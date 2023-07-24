Poke Bowls

make your own poke you can choose from our variety of vegetables rice proteins and sauces
Poke Bowl

Poke Bowl

$16.00
teriyaki salmon bowl

teriyaki salmon bowl

$14.00

Sushi Rolls

Juliet Roll

Juliet Roll

$19.00

Salmon avocado crab salad roll topped with white tuna and spicy mayo torched to perfection decorated with tuna cubes

Romeo Roll

Romeo Roll

$17.00

tuna avocado and crab salad roll topped with salmon spicy mayo and jalapeño torched to perfection

Moshi Moshi

Moshi Moshi

$18.00

tuna crunchy onions and avocado roll topped with torched salmon sweet chili jalapeños and spicy mayo

Florida Roll

Florida Roll

$17.00

Spicy tuna spicy salmon and cucumber roll topped with sheered mango spicy mayo and masago

Tropical Roll

Tropical Roll

$16.00

Tuna salmon and mango roll topped with avocado and coconut flakes

Tuna Bomb Roll

Tuna Bomb Roll

$17.00

Tuna and avocado roll topped with our special spicy tuna mix in cubes and avocado

Salmon Bomb Roll

Salmon Bomb Roll

$16.00

fresh salmon and avocado roll topped with our special spicy salmon mix in cubes and avocado

Spicy Addicts Roll

Spicy Addicts Roll

$19.00

Spicy tuna, crab salad and crunchy onions roll topped with avocado sweet chili and Ikura

Dragon Roll

Dragon Roll

$17.00

tuna and cucumbers roll topped with salmon ,spicy mayo eel sauce and masago

Green Dragon Roll

Green Dragon Roll

$15.00

Crab tempura cucumbers and cream cheese (tofutty) roll topped with avocado spicy mayo and eel sauce

Red Dragon Roll

Red Dragon Roll

$17.00

Crab tempura , avocado and cucumbers roll topped with tuna spicy mayo, eel sauce and masago

Rainbow Roll

Rainbow Roll

$18.00

Crab , cucumbers and avocado roll topped with tuna salmon and white tuna

Hamachi Jalapeno Roll

Hamachi Jalapeno Roll

$18.00

Hamachi and avocado roll topped with cilantro, jalapeño and spicy mayo torched to elevate the flavors

Salmon Deluxe

Salmon Deluxe

$17.00

salmon avocado and Crean cheese (tofutty) roll topped with smoked salmon ayoly and scallion

Fashion Roll

Fashion Roll

$17.00

salmon avocado cucumber roll topped with our spicy tuna mix spicy mayo dots and masago

Volcano

Volcano

$18.00

Crab ,cucumbers and avocado roll topped with our mix dynamite baked with eel sauce and spicy mayo

Primavera Roll

Primavera Roll

$16.00

Rice paper roll stuffed with fresh veggies avocado, cucumbers, carrots and lettuce with choice of spicy tuna or spicy salmon

Sashimi Roll

Sashimi Roll

$19.00

rice less roll with tuna salmon white tuna avocado and cucumber topped with masago

Sunshine Roll

Sunshine Roll

$19.00

tuna avocado and crab salad roll topped with salmon sweet chili orange and masago

pink sushi roll

pink sushi roll

$17.00

soy paper roll stuffed with salmon , masago , avocado, mango and carrots topped with coconut flakes

shrimp tempura roll

shrimp tempura roll

$13.00

Imitation shrimp, cucumber, lettuce and avocado roll topped with masago and spicy mayo

Golden Crunch

Golden Crunch

$17.00

Cooked tuna and salmon cucumber cream cheese (toffuty) topped with tempura salmon spicy mayo and eel sauce

California Roll

California Roll

$10.50

Imitation crab cucumbers and avocado roll

Veggie Roll

Veggie Roll

$8.00

Avocado carrots and cucumber roll

Kappa Roll

Kappa Roll

$8.00

cucumbers roll

Kobe

Kobe

$11.00

Crab tempura and cucumber roll topped with tempura flakes and eel sauce

Dynamite Roll

Dynamite Roll

$10.50

Our mix of dynamite salad with avocado

Salmon Avocado Roll

Salmon Avocado Roll

$10.00

fresh salmon and avocado roll

Spicy Salmon Roll

Spicy Salmon Roll

$10.50

try our mix of spicy salmon and cucumbers

Tuna Avocado

Tuna Avocado

$10.00

Tuna and avocado roll

Tuna Cucumber Roll

Tuna Cucumber Roll

$11.00

tuna and cucumbers roll

Spicy Tuna Roll

Spicy Tuna Roll

$11.50

our special tuna mix with cucumber roll

Spicy Crunchy Tuna Roll

Spicy Crunchy Tuna Roll

$12.00

Our special tuna mix with avocado and crunchy onions

White Tuna Roll

White Tuna Roll

$10.00

White tuna and avocado roll

NYC Roll

NYC Roll

$11.50

fresh salmon avocado and cream cheese (toffuty)

