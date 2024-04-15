Sushark
Appetizers
- Shrimp Tempura$14.00
Tossed in spicy mayo, scallions.
- Dates for Dates$12.00
(4 pcs) Dates stuffed with spanish chorizo, wrapped in crunchy bacon and truffle mayo
- Truffle Crispy Rice$11.00
Your choice of protein, scallion and sesame seeds.(4 pcs)
- Sushark Bites$11.50
Creamy Krab and tempura flakes wrapped in tuna and salmon sashimi, topped with a creamy sweet soy. (4 pcs)
- Sexy Salmon Gunkan$11.50
Spicy krab wrapped with salmon, topped with caramelized almonds and sweet soy (4 pcs)
- Gyozas$9.00
Chicken, pork or vegetable, served with our house-made sauce. (4 pcs)
- Edamame$9.00
Spicy sweet and sour, truffle parmesan or lemon and salt
- Flamed Keto Gunkans$11.50
Creamy krab wrapped in flamed salmon, topped with chipotle and sriracha (4 pcs)
- Cheesy Plantain$10.00
Mozzarella and sweet plantain croquettes, served with our house-made sauce(4 pcs)
- Crazy Temptation Gunkan$11.50
Krab mix wrapped in sweet plantain, topped with sweet soy and caramelized almonds. (4 pcs)
- Veggie Balls$10.00
Caramelized onion croquettes topped with sesame seeds and sliced jalapeno (4 pcs)
Sushi Pizzas
Salads
The Wok
- Mongolian Beef$22.00
Marinated in our special sauce, served with a side of jasmine rice.
- Yaki Soba$16.00
Wok-tossed egg noodles with your choice of protein, carrots, broccoli, red onion, snow peas and collard greens in a spicy-sweet sauce
- Savage Rice$17.00
Jasmine rice, shiitake mushrooms, red cabbage, carrots, cilantro, red onions, sautéed in a sweet sake sauce.
Sushark Rolls
- Tropical$14.95
Salmon, avocado, cream cheese, topped with sweet plantain, teriyaki and spicy mayo
- Crazy Salmon$15.95
Spicy salmon, avocado, cream cheese, scallion, topped with seared salmon and sriracha.
- Almond Crunch$14.50
Shrimp tempura, krab, cream cheese, scallion, topped with a passion fruit reduction and caramelized almonds.
- Truffle Maguro$16.95
Truffled tuna, avocado, crispy onions, cream cheese, scallion, yuzu mayo. Wrapped in soy paper. (No rice)
- White Lotus$15.95
Salmon, truffled krab, avocado, tempura flakes, scallion, wrapped in soy paper, topped with sweet soy and spicy mayo
- Truffle Keto$16.95
Truffled krab, salmon, avocado, cucumber, topped with grilled parmesan and truffle mayo. (No rice)
- Ninja Roll$15.50
Salmon, avocado, krab, crunchy veggies, topped with sweet plantain, wakame and truffle mayo.
- Keto Roll$16.95
Tuna, salmon, krab, avocado, cucumber, cream cheese, spicy mayo. Wrapped in soy paper (No Rice)
- Golden Dragon$15.95
Tuna, avocado, crispy tempura, cream cheese, topped with eel and sliced jalapeño.
- Crispy Carrot Roll$14.50
(Tempura Roll) Salmon tempura, carrot tempura, avocado, cream cheese, topped with sweet plantain, chipotle, sweet soy and scallions.
- Tiger Roll$14.95
Salmon, krab, avocado, cream cheese, chipotle. (Tempurized Roll)
- Samurai$14.95
Tuna, salmon, cream cheese, topped with avocado, crunchy salmon and honey orange sauce.
- Fire Tuna$14.95
Spicy tuna, scallion, cream cheese, avocado, topped with tuna, chipotle sauce, spicy sauce.
- Parmesan Roll$15.50
Salmon tempura, krab, avocado, cream cheese, topped with sweet plantain, flamed parmesan and truffle mayo
- Pop Corn Roll$16.50
Krab wrapped in soy paper, clarified truffle butter (5 pieces)
- Truffle Sweet Potato$13.95
Sweet potato, crispy onion, , avocado, cream cheese, fried jalapeño topped with truffled orange sauce.
- Veggie Roll$12.95
Tempura veggies, cucumber, avocado, scallions, sweet soy, chipotle.
- Tofu Roll$13.95
Tofu, tempura veggies, avocado, caramelized onion, sweet soy and chipotle.
Poke Bowls
- Veggie Poke$14.50
Crispy tofu, edamame, tempura veggies, sweet plantain, cucumber, mango, caramelized almonds, avocado, sesame seeds, sweet soy glaze (rice, quinoa or lettuce)
- Sunset Salmon Poke$15.95
Salmon, sweet plantain, veggies tempura, edamame, caramelized almonds, spicy mayo, sweet soy glaze. (Rice, quinoa or lettuce)
- Poketo$15.95
Tuna tartar, salmon, creamy krab, avocado, masago, cucumber, onions
- Tasty Tuna Poke$15.95
Tuna, edamame, mango, carrot, cucumber, roasted corn, honey orange sauce. (Rice, quinoa or lettuce)
- Shrimp Sensation Ρoke$15.95
Shrimp tempura, dynamite krab, avocado, cucumber, tempura veggies, sweet soy, wasabi mayo. (Rice, quinoa or lettuce)