pork

$6.00

8oz Brisket

$8.00

Family Meals

Fajita Box

Choice of protein, flour tortillas, jack cheese, poblano pepper + red onion, pico de gallo, guacamole, crema, tortilla chips - feeds 5-7

Nacho Box

$45.00

Create your own nachos - just melt the cheese and assemble the toppings! Chicken tinga, frijoles, jack cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, queso, jalapenos

Enchilada Box

Enchilada Box

$109.95

Choice of Chicken, Beef, or Shrimp with lime cilantro rice, braised pinto beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, and chips and Surfside salsa - Serves 4-6.

Bag Fee

$0.05