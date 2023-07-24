Sushi addicts express LLC 1627 South 21st Avenue
Poke Bowls
Sushi Rolls
Juliet Roll
Salmon avocado crab salad roll topped with white tuna and spicy mayo torched to perfection decorated with tuna cubes
Romeo Roll
tuna avocado and crab salad roll topped with salmon spicy mayo and jalapeño torched to perfection
Moshi Moshi
tuna crunchy onions and avocado roll topped with torched salmon sweet chili jalapeños and spicy mayo
Florida Roll
Spicy tuna spicy salmon and cucumber roll topped with sheered mango spicy mayo and masago
Tropical Roll
Tuna salmon and mango roll topped with avocado and coconut flakes
Tuna Bomb Roll
Tuna and avocado roll topped with our special spicy tuna mix in cubes and avocado
Salmon Bomb Roll
fresh salmon and avocado roll topped with our special spicy salmon mix in cubes and avocado
Spicy Addicts Roll
Spicy tuna, crab salad and crunchy onions roll topped with avocado sweet chili and Ikura
Dragon Roll
tuna and cucumbers roll topped with salmon ,spicy mayo eel sauce and masago
Green Dragon Roll
Crab tempura cucumbers and cream cheese (tofutty) roll topped with avocado spicy mayo and eel sauce
Red Dragon Roll
Crab tempura , avocado and cucumbers roll topped with tuna spicy mayo, eel sauce and masago
Rainbow Roll
Crab , cucumbers and avocado roll topped with tuna salmon and white tuna
Hamachi Jalapeno Roll
Hamachi and avocado roll topped with cilantro, jalapeño and spicy mayo torched to elevate the flavors
Salmon Deluxe
salmon avocado and Crean cheese (tofutty) roll topped with smoked salmon ayoly and scallion
Fashion Roll
salmon avocado cucumber roll topped with our spicy tuna mix spicy mayo dots and masago
Volcano
Crab ,cucumbers and avocado roll topped with our mix dynamite baked with eel sauce and spicy mayo
Primavera Roll
Rice paper roll stuffed with fresh veggies avocado, cucumbers, carrots and lettuce with choice of spicy tuna or spicy salmon
Sashimi Roll
rice less roll with tuna salmon white tuna avocado and cucumber topped with masago
Sunshine Roll
tuna avocado and crab salad roll topped with salmon sweet chili orange and masago
pink sushi roll
soy paper roll stuffed with salmon , masago , avocado, mango and carrots topped with coconut flakes
shrimp tempura roll
Imitation shrimp, cucumber, lettuce and avocado roll topped with masago and spicy mayo
Golden Crunch
Cooked tuna and salmon cucumber cream cheese (toffuty) topped with tempura salmon spicy mayo and eel sauce
California Roll
Imitation crab cucumbers and avocado roll
Veggie Roll
Avocado carrots and cucumber roll
Kappa Roll
cucumbers roll
Kobe
Crab tempura and cucumber roll topped with tempura flakes and eel sauce
Dynamite Roll
Our mix of dynamite salad with avocado
Salmon Avocado Roll
fresh salmon and avocado roll
Spicy Salmon Roll
try our mix of spicy salmon and cucumbers
Tuna Avocado
Tuna and avocado roll
Tuna Cucumber Roll
tuna and cucumbers roll
Spicy Tuna Roll
our special tuna mix with cucumber roll
Spicy Crunchy Tuna Roll
Our special tuna mix with avocado and crunchy onions
White Tuna Roll
White tuna and avocado roll
NYC Roll
fresh salmon avocado and cream cheese (toffuty)
Cucumber Roll
cucumber roll
avocado roll
creamy avocado I/o with sesame seeds
sweet potato roll
Sweet potato fries roll
Tempura Salmon
salmon and avocado roll battered In tempura panko and deep fried
Fire Roll
Cooked salmon avocado roll topped with tempura salmon, spicy mayo, eel sauce and jalapeño
Miami Heat Roll
Imitation crab tempura crab salad roll topped with avocado and spicy sriracha sauce
Snow Leopard
imitation crab tempura with avocado topped with Kani salad spicy mayo torched to perfeccion
Cruncy Spicy Tuna Tempura Roll
Spicy tuna avocado and crunchy onios battered on tempura and deep fried
Salmon Avocado Tempura Roll
salmon and avocado battered in tempura and deep fried
JB Tempura Roll
Salmon cream cheese (toffuty) and scallions roll battered in tempura and deep fried
Avocado Roll Tempura
avocado roll battered in tempura and deep fried
Vegetable Roll Tempura
Mix veggies avocado cucumber and carrots roll battered in tempura and deep fried
Sweet potato roll tempura
Sweet potato fries roll battered in tempura and deep fried
crunchy Tuna
spicy tuna avocado cream cheese covered with panko and deep fried drizzle with eel, spicy mayo and plