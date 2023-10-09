Sushi 86
Beverages
Coffee, Tea & Hot Chocolate
Americano
Cold Brew
Espresso
Cortado
Pour Over
Cappuccino
12oz Latte
12oz Mocha
16oz Latte
16oz Mocha
Baby Boss
espresso over ice cream
Tea - Black
Tea - Green
Tea - Herbal
Tea - Iced
Chai Latte
London Fog
Matcha Latte
Hot Chocolate
Additional Beverages
Bubble Tea
Green Tea Bubble Tea
green tea, agave
Matcha Milk Bubble Tea
green tea, agave, matcha powder, milk
Pina Colada Bubble Tea
Strawberry Bubble Tea
strawberry fruit puree, green tea, agave.
Strawberry Milk Bubble Tea
Pumpkin Spiced Bubble Tea
Mango Bubble Tea
mango puree, green tea, agave
Mango Milk Bubble Tea
mango puree, green tea, agave, milk
Seasonal
Bakery & More
available daily until 3pm
breakfast sandwich
AVAILABLE UNTIL 11AM. scrambled egg, street corn sauce, crispy ham, on house made cuban bread
bagel - plain
cleveland bagel company bagel w/ house cream cheese spread
bagel - savory
bagel - sweet
muffin
gf muffin
gf cheddar biscuit
cinnamon roll
gf yogurt bowl
yogurt w/ house granola, fresh fruit
gf granola bowl
house granola, milk
cookie
chocolate chip, sugar, peanut butter
bites
little bites
tempura dipp'n shrimp
4 tempura shrimp
little frites
house cut regular or sweet potato. choice of sauce.
street corn
choose your style, mexican, korean, or hot honey
salmon beignets
2 salmon beignets with your choice of dipping sauce
chicken tenders
2 buttermilk, panko breaded chicken tenders. choice of dipping sauce
pesto pasta salad
pasta with pesto dressing, mozzarella pearls, tomato, and pine nut bread crumbs
garden bites
burrata salad
arugula, burrata (cheese made from mozzarella and cream), roma tomatoes, flake salt, and balsamic vinaigrette.
caesar salad
artisan romaine, shaved parmesan, crostini, white anchovy, and caesar dressing.
citrus salad
arugula, shaved almonds, citrus supreme, parmesan with a citrus vinaigrette.
blue cheese chopped salad
iceberg lettuce, house blue cheese dressing, bacon, avocado, tomato, balsamic, crumbled blue cheese
bites
cuban sandwich
pulled pork, ham, swiss, honey mustard, pickles, on a house made cuban bread
grilled chicken sandwich
grilled chicken breast, arugula, feta spread, roma tomato, on a house made baguette
bbq pulled pork sandwich
bbq pulled pork, cilantro lime slaw on a toasted house made cuban bun
chicken tender sandwich
chicken tender, roma tomato, romaine, pickle, mayo, hot honey on a toasted house made cuban bun
avocado toast
avocado, arugula, feta spread, crispy shallot on a house made baguette (available vegan)
halloumi kabobs
2 kabobs with halloumi cheese, red onion, cherry tomatoes and herb oil
Vegan
Poke
Build-A-Bowl Vegan
Choose your base, 2 proteins, 5 sides, add mix-ins, then top offs
Veg -A- Bowl
Choose your base, pickled daikon, corn, pickled beets, soybeans, carrots, tofu, poke sauce, onions, hijiki, sprouts, scallions, sesame seeds
Large 8pc Rolls
Build a Roll (Vegan)
Heat Miser
Sweet Potato & Mikes Hot Sauce, topped w/ inari, hot sauce & crispy shallot
Sweet Miser
Avocado roll topped w/ inari, sweet soy & pepitas
Veggie Futomaki
Arugula, Romaine, Avocado, Cucumber, Asparagus, Red Bell, Spinach, Carrot
Small 6pc Rolls
Asparagus & Red Bell
Asparagus Roll
Avocado Roll
Cucumber Roll
Cucumber, Sesame Seeds
Seasoned Tofu Roll
w/sesame & sweet soy
Spinach Carrot Roll
Sweet Potato Roll
Sweet Potato Topped with Sweet Soy
Takuan Roll
Takuan, Sesame Seeds
Apps
Sushi Rice
Rice Topped with Nori and Sesame Seed Shake
Inari
Tofu pocket stuffed with rice and sesame seeds
Seaweed Salad
Edamame
Soybeans in shell served chilled with salt
Miso Soup
Miso Broth with Tofu, Seaweed, and Scallions
Poke
Poke Bowls
Build -A- Bowl
Choose your base, 2 proteins, 5 sides, add mix-ins, then top offs
Flamm -A- Bowl
Choice of base, tuna, pineapple, mango, carrots, corn, poke sauce, hot sauce, jalapeños, onions, togarashi, wasabi peas
Approach -A- Bowl
Choice of base, kani stick, shrimp, cucumber, corn, soybeans, carrots, poke sauce, spicy mayo, crunch
Pickle Bowl
Choice of base, tuna, pickled cucumbers, pickled daikon, pickled beets, poke sauce, onions, hijiki, sprouts, scallions
Heart & Bowl
Choice of base, tuna, salmon, pickled beets, mango, soybeans, carrots, poke sauce, onions, pepitas, nori & sesame shake
Shell -A- Bowl
Choice of base, shrimp, kani salad, cucumber, avocado, spicy mayo, crunch
Sushi
Nigiri & Sashimi
Nigiri Box Builder 3pc
Nigiri Box Builder 6pc
Uni Nigiri 1pc
Sashimi Side
Sashimi Box
Chef's choice assorted fresh-in fish.