Cucumber Roll

Cucumber Roll

$8.00

cucumber roll

avocado roll

avocado roll

$8.00

creamy avocado I/o with sesame seeds

sweet potato roll

sweet potato roll

$8.00

Sweet potato fries roll

Tempura Salmon

Tempura Salmon

$13.00

salmon and avocado roll battered In tempura panko and deep fried

Fire Roll

Fire Roll

$16.00

Cooked salmon avocado roll topped with tempura salmon, spicy mayo, eel sauce and jalapeño

Miami Heat Roll

Miami Heat Roll

$17.00

Imitation crab tempura crab salad roll topped with avocado and spicy sriracha sauce

Volcano

Volcano

$17.00

Crab ,cucumbers and avocado roll topped with our mix dynamite baked with eel sauce and spicy mayo

Snow Leopard

Snow Leopard

$15.00

imitation crab tempura with avocado topped with Kani salad spicy mayo torched to perfeccion

Cruncy Spicy Tuna Tempura Roll

Cruncy Spicy Tuna Tempura Roll

$15.00

Spicy tuna avocado and crunchy onios battered on tempura and deep fried

Salmon Avocado Tempura Roll

Salmon Avocado Tempura Roll

$13.00

salmon and avocado battered in tempura and deep fried

JB Tempura Roll

$13.00

Salmon cream cheese (toffuty) and scallions roll battered in tempura and deep fried

Avocado Roll Tempura

$10.00

avocado roll battered in tempura and deep fried

Vegetable Roll Tempura

$10.00

Mix veggies avocado cucumber and carrots roll battered in tempura and deep fried

Sweet potato roll tempura

$10.00

Sweet potato fries roll battered in tempura and deep fried

crunchy Tuna

crunchy Tuna

$13.00

spicy tuna avocado cream cheese covered with panko and deep fried drizzle with eel, spicy mayo and plum sauce

crunchy Salmon

crunchy Salmon

$12.00

salmon avocado cream cheese covered with panko and deep fried drizzle with eel, spicy mayo and plum sauce

crunchy Crab

crunchy Crab

$12.00

crab salad avocado cream cheese covered with panko and deep fried drizzle with eel, spicy mayo and plum sauce

crunchy Hamachi

crunchy Hamachi

$13.00

hamachi avocado cream cheese covered with panko and deep fried drizzle with eel, spicy mayo and plum sauce

Category 5 Roll

Category 5 Roll

$28.00

Mega roll Sweet potato tempura, crab tempura and avocado roll topped with tuna spicy mayo crunchy onions and masago

The Typhoon

$29.00

Mega roll Spicy salmon, dynamite, crunchy onions, cucumber and avocado roll topped with tempura salmon crunchy onions and spicy mayo

Sushi Burrito

Sushi Burrito

$20.00

This is a big crunchy roll in the out side filled with raw assorted fish like tuna salmon white tuna imitation crab and avocado

Tokyo Roll

Tokyo Roll

$24.00

kani salad crunchy onions and avocado roll topped with our very unique spicy tuna mix spicy mayo and jalapeños

taki roll

taki roll

$24.00

kani, white tuna, cucumbers, avocado and crunchy onions roll topped whit tuna tataki and masago

Flamingo Roll

Flamingo Roll

$32.00

mega roll with crab tempura,sweet potato tempura and avocado roll topped with thin layers of tuna white tuna and salmon

Hamachi Handroll

$8.00

Salmon Handroll

$7.00

Spicy Tuna Handroll

$7.00

Kani Handroll

$7.00

tuna Handroll

$7.00

Dynamite Handroll

$7.00

Spicy Salmon Hand Roll

$7.00

white tuna hand roll

$7.00

Sashimi/Nigiri

Hamachi Nigiri

Hamachi Nigiri

$9.00

chef perfect cuts of fresh hamachi on top of rice

Hamachi Sashimi

Hamachi Sashimi

$9.00
Salmon Nigiri

Salmon Nigiri

$7.50
Salmon Sashimi

Salmon Sashimi

$7.50
Tuna Nigiri

Tuna Nigiri

$8.00

fresh nigiri chef cuts tuna on top of rice

Tuna Sashimi

Tuna Sashimi

$8.00
White Tuna Nigiri

White Tuna Nigiri

$8.00

chef fresh cuts nigiri white tuna on top of rice

White Tuna Sashimi

White Tuna Sashimi

$8.00
Kani Nigiri

Kani Nigiri

$7.00

imitation crab on top of rice

Kani Sashimi

Kani Sashimi

$7.00

imitation crab decorated as sashimi recommendation ask for truffle sauce

Ikura

Ikura

$10.00

fresh salmon row prepared as nigiri

ikura sashimi

$9.00
Massago nigiri

Massago nigiri

$9.00

masago sashimi

$9.00

masago sashimi

$9.00

Combos

Sashimi Combo

Sashimi Combo

$45.00
Salmon Addicts

Salmon Addicts

$18.00

1 salmon roll 1 order nigiri 1 order sashimi

Tuna Addicts

Tuna Addicts

$19.00

White Tuna Addicts

$19.00
Vegan Addicts

Vegan Addicts

$15.00

Appetizers

Yellow tail Tataki

Yellow tail Tataki

$17.00
Tuna Tataki

Tuna Tataki

$15.00
Salmon Carpaccio

Salmon Carpaccio

$16.00
Edamame

Edamame

$7.00
Spicy Edamame

Spicy Edamame

$7.50

Mixed Fish Tempura

$15.00
Tuna Rock

Tuna Rock

$16.00

Salmon Rock

$15.00
Kani Tower

Kani Tower

$15.00
Egg Roll - 2

Egg Roll - 2

$6.00
Egg Roll - 4

Egg Roll - 4

$10.00
Bang Bang Shrimp

Bang Bang Shrimp

$15.00

6 pcs of imitation shrimp battered in panko soaked in spicy sauce and sweet chili sprinkled with chili flakes and scallions

