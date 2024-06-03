Surge 2878 Delaware Avenue
Lunch
Open Pitas
- Souvlaki Pita$14.00
A customer favorite! Your choice of our house marinated chicken or beef with lettuce, tomato, red onions & our house-made tzatziki piled over a grilled pita
- Gyro Pita$13.00
Lamb, beef, sirloin, with lettuce, tomato, red onions & our house-made tzatziki piled over a grilled pita
- Popeye Pita$13.00
Grilled pita topped with fresh spinach, grilled chicken & Greek feta
- Falafel Pita$13.00
Enjoy falafel over crisp lettuce, tomato, red onions & tahini sauce on a grilled pita
- Spicy Feta Chicken Pita$13.00
Piled high with lettuce, tomato, chicken & tirokafteri over grilled pita
- Hummus Pita$11.00
Lettuce, tomato, red onions, and fresh hummus over a grilled pita
- Dolmas Pita$13.00
Grape leaves, lettuce, tomato, red onions & our house-made tzatziki sauce over a grilled pita (a vegan option without tzatziki)
- Greek Garden Pita$13.00
A refreshing spinach, tomato & Greek feta over a grilled pita
Other Lunch
Burgers
- Athenian Burger$13.00
Nothing like a fresh half pound patty topped with Greek feta to fill you up!
- Hamburger$12.00
Fresh ground beef served with lettuce, tomato & onion
- Bacon Cheeseburger$15.00
Fresh ground beef, applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion & choice of Swiss, mozzarella, Cheddar or American cheese
- Smokey Mountain Burger$16.00
Fresh burger patty topped with Cheddar, applewood bacon, smoky barbecue sauce, lettuce and tomato
- Veggie Burger$11.00
Vegan patty, lettuce, tomato & onion
- Surge Burger$18.00
This one is a fiery burger, stuffed with chipotles, Cheddar cheese, onion and peppers and smothered with chipotle aioli
Sandwiches
- Chicken Souvlaki Melt$12.00
Our special marinated chicken souvlaki with a nice blend of American cheese & Greek feta
- Patty Melt$13.00
Fresh ground beef patty with sautéed onions & American cheese melted between two slices of rye
- Tuna Melt$12.00
Seasoned tuna served with melted cheese on rye
- Western Sandwich$11.00
Two eggs scrambled with ham, peppers, onions & American cheese served on your choice of bread
- Classic BLT$11.00
Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo served on your choice of bread
- Steak Sandwich$15.00
NY strip steak cooked to your liking with cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion
- Chicken Finger Sandwich$14.00
Chicken fingers buffalo style cooked to your satisfaction with lettuce, tomato, onion and bleu cheese
- Cold Tuna Sandwich$12.00
Our tuna salad on your choice of toasted bread, with lettuce and tomato
- BBQ Meatloaf Bomber$17.00
Homemade meatloaf with BBQ sauce, caramelized onion and Cheddar cheese
- Turkey Club$17.00
A triple stack of turkey, lettuce, tomato and bacon
- BLT Club$16.00
Adding an extra bread and filling layer to the traditional BLT sandwich
- Reuben$17.00
Traditional corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and Thousand Island dressing
- Rachel$17.00
Reuben's cousin. Made with turkey and coleslaw, with Swiss cheese and Thousand Island dressing
Small Dish Starters
- Appetizer Sampler$15.00
A tid bit of our favorites: hummus, dolmates, tirokafteri, tzatziki, served with warm, grilled pita
- Tzatziki Dip$7.00
House-made with yogurt, grated cucumber, garlic served with sliced cucumber & pita
- Tirokafteri Spread$8.00
Roasted red peppers, feta cheese and olive oil, served with pita
- Falafel Appetizer$7.00
Seasoned ground chickpeas & fava beans lightly fried for an exterior crunch
- Dolmades$7.00
Grape leaves stuffed with rice & herbs served with dipping sauce
- Spanakopita a La Carte$8.00
Spinach & Greek feta cheese pie made with phyllo dough
- Hummus Plate$8.00
A blend of pureed chickpeas, garlic & tahini served with sliced cucumbers & pita
- Souvlaki Meat$8.00
Sirloin beef, chicken souvlaki or gyro
- Avgolemono Soup$4.00
A traditional Greek soup made with chicken, lemon & rice
- Vegetable$5.00
- Greek Fries$5.00
- French Fries$4.00
Salads
- Greek Salad$9.00
Salad mix of greens with tomatoes, red onions, kalamata olives, cucumbers, pepperoncini & Greek feta
- Souvlaki Salad$15.00
Our special marinated chicken souvlaki tenders or beef sirloin grilled to perfection tops our crisp Greek salad, served with house-made tzatziki
- Gyro Salad$14.00
Our beef sirloin & lamb blend over Greek salad served with home-made tzatziki
- Falafel Salad$13.00
Crisp salad mix, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, kalamata olives with crispy fried falafel made with chickpeas & fava beans served with tahini sauce
- Lemon Pepper Chicken$15.00
Zesty and fun, citrus seasoned grilled chicken tenders over crisp spring mix salad greens served with homemade tzatziki & hummus
- Norwegian$16.00
Get your daily dose of omega 3! A healthy spring mix salad with smoked salmon, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions & capers
- Spanakopita Salad$13.00
Swirled shaped phyllo pie made with fresh spinach & Greek feta paired with our Greek salad
- Julienne Salad$16.00
Green salad garnished with narrow strips of cheese, turkey, ham, and vegetables
- Surge Veggie Salad$14.00
Romaine lettuce, wedges of peppers, tomatoes and onion
Dinner
Dinner - Small Dish Starters
- Appetizer Sampler$15.00
A tid bit of our favorites: hummus, dolmates, tirokafteri, tzatziki, served with warm, grilled pita
- Tzatziki Dip$8.00
House-made with yogurt, grated cucumber, garlic served with sliced cucumber & pita
- Tirokafteri Spread$8.00
Roasted red peppers, feta cheese and olive oil, served with pita
- Falafel Appetizer$8.00
Seasoned ground chickpeas & fava beans lightly fried for an exterior crunch
- Olive Tapenade$8.00
Greek olives finely chopped, with Greek feta cheese. Served with our Greek pita
- Dolmades$8.00
Grape leaves stuffed with rice & herbs served with dipping sauce
- Spanakopita$8.00
Spinach & Greek feta cheese pie made with phyllo dough
- Hummus Plate$8.00
A blend of pureed chickpeas, garlic & tahini served with sliced cucumbers & pita
- Souvlaki Meat$8.00
Sirloin beef, chicken souvlaki or gyro
- Avgolemono Soup$5.00
A traditional Greek soup made with chicken, lemon & rice
- Empanada$4.00
- French Fries$5.00
- Greek Fries$6.00
- Side Salad$5.00
- Side Greek Salad$5.00
- Chicken Fingers$15.00
Breaded chicken fingers served with your choice of french fries or chef salad
Dinner Entrees
- Famous Fish Fry$15.00
Discover why western New Yorkers love their beer battered haddock. Also available panko breaded
- Panko Fish$15.00
- Seasoned Haddock$15.00
Season our broiled haddock with your favorite lemon pepper or Cajun seasoning
- Florentine Haddock$16.00
Fresh spinach, mushrooms, marinara sauce & mozzarella tops our broiled haddock
- Mediterranean Haddock$16.00
Broiled haddock topped with fresh sautéed spinach & Greek feta
- Lemon Butter Fish Fillet$16.00
Fresh broiled haddock drizzled with lemon butter sauce
- Scallops Linguine$18.00
In a white wine sauce. Linguine cooked in a white wine reduction, topped with capers
- Ravioli$16.00
Cheese and spinach ravioli topped with tomato sauce and Parmesan cheese
- Shrimp Platter$16.00
Lightly breaded butterfly jumbo shrimp served with cocktail sauce, lemon wedge & three classic sides
- Breaded Pork Chops$20.00
Fried pork chops with chipotle aioli, served with white rice and vegetables
- Creole Chicken$19.00
Marinated grilled chicken topped with a creole sauce, served with white rice and vegetables
- Chicken Alfredo$13.00
Grilled chicken and pasta, served in a delicious cream sauce with bacon chunks and broccoli
- Greek Pasta$15.00
Linguine in white wine with diced tomatoes, Greek olives, feta and Greek dressing
- Ham, Swiss and Asparagus Crepe$13.00
Homemade crepe, stuffed to the brim and topped with Alfredo sauce
- Chicken & Mushroom Crepe$13.00
Our marinated chicken and fresh sliced mushroom, topped with a creamy mushroom white sauce
- Greek Dinner$15.00
Enjoy a world famous souvlaki dinner choice of chicken, beef or gyro & house-made tzatziki. Served with Greek salad, pita & our oven roasted Greek potatoes
Dinner - Open Pitas
- Souvlaki Pita$16.00
A customer favorite! Your choice of our house marinated chicken or beef with lettuce, tomato, red onions & our house made tzatziki piled over a grilled pita
- Gyro Pita$16.00
Lamb beef sirloin blend of meats with lettuce, tomato, red onions & our house-made tzatziki piled over a grilled pita
- Popeye Pita$14.00
Grilled pita topped with fresh spinach, grilled chicken & Greek feta
- Falafel Pita$14.00
Enjoy falafel over crisp lettuce, tomato, red onions & tahini sauce on a grilled pita
- Spicy Feta Chicken Pita$14.00
Piled high with lettuce, tomato, chicken & tirokafteri over grilled pita
- Hummus Pita$13.00
Lettuce, tomato, red onions, and fresh hummus over a grilled pita
- Dolmas Pita$13.00
Grave leaves, lettuce, tomato, red onions & our house-made tzatziki sauce over a grilled pita (a vegan option with out tzatziki)
- Greek Garden Pita$13.00
A refreshing pile of spinach, tomato & Greek feta over a grilled pita
Dinner Burgers
- Athenian Burger$14.00
Nothing like a fresh half pound patty topped with Greek feta to fill you up!
- Hamburger$13.00
Fresh ground beef served with lettuce, tomato & onion
- Bacon Cheeseburger$16.00
Fresh ground beef, applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion & choice of Swiss, mozzarella, Cheddar or American cheese
- Smokey Mountain Burger$17.00
Fresh burger patty topped with cheddar, applewood bacon, smoky barbecue sauce, lettuce and tomato
- Vegan Burger$14.00
Vegan patty, lettuce, tomato & onion
- Smash Burger$15.00
A patty with A1 sauce, bacon, Cheddar and BBQ sauce
- Surge Burger$18.00
This one is a fiery burger, stuffed with chipotles, Cheddar cheese, onion and peppers and smothered with chipotle aioli
Dinner Salads
- Greek Salad$10.00
Salad mix of greens with tomatoes, red onions, Kalamata olives, cucumbers, pepperoncini & Greek feta
- Souvlaki Salad$16.00
Our special marinated chicken souvlaki tenders of beef sirloin grilled to perfection tops our crisp Greek salad served with house-made tzatziki
- Gyro Salad$16.00
Our beef sirloin & lamb blend over Greek salad served with homemade tzatziki
- Falafel Salad$16.00
Crisp salad mix, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, Kalamata olives with crispy fried falafel made with chickpeas & fava beans served with tahini sauce
- Lemon Pepper Chicken Salad$16.00
Zesty and fun, citrus seasoned grilled chicken tenders over crisp spring mix salad greens served with homemade tzatziki & hummus
- Norwegian$18.00
Get your daily dose of omega 3! A healthy spring mix salad with smoked salmon, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions & capers
- Spanakopita Salad$14.00
Swirled shaped phyllo pie made with fresh spinach & Greek feta paired with our Greek salad
- Julienne Salad$16.00
Green salad garnished with narrow strips of cheese, turkey, ham, and vegetables
- Chicken Caesar Salad$16.00
Green salad of romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese and croutons
- Surge Veggie Salad$14.00
Romaine lettuce, wedges of peppers, tomatoes and onion
Dinner Sandwiches
- Chicken Souvlaki Melt$14.00
Our special marinated chicken souvlaki with a nice blend of American cheese & Greek feta
- Patty Melt$14.00
Fresh ground beef patty with sautéed onions & American cheese melted between two slices of rye
- Tuna Melt$13.00
Seasoned tuna served with melted cheese on rye
- Cold Tuna Sandwich$13.00
Our tuna salad on your choice of toasted bread, with lettuce and tomato
- Cuban Sandwich$16.00
Pork loin, ham, thinly sliced pickles, Swiss cheese and homemade honey mustard dressing pressed and grilled to present a fabulous traditional sandwich
- Meatball Sub$16.00
Smothered homemade meatballs with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese
- Classic BLT$13.00
Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo served on your choice of bread
- Steak Sandwich$17.00
NY strip steak cooked to your liking with cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion
- Chicken Finger Sandwich$15.00
Chicken fingers buffalo style cooked to your satisfaction with lettuce, tomato, onion and bleu cheese
- BBQ Meatloaf Bomber$17.00
Homemade meatloaf with BBQ sauce, caramelized onion and Cheddar cheese
- Monte Cristo$15.00
Swiss cheese, ham, turkey and honey mustard between two french toasts