Chirashi Bowl
Chirashi "scattered fish". Chef's choice fresh in chirashi on a bed of rice.
Large 8pc. Rolls
Build a Roll
Dynamite Roll
*Contains Raw Fish* Spicy Tuna, Salmon, Avocado, Hot Sauce
86 Roll
*Contains Raw Fish* Tuna, Yellowtail, Avocado, Cucumber, Tamago, Tobiko
Dillicious
*Contains Raw Fish* Tuna, Cucumber, Topped With Yellowtail, Lemon Oil, Sea Salt, & Dill
Dragonfly Roll
*Contains Raw Fish* Spicy Tuna, Shrimp Tempura, Topped With Seared Albacore, Togarashi, & Micro Greens
E.L.S. Roll
*Contains Raw Fish* Shrimp Tempura, Avocado, Topped with Salmon & Side of Spicy Mayo
Jala-B-Thy Roll
*Contains Raw Fish* Kani Stick, Avocado, Topped With Tuna, Spicy Mayo, & Jalapenos
Rainbow Roll
*Contains Raw Fish* Kani Stick, Avocado, Topped With Tuna, Salmon, Walu, & Shrimp
Gomoku
Eel, Smoked Salmon, Kani Stick, Tamago, Shrimp
Kani Salad Futomaki
Kani Salad,Avocado, Tobiko
Rocket Roll
*Contains Raw Fish* Tuna, Walu, Arugula, Cucumber, Scallions, Side of Ponzu
Tempura Roll
Shrimp Tempura, Lettuce, Tobiko, Spicy Mayo, and Hot Sauce
The Other Roll
Shrimp Tempura, Kani Salad, Avocado Rolled Inside Out then Topped with Spicy Mayo, Hot Sauce, and Sweet Soy
3-Way Reverse Cowgirl
Shrimp Tempura, Avocado, Topped With Kani Salad, Spicy Mayo, Hot Sauce, & Sweet Soy
Small 6pc. Rolls
Asparagus & Red Bell
Asparagus Roll
Avocado Roll
California Roll
Kani Stick, Avocado
Crunch Roll
Shrimp Tempura, Avocado, Spicy Mayo, Crunch
Cucumber Roll
Cucumber, Sesame Seeds
Cucumber Sandwich Roll
Cucumber, goat cheese, scallion, dill, cypress sea salt
Eel Roll
Eel, Cucumber, Sweet Soy, Sesame Seeds
Kani Salad Roll
Lobster Salad Roll
Lobster salad, savoy cabbage, mayo, gochujang, scallion
Philli
Smoked Salmon, Cheese, Scallions
Salmon Roll
*Contains Raw Fish* Salmon and Avocado
Shrimp Roll
Shrimp, Avocado
Smoked Salmon Roll
Smoked Salmon, Avocado
Spicy Scallop Roll
*Contains Raw Fish* Scallops, Spicy Mayo, Hot Sauce, Tobiko
Spicy Tuna Roll
*Contains Raw Fish* Spicy Tuna, Cucumber, and Hot Sauce
Spinach Carrot Roll
Sweet Potato Roll
Sweet Potato Topped with Sweet Soy
Takuan Roll
Takuan, Sesame Seeds
Tuna Roll
*Contains Raw Fish*
Yellowtail Jalapeno Roll
Yellowtail Roll
Yellowtail and scallions
Appetizers/Extras
Miso Soup
Miso Broth with Tofu, Seaweed, and Scallions
Edamame
Soybeans in shell served chilled with salt
Seaweed Salad
Squid Salad
Cooked squid marinated in soy, ginger, and sesame with seasonal vegetables
Inari
Tofu pocket stuffed with rice and sesame seeds
Sushi Rice
Rice Topped with Nori and Sesame Seed Shake