Crab Rangoon

Crab Rangoon

$12.00

This is a delicious starter made with a mix of imitation crab and cream cheese deep fried with sweet chili

Mushroom Dumplings

Mushroom Dumplings

$7.00

Vegetable Dumplings

$7.00

Salmon Tartare

$15.00
Tuna Tartare

Tuna Tartare

$16.00

fresh tuna cubes marinated in lemon cilantro kosher salt and olive oil on top of a bed of fresh cubes of avocado

Ceviche

Ceviche

$16.00

Peruvian style ceviche salmon with avocado red onions cilantro salt black pepper a little jalapeño lemon juice and a pick of cumin

Tuna Guacamole

Tuna Guacamole

$26.00

6 pcs fresh home made guacamole wrapped in seared tuna marinated with ponzu olive oil kosher salt and a pinch on our togarachi spices highly recommended by our chef

Crispy Rice

Crispy Rice

$16.00

6 pieces of golden Crispy rice topped with our special spicy tuna mix and truffle mayo sauce

Popcorn Shrimp

Popcorn Shrimp

$14.00

12 pcs of imitation shrimp battered and deep fried in tempura. soaked in our mix of sauces as plum sauce spicy mayo and eel sauce

Kani Su

Kani Su

$13.00

A very refreshing roll wraped in cucumber with choices of tuna salmon or Kani with avocado and cream chesse (toffuty)

Tuna Tower

Tuna Tower

$16.00

Soup

Egg Drop Soup

Egg Drop Soup

$6.00

Prepared In-house, special heartwarming homemade recipe

Veggie Soup

Veggie Soup

$5.00

mix veggie soup

Miso Soup

Miso Soup

$5.00

miso paste soup with scallions and tofu

Spicy Seafood Soup

Spicy Seafood Soup

$6.00

fish broth with small chunks of imitation crab salmon scallions corn and carrots

Salad

Japanese Salad

Japanese Salad

$7.00

Kani Salad

$12.00
Wakame Salad

Wakame Salad

$12.00

Very juicy seaweed salad with some carrots

Spicy wakame salad

Sashimi Salad

Sashimi Salad

$19.00

Platters

Classic Platter - 14 inch

Classic Platter - 14 inch

$70.00

7 classic roll

Classic Platter - 18 inch

Classic Platter - 18 inch

$120.00

15 classic rolls

Chef's Platter - 14 inch

Chef's Platter - 14 inch

$90.00

4 classic rolls and 3 signature roll

Chef's Platter - 18 inch

Chef's Platter - 18 inch

$185.00

15 roll 8 classic rolls 7 signature roll

Deluxe Platter - 14 inch

Deluxe Platter - 14 inch

$110.00

7 signature rolls

Deluxe Platter - 18 inch

Deluxe Platter - 18 inch

$215.00

15 signature rolls

sushi cakes

enjoy at any occasion our varaity of sushi cakes

Romeo sushi cake

$59.00

Dessert

fried bananas tempura with ice cream
FBI

FBI

$8.00

fried bananas tempura and ice cream

Peach pie

Peach pie

$8.00
Apricot pie

Apricot pie

$8.00

Drinks

Water

Water

$2.00
Soda

Soda

$2.50
Snapple

Snapple

$3.50
San pelegrino

San pelegrino

$3.25
gatorade

gatorade

$3.00

hot tea

$2.50
Coca Cola bottle

Coca Cola bottle

$2.50

Extras

Brown Rice

$2.00

make any roll with brow rice

Vegetable

$1.00

add vegetables to the rolls

Tempura Roll

$3.00

make any roll tempura

Tofutti

$1.50

add cream cheese to any roll

Avocado

$1.00

add avocado to any roll

Avocado Caterpillar

$3.00

add avocado on top to any roll

Volcano Mix

$7.00

you can add the volcano topping to any roll or on the side

French fries

French fries

$4.75

side of frensh fries

sweet potato

sweet potato

$4.75

side of sweet potato fries

nori snack

$3.00
white rice small bowl

white rice small bowl

$5.00

side white sushi rice with sesame seeds

white rice large bowl

$10.00
Side of brown rice

Side of brown rice

$5.00

Bowl of brown rice

Side of quinoa

Side of quinoa

$5.00

bowl of quinoa

Specials of the day

Ramen Noodles

Ramen Noodles

$16.00
tuna and tostones

tuna and tostones

$13.95