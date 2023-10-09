Packaging

Order Packing

Pack everything separately

No Napkins & Chopsticks

Beverages

Coffee, Tea & Hot Chocolate

Americano

$4.00

Cold Brew

$5.00

Espresso

$3.25

Cortado

$4.00

Pour Over

$4.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

12oz Latte

$5.00

12oz Mocha

$5.50

16oz Latte

$6.00

16oz Mocha

$6.50

Baby Boss

$7.00

espresso over ice cream

espresso over ice cream

Tea - Black

$3.50

Tea - Green

$3.50

Tea - Herbal

$3.50

Tea - Iced

$3.50

Chai Latte

$4.75

London Fog

$4.50

Matcha Latte

$5.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Water

Saratoga Sparkling Water

$4.00

Saratoga Still Water

$4.00

Soda

Gus Soda

$4.00

(grown up soda)

(grown up soda)

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Diet 7up

$3.00

Mexican Coca-Cola

$4.00

Additional Beverages

Orange Juice

$3.50

Milk

$4.50

Bubble Tea

Green Tea Bubble Tea

$6.75

green tea, agave

green tea, agave

Matcha Milk Bubble Tea

$6.75

green tea, agave, matcha powder, milk

green tea, agave, matcha powder, milk

Pina Colada Bubble Tea

$6.75

Strawberry Bubble Tea

$6.75

strawberry fruit puree, green tea, agave.

strawberry fruit puree, green tea, agave.

Strawberry Milk Bubble Tea

$6.75

Pumpkin Spiced Bubble Tea

$6.75Out of stock

Mango Bubble Tea

$6.75

mango puree, green tea, agave

mango puree, green tea, agave

Mango Milk Bubble Tea

$6.75

mango puree, green tea, agave, milk

mango puree, green tea, agave, milk

Seasonal

Cinnamon Cold Foam Cold Brew

$6.50

Cinnamon Roll Latte

$5.75

Honey Latte

$6.00

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$5.75

Brown Sugar Shaken Espresso

$4.00

Bakery & More

available daily until 3pm

breakfast sandwich

$10.00

AVAILABLE UNTIL 11AM. scrambled egg, street corn sauce, crispy ham, on house made cuban bread

AVAILABLE UNTIL 11AM. scrambled egg, street corn sauce, crispy ham, on house made cuban bread

bagel - plain

$3.00

cleveland bagel company bagel w/ house cream cheese spread

cleveland bagel company bagel w/ house cream cheese spread

bagel - savory

$5.00

bagel - sweet

$5.00

muffin

$3.50

gf muffin

$3.50

gf cheddar biscuit

$3.50

cinnamon roll

$4.00

gf yogurt bowl

$5.50

yogurt w/ house granola, fresh fruit

yogurt w/ house granola, fresh fruit

gf granola bowl

$5.50

house granola, milk

house granola, milk

cookie

$4.00

chocolate chip, sugar, peanut butter

chocolate chip, sugar, peanut butter

bites

little bites

tempura dipp'n shrimp

$6.00

4 tempura shrimp

4 tempura shrimp

little frites

$6.00

house cut regular or sweet potato. choice of sauce.

house cut regular or sweet potato. choice of sauce.

street corn

$6.00Out of stock

choose your style, mexican, korean, or hot honey

choose your style, mexican, korean, or hot honey

salmon beignets

$8.00

2 salmon beignets with your choice of dipping sauce

2 salmon beignets with your choice of dipping sauce

chicken tenders

$6.00

2 buttermilk, panko breaded chicken tenders. choice of dipping sauce

2 buttermilk, panko breaded chicken tenders. choice of dipping sauce

pesto pasta salad

$7.00Out of stock

pasta with pesto dressing, mozzarella pearls, tomato, and pine nut bread crumbs

pasta with pesto dressing, mozzarella pearls, tomato, and pine nut bread crumbs

garden bites

burrata salad

$9.00

arugula, burrata (cheese made from mozzarella and cream), roma tomatoes, flake salt, and balsamic vinaigrette.

arugula, burrata (cheese made from mozzarella and cream), roma tomatoes, flake salt, and balsamic vinaigrette.

caesar salad

$10.00

artisan romaine, shaved parmesan, crostini, white anchovy, and caesar dressing.

artisan romaine, shaved parmesan, crostini, white anchovy, and caesar dressing.

citrus salad

$9.00

arugula, shaved almonds, citrus supreme, parmesan with a citrus vinaigrette.

