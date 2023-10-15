Surfside - Tenleytown 4200 Wisconsin Avenue NW
TOGO: N/A Beverages & Cocktails
TOGO N/A Beverages
Mexican Bottled Soda
Jarritos, Mexican Coke, Mexican Sprite, Fanta
Topo Chico
Sparkling mineral water from Mexico
Can Soda
Coke, Diet Coke, or Sprite
Red Bull
Regular, Sugar Free, Orange, Coconut
Bottled Water
It's just water
Strawberry Lemonade
House-made strawberry lemonade
Montego Bay Punch
House made punch with pineapple, coconut, orange, passion fruit
Horchata
House-made horchata, with white rice soaked in water, cinnamon, & granulated sugar
TOGO Cocktails
Margarita TG
José Cuervo Tradicional 100% blue agave tequila with orange curacao, agave & lime
Spicy Margarita TG
José Cuervo Tradicional 100% blue agave tequila with jalapeño, orange curacao, agave & lime
Passion Fruit Pau Hana TG
St. George Terroir gin, whole passion fruit, handmade tonic syrup, & black pepper tincture
Mezcal Esencial TG
400 Conejos mezcal, lime, agave & grapefruit soda
The Surfsider TG
Don Q Spiced Rum with pineapple, coconut, orange & nutmeg (frozen)
El Frambueso TG
Western Son raspberry vodka + house-made lemonade (frozen)
Frozen Margarita TG
José Cuervo Tradicional 100% blue agave tequila with orange curacao, agave & lime (frozen)
TOGO: Dinner (Saturday & Sunday)
Appetizers
Chips + Dips
Salsa Bar
Surfside salsa, tomatillo and hatch chili ranch and chips
Bermuda Triangle
Guacamole, queso, Surfside salsa, and chips
Shrimp Spring Rolls
Shrimp, cabbage, carrots, glass noodles, sweet & spicy Thai dipping sauce
Tuna Poke
Sesame & soy marinated tuna, mango, avocado, sriracha mayo, lime cilantro rice, crispy wontons
Pork Belly Sliders
Teriyaki glazed pork belly, pineapple, serrano mayo on King's Hawaiian Rolls
Island Nachos
Al pastor pork, ground beef, or chicken tinga with frijoles, jack cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, jalapeno
Street Corn
Chipotle mayo, cotija cheese, paprika, lime
Jerk Wings
6 wings with crudités & spicy pineapple dipping sauce
Ceviche Aguachile
Chicken Taquitos
Burritos
Bonaire
Grilled chicken, pico de gallo, lime crema, shredded jack cheese, yellow rice
Andros
Grilled steak, slow-roasted tomato, corn, cucumber yogurt, yellow rice
Martinique
Grilled shrimp, grilled zucchini, pico de gallo, avocado, lime crema, yellow rice
St. Barts
Blackened mahi mahi, romaine, avocado, pico de gallo, lime caesar
Mackinac
Scrambled eggs, bacon, grilled poblano pepper + red onion, hash brown, jack cheese, yellow rice
Maldives
Scrambled Egg, sauteed spinach, roasted mushrooms, tomatillo salsa, queso fresco
Tacos
Rio
Al pastor spit-fired pork, pineapple, avocado salsa, cilantro + sweet onion, corn tortillas
Maui
Grilled fish, black bean & corn salsa, avocado, cilantro, lime crema, corn tortillas
Nevis
Grilled shrimp, yellow rice, pineapple mango salsa, guacamole, cilantro, lime crema, corn tortillas
Cabo San Lucas
Grilled steak, grilled poblano peppers + red onion, guacamole, lime crema, cilantro, flour tortillas
Negril
Blackened mahi mahi, spicy slaw, avocado, chili ranch, corn tortillas
Punta Cana
Fried chicken, creamy slaw, tomato corn salsa, cilantro, chipotle crema, flour tortillas
Bora Bora
Grilled chicken, mandarin oranges, guacamole, honey peanut sauce, sesame seed, cilantro, flour tortillas
Malibu
Wild mushroom, slow-roasted tomates, grilled queso fresco, sauteed spinach, hatch chili ranch, blue corn tortillas
Birria
Braised beef brisket, jack cheese, sweet onion & cilantro, Yucatán au jus, corn tortillas
St. Lucia
Sweet & spicy fried shrimp, apple & cabbage slaw, cilantro, flour tortillas
Tonga
Scrambled eggs, chorizo, crispy hash browns, poblano peppers, queso fresco, chili ranch, blue corn tortillas
Plain Steak Taco
Build Your Own Steak Taco
Plain Chicken Taco
Build Your Own Chicken Taco
Plain Shrimp Taco
Build Your Own Shrimp Taco
Quesadillas
Martha's Vineyard
Spinach, tomato corn salsa, red onion, mushrooms, jack cheese,
Belize
Grilled steak, grilled poblano peppers + red onion, jack cheese
St. Croix
Grilled shrimp, pineapple mango salsa, grilled zucchini, jack cheese
Port Antonio
Grilled jerk chicken, pineapple mango salsa, jack cheese
Cheese Quesadilla
Steak Quesadilla
Plain Chicken Quesadilla
Enchiladas
Cozumel
Roasted chicken, flour tortillas, jack cheese, crema, pico de gallo, mole negro sauce, scallions ***Contains Nuts***
Barbados
Grilled shrimp,flour tortillas, spinach, jack cheese, crema, pico de gallo, shrimp bisque sauce, scallions