- Turkey Club$17.00
A triple stack of turkey, lettuce, tomato and bacon
- BLT Club$16.00
Adding an extra bread and filling layer to the traditional BLT sandwich
- Reuben$17.00
Traditional corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and Thousand Island dressing
- Rachel$17.00
Reuben's cousin. Made with turkey and coleslaw, with Swiss cheese and Thousand Island dressing
Dinner Sides
N/A Drinks
NA Beverages
- Frappe Iced Coffee$5.00
Original Greek frappe like it's served in Greece. Add a flavor of vanilla, hazelnut or caramel
- Juice$4.00
- 100% Colombian Coffee$3.00
- Hot Tea$3.00
- Herbal Tea$3.00
A variety selection available
- Hot Chocolate$4.00
- Milk$3.00
- Chocolate Milk$3.00
- Orange Juice$4.00
- Fountain Soda$3.00
- Freshly Brewed Iced Tea$3.00
Smoothies
- Purple Rain$6.00
Blueberries, blackberries, bananas & pineapple juice
- Aloha$5.50
Mangoes, peaches & pineapple juice
- Raspberry Ripple$5.50
Raspberry, bananas & orange juice
- Tropical Fusion$5.50
Peaches, mangoes & cranberry juice
- Fruity Tutty$5.50
Strawberries, bananas, mangoes & pineapple juice
- Ruby Red$5.50
Raspberries, strawberries & cranberries juice
- Milkshake$7.00
Liquor M-SAT
Cocktails
- House Cocktail$10.00
- Mimosa$8.00
- Bloody Mary$10.00
- Lemon Drop$12.00
- Margarita$12.00
- Alabama Slammer$12.00
- Appletini$12.00
- Blueberry Lemonade$12.00
- Champagne Cocktail$12.00
- Cosmopolitan$12.00
- Manhattan$14.00
- Old Fashioned$14.00
- Daiquiri$12.00
- Dark 'N Stormy$12.00
- Gimlet$12.00
- Greyhound$12.00
- Hot Toddy$12.00
- Hurricane$12.00
- Tequila Sunrise$12.00
- Long Island Iced Tea$12.00
- Madras$12.00
- Mai Tai$12.00
- Martini$12.00
- Mint Julep$12.00
- Mojito$12.00
- Moscow Mule$12.00
- Mudslide$12.00
- Rob Roy$12.00
- Sazerac$12.00
- Screwdriver$12.00
- Sea Breeze$12.00
- Sidecar$12.00
- Tom Collins$12.00
- Whiskey Smash$12.00
- Whiskey Sour$12.00
- White Russian$12.00
Liquor
- Beer$7.00
- Titos$7.00
- New Amsterdam Vodka$6.00
- Pink Whitney$6.00
- Sobieski Vanilla$6.00
- Spiced Pumpkin Vodka$6.00
- Deep Eddy$7.00
- New Amsterdam Gin$6.00
- Eldeflower Rose Gin$7.00
- Indigo Gin$7.00
- Hendricks Grand Cabaret$8.00
- Hendricks$9.00
- Captain Morgan$7.00
- Hercules Mulligan$7.00
- House Rum$6.00
- Bacardi$6.00
- RumChata$3.00
- RumChata Coconut$4.00
- Dolce Vida Grapefruit$4.00
- Dolce Vida Pineapple Jalapeno$4.00
- Don Julio Blanco$9.00
- Well$3.00
- Patron$9.00
- Milagro Blanco$4.00
- Milagro Reposado$5.00
- Alto del Carmen$5.00
- Crown Royal$5.00
- Bowman Brothers$6.00
- Rattlesnake Rosie's Maple Bacon$5.00
- Rattlesnake Rosie's Pumpkin Pie$5.00
- Tullamore Dew$7.00
- Tullamore Dew Honey$7.00
- Michter's$7.00
- Jack Daniels$5.00
- Jim Beam$5.00
- Jameson$7.00
- Proper Twelve$6.00
- Skrewball$5.00
- Makers Mark$5.00
- Canadian Club$5.00
- Dirty Monkey$6.00
- Sacred Rye$5.00
- Balvenie 12 yr$12.00
- Balvenie 14 yr$14.00
- Monkey Shoulder$10.00
- Fonseca Porto Siroco
- Grand Marnier
- Disaronno
- Blue Curacao
- McCormick's
- RumChata$3.00
- RumChata Coconut$4.00
- St. Germain
- Coffee Liqueur
- Dirty Monkey$6.00
- Romana Sambuca
- Lemoncello
- Carpano
- Montenegro
- Lockhouse Coffee
- Recipe 21 Triple Sec
- Aguadiente
- Gancia Rosso