arugula, shaved almonds, citrus supreme, parmesan with a citrus vinaigrette.

blue cheese chopped salad

$10.00

iceberg lettuce, house blue cheese dressing, bacon, avocado, tomato, balsamic, crumbled blue cheese

iceberg lettuce, house blue cheese dressing, bacon, avocado, tomato, balsamic, crumbled blue cheese

bites

cuban sandwich

$12.00

pulled pork, ham, swiss, honey mustard, pickles, on a house made cuban bread

pulled pork, ham, swiss, honey mustard, pickles, on a house made cuban bread

grilled chicken sandwich

$12.00

grilled chicken breast, arugula, feta spread, roma tomato, on a house made baguette

grilled chicken breast, arugula, feta spread, roma tomato, on a house made baguette

bbq pulled pork sandwich

$12.00

bbq pulled pork, cilantro lime slaw on a toasted house made cuban bun

bbq pulled pork, cilantro lime slaw on a toasted house made cuban bun

chicken tender sandwich

$11.00

chicken tender, roma tomato, romaine, pickle, mayo, hot honey on a toasted house made cuban bun

chicken tender, roma tomato, romaine, pickle, mayo, hot honey on a toasted house made cuban bun

avocado toast

$7.00

avocado, arugula, feta spread, crispy shallot on a house made baguette (available vegan)

avocado, arugula, feta spread, crispy shallot on a house made baguette (available vegan)

halloumi kabobs

$10.00

2 kabobs with halloumi cheese, red onion, cherry tomatoes and herb oil

2 kabobs with halloumi cheese, red onion, cherry tomatoes and herb oil

Vegan

Poke

Build-A-Bowl Vegan

$14.95

Choose your base, 2 proteins, 5 sides, add mix-ins, then top offs

Choose your base, 2 proteins, 5 sides, add mix-ins, then top offs

Veg -A- Bowl

$13.95

Choose your base, pickled daikon, corn, pickled beets, soybeans, carrots, tofu, poke sauce, onions, hijiki, sprouts, scallions, sesame seeds

Choose your base, pickled daikon, corn, pickled beets, soybeans, carrots, tofu, poke sauce, onions, hijiki, sprouts, scallions, sesame seeds

Large 8pc Rolls

Build a Roll (Vegan)

$14.50

Heat Miser

$13.95

Sweet Potato & Mikes Hot Sauce, topped w/ inari, hot sauce & crispy shallot

Sweet Potato & Mikes Hot Sauce, topped w/ inari, hot sauce & crispy shallot

Sweet Miser

$13.95

Avocado roll topped w/ inari, sweet soy & pepitas

Avocado roll topped w/ inari, sweet soy & pepitas

Veggie Futomaki

$12.50

Arugula, Romaine, Avocado, Cucumber, Asparagus, Red Bell, Spinach, Carrot

Arugula, Romaine, Avocado, Cucumber, Asparagus, Red Bell, Spinach, Carrot

Small 6pc Rolls

Asparagus & Red Bell

$5.50

Asparagus Roll

$5.50

Avocado Roll

$5.75

Cucumber Roll

$4.50

Cucumber, Sesame Seeds

Cucumber, Sesame Seeds

Seasoned Tofu Roll

$5.75

w/sesame & sweet soy

w/sesame & sweet soy

Spinach Carrot Roll

$5.25

Sweet Potato Roll

$4.50

Sweet Potato Topped with Sweet Soy

Sweet Potato Topped with Sweet Soy

Takuan Roll

$4.50

Takuan, Sesame Seeds

Takuan, Sesame Seeds

Apps

Sushi Rice

$3.75

Rice Topped with Nori and Sesame Seed Shake

Rice Topped with Nori and Sesame Seed Shake

Inari

$3.50

Tofu pocket stuffed with rice and sesame seeds

Tofu pocket stuffed with rice and sesame seeds

Seaweed Salad

$6.25

Edamame

$5.00

Soybeans in shell served chilled with salt

Soybeans in shell served chilled with salt

Miso Soup

$3.75

Miso Broth with Tofu, Seaweed, and Scallions

Miso Broth with Tofu, Seaweed, and Scallions

Poke

Poke Bowls

Build -A- Bowl

$16.95

Choose your base, 2 proteins, 5 sides, add mix-ins, then top offs

Choose your base, 2 proteins, 5 sides, add mix-ins, then top offs

Flamm -A- Bowl

$16.95

Choice of base, tuna, pineapple, mango, carrots, corn, poke sauce, hot sauce, jalapeños, onions, togarashi, wasabi peas