Cayman Islands
Ground beef, flour tortillas, jack cheese, crema, pico de gallo, red enchilada sauce, scallions
Fajitas
Chicken Fajita
Served with grilled poblano peppers & onions, lime cilantro rice, jack cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, roasted jalapeno and flour tortillas
Steak Fajita
Served with grilled poblano peppers & onions, lime cilantro rice, jack cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, roasted jalapeno and flour tortillas
Shrimp Fajita
Served with grilled poblano peppers & onions, lime cilantro rice, jack cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, roasted jalapeno and flour tortillas
Combo Fajita (pick two)
Served with grilled poblano peppers & onions, lime cilantro rice, jack cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, roasted jalapeno and flour tortillas
Bowls
Rock House
Jerk chicken, coconut rice + peas, braised cabbage, grilled pineapple + red onion
Bali
Grilled shrimp, lemongrass, sauteed eggplant, sugar snap peas, lime cilantro rice, basil, Thai red coconut curry sauce
Mykonos
Grilled salmon, tabbouleh, chickpeas, cucumber, slow-roasted tomato, whipped feta, green goddess dressing
O'Ahu
Sesame-seared tuna, cauliflower rice, sugar snap peas, citrus relish, coconut curry sauce
Salads
Aruba
Grilled shrimp, romaine, avocado, pickled red onion, cherry tomatos, queso fresco, lime caesar dressing
Baja
Fried chicken tenders, Surfside mixed greens, black bean & corn salsa, avocado, cherry tomatoes, corn tortilla strips, chili ranch
Buck Island
Blackened salmon, arugula, cherry tomatoes, corn, avocado, grilled summer squash, goat cheese, tomato balsamic vinaigrette
Tahiti
Grilled shrimp, Surfside mixed greens, mango, avocado, bean sprouts, macadamia nuts, mint, ginger lime vinaigrette
Santa Monica
Sesame-crusted rare tuna, arugula, egg noodles, Thai basil, pineapple, grape tomato, cilantro, chopped peanuts, toasted coconut, coconut red curry vinaigrette
For the Kids
Kids Corn
half ear of corn with lime mayo and queso fresco
Kids Nachos
Ground beef or chicken tinga and melted cheese
Kids Taco
Grilled steak, grilled chicken, or grilled shrimp with jack cheese
Kids Quesadilla
Grilled steak, grilled chicken, or grilled shrimp with jack cheese
Kids Burrito
Grilled steak, grilled chicken, or grilled shrimp with jack cheese
Kids Fish Sticks
Kids Salmon
Crispy grilled salmon
Side Kids Fruit
Desserts
Sides & Slaws
Apple & Cabbage Slaw
Creamy Slaw
Side of Braised Beans
Side of Chips
Side of Cilantro & Sweet Onion
Side of Grilled Peppers + Onions
Side of Grilled Zucchini
Side of Jalapeno
Side of Lettuce
Side of Lime Cilantro Rice
Side of Mushrooms
Side of Queso Fresco
Side of Roasted Tomatoes
Side of Spinach
Side of Yellow Rice
Side Salad
Spicy Slaw
Side of Jack Cheese
Side of Whipped Feta
Side of Cotija Cheese
Side of Cilantro
Side of Avocado
Single Tortilla (1)
Side of Corn
Side Tabbouleh
Side Kids Fruit
Side of Crudités
Dressings, Sauces, & Salsas
Guacamole
Surfside Salsa
Hatch Chili Ranch
Tomatillo Salsa
Lime Crema
Sour Cream
Pico de Gallo
Pineapple Mango Salsa
Black Bean + Corn Salsa
Lime Caesar Dressing
Tinga Ranch
Tomato Balsamic Vinaigrette
Ginger Lime Vinaigrette
Coconut Red Curry Vinaigrette
Mole Negro
Red Enchilada Sauce
Shrimp Bisque Sauce
Jerk Sauce
Teriyaki Glaze
Thai Coconut Red Curry Sauce
Green Goddess Dressing
Strawberry Compote
Sriracha Mayo
Sweet Lime Dipping Sauce
Grilled Tomato Sauce
Sweet & Spicy Thai Dipping Sauce
Honey Peanut Sauce
Chipotle Crema
Cucumber Yogurt Sauce
Proteins
6oz Grilled Salmon
6oz Blackened Salmon
8oz Grilled Salmon
Grilled Shrimp (5)
Fried Shrimp (5)
4oz Grilled Mahi Mahi
4oz Blackened Mahi Mahi
4oz Grilled Cobia
6oz Seared Tuna
4oz Raw Tuna
8oz Grilled Chicken Thigh
8oz Grilled Chicken Breast
5oz Jerk Chicken Thigh
8oz Jerk Chicken Airline
5oz Fried Chicken Tenders
8oz Grilled Steak
8oz Ground Beef
8oz Chicken Tinga
8oz Al Pastor Pork
8oz Brisket
Family Meals
Fajita Box
Choice of protein, flour tortillas, jack cheese, poblano pepper + red onion, pico de gallo, guacamole, crema, tortilla chips - feeds 5-7
Nacho Box
Create your own nachos - just melt the cheese and assemble the toppings! Chicken tinga, frijoles, jack cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, queso, jalapenos
Enchilada Box
Choice of Chicken, Beef, or Shrimp with lime cilantro rice, braised pinto beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, and chips and Surfside salsa - Serves 4-6.