Choice of base, tuna, pineapple, mango, carrots, corn, poke sauce, hot sauce, jalapeños, onions, togarashi, wasabi peas

Approach -A- Bowl

$16.95

Choice of base, kani stick, shrimp, cucumber, corn, soybeans, carrots, poke sauce, spicy mayo, crunch

Choice of base, kani stick, shrimp, cucumber, corn, soybeans, carrots, poke sauce, spicy mayo, crunch

Pickle Bowl

$16.95

Choice of base, tuna, pickled cucumbers, pickled daikon, pickled beets, poke sauce, onions, hijiki, sprouts, scallions

Choice of base, tuna, pickled cucumbers, pickled daikon, pickled beets, poke sauce, onions, hijiki, sprouts, scallions

Heart & Bowl

$16.95

Choice of base, tuna, salmon, pickled beets, mango, soybeans, carrots, poke sauce, onions, pepitas, nori & sesame shake

Choice of base, tuna, salmon, pickled beets, mango, soybeans, carrots, poke sauce, onions, pepitas, nori & sesame shake

Shell -A- Bowl

$16.95

Choice of base, shrimp, kani salad, cucumber, avocado, spicy mayo, crunch

Choice of base, shrimp, kani salad, cucumber, avocado, spicy mayo, crunch

Sushi

Nigiri & Sashimi

Nigiri Box Builder 3pc

$11.00

Nigiri Box Builder 6pc

$21.00

Uni Nigiri 1pc

$8.00

Sashimi Side

$8.00

Sashimi Box

$35.00

Chef's choice assorted fresh-in fish.

Chef's choice assorted fresh-in fish.

Chirashi Bowl

$35.00

Chirashi "scattered fish". Chef's choice fresh in chirashi on a bed of rice.

Chirashi "scattered fish". Chef's choice fresh in chirashi on a bed of rice.

Large 8pc. Rolls

Build a Roll

$17.95

Dynamite Roll

$14.95

*Contains Raw Fish* Spicy Tuna, Salmon, Avocado, Hot Sauce

*Contains Raw Fish* Spicy Tuna, Salmon, Avocado, Hot Sauce

86 Roll

$14.95

*Contains Raw Fish* Tuna, Yellowtail, Avocado, Cucumber, Tamago, Tobiko

*Contains Raw Fish* Tuna, Yellowtail, Avocado, Cucumber, Tamago, Tobiko

Dillicious

$14.95

*Contains Raw Fish* Tuna, Cucumber, Topped With Yellowtail, Lemon Oil, Sea Salt, & Dill

*Contains Raw Fish* Tuna, Cucumber, Topped With Yellowtail, Lemon Oil, Sea Salt, & Dill

Dragonfly Roll

$14.95

*Contains Raw Fish* Spicy Tuna, Shrimp Tempura, Topped With Seared Albacore, Togarashi, & Micro Greens

*Contains Raw Fish* Spicy Tuna, Shrimp Tempura, Topped With Seared Albacore, Togarashi, & Micro Greens

E.L.S. Roll

$14.95

*Contains Raw Fish* Shrimp Tempura, Avocado, Topped with Salmon & Side of Spicy Mayo

*Contains Raw Fish* Shrimp Tempura, Avocado, Topped with Salmon & Side of Spicy Mayo

Jala-B-Thy Roll

$16.95

*Contains Raw Fish* Kani Stick, Avocado, Topped With Tuna, Spicy Mayo, & Jalapenos

*Contains Raw Fish* Kani Stick, Avocado, Topped With Tuna, Spicy Mayo, & Jalapenos

Rainbow Roll

$14.95

*Contains Raw Fish* Kani Stick, Avocado, Topped With Tuna, Salmon, Walu, & Shrimp

*Contains Raw Fish* Kani Stick, Avocado, Topped With Tuna, Salmon, Walu, & Shrimp

Gomoku

$14.95

Eel, Smoked Salmon, Kani Stick, Tamago, Shrimp

Eel, Smoked Salmon, Kani Stick, Tamago, Shrimp

Kani Salad Futomaki

$12.95

Kani Salad,Avocado, Tobiko

Kani Salad,Avocado, Tobiko

Rocket Roll

$15.00

*Contains Raw Fish* Tuna, Walu, Arugula, Cucumber, Scallions, Side of Ponzu

*Contains Raw Fish* Tuna, Walu, Arugula, Cucumber, Scallions, Side of Ponzu

Tempura Roll

$13.95

Shrimp Tempura, Lettuce, Tobiko, Spicy Mayo, and Hot Sauce

Shrimp Tempura, Lettuce, Tobiko, Spicy Mayo, and Hot Sauce

The Other Roll

$14.95

Shrimp Tempura, Kani Salad, Avocado Rolled Inside Out then Topped with Spicy Mayo, Hot Sauce, and Sweet Soy

Shrimp Tempura, Kani Salad, Avocado Rolled Inside Out then Topped with Spicy Mayo, Hot Sauce, and Sweet Soy

3-Way Reverse Cowgirl

$16.95

Shrimp Tempura, Avocado, Topped With Kani Salad, Spicy Mayo, Hot Sauce, & Sweet Soy

Shrimp Tempura, Avocado, Topped With Kani Salad, Spicy Mayo, Hot Sauce, & Sweet Soy

Small 6pc. Rolls

Asparagus & Red Bell

$5.50

Asparagus Roll

$5.50

Avocado Roll

$5.75

California Roll

$6.25

Kani Stick, Avocado

Kani Stick, Avocado

Crunch Roll

$7.25

Shrimp Tempura, Avocado, Spicy Mayo, Crunch

Shrimp Tempura, Avocado, Spicy Mayo, Crunch

Cucumber Roll

$4.50

Cucumber, Sesame Seeds

Cucumber, Sesame Seeds

Cucumber Sandwich Roll

$5.75

Cucumber, goat cheese, scallion, dill, cypress sea salt

Cucumber, goat cheese, scallion, dill, cypress sea salt

Eel Roll

$8.75

Eel, Cucumber, Sweet Soy, Sesame Seeds

Eel, Cucumber, Sweet Soy, Sesame Seeds

Kani Salad Roll

$6.25

Lobster Salad Roll

$12.00

Lobster salad, savoy cabbage, mayo, gochujang, scallion

Lobster salad, savoy cabbage, mayo, gochujang, scallion

Philli

$8.50

Smoked Salmon, Cheese, Scallions

Smoked Salmon, Cheese, Scallions

Salmon Roll

$8.50

*Contains Raw Fish* Salmon and Avocado

*Contains Raw Fish* Salmon and Avocado

Shrimp Roll

$6.75

Shrimp, Avocado

Shrimp, Avocado

Smoked Salmon Roll

$8.50

Smoked Salmon, Avocado

Smoked Salmon, Avocado

Spicy Scallop Roll

$9.25

*Contains Raw Fish* Scallops, Spicy Mayo, Hot Sauce, Tobiko

*Contains Raw Fish* Scallops, Spicy Mayo, Hot Sauce, Tobiko

Spicy Tuna Roll

$8.25

*Contains Raw Fish* Spicy Tuna, Cucumber, and Hot Sauce

*Contains Raw Fish* Spicy Tuna, Cucumber, and Hot Sauce

Spinach Carrot Roll

$5.25

Sweet Potato Roll

$4.50

Sweet Potato Topped with Sweet Soy

Sweet Potato Topped with Sweet Soy

Takuan Roll

$4.50

Takuan, Sesame Seeds

Takuan, Sesame Seeds

Tuna Roll

$8.50

*Contains Raw Fish*

*Contains Raw Fish*

Yellowtail Jalapeno Roll

$8.25

Yellowtail Roll

$8.25

Yellowtail and scallions

Yellowtail and scallions

ice cream

amaretto cherry chunk cup

$5.00

orange dreamsicle cup

$5.00

butterscotch cup

$5.00

chocolate blackout cup

$5.00

pumpkin roll cup

$5.00

vegan cookie & cream cup

$5.00

no sugar added strawberry cup

$5.00

no sugar added vanilla cup

$5.00

Appetizers/Extras

Miso Soup

$3.75

Miso Broth with Tofu, Seaweed, and Scallions

Miso Broth with Tofu, Seaweed, and Scallions

Edamame

$5.00

Soybeans in shell served chilled with salt

Soybeans in shell served chilled with salt

Seaweed Salad

$6.25

Squid Salad

$7.25

Cooked squid marinated in soy, ginger, and sesame with seasonal vegetables

Cooked squid marinated in soy, ginger, and sesame with seasonal vegetables

Inari

$3.50

Tofu pocket stuffed with rice and sesame seeds

Tofu pocket stuffed with rice and sesame seeds

Sushi Rice

$3.75

Rice Topped with Nori and Sesame Seed Shake

Rice Topped with Nori and Sesame Seed Shake

Side of

$1.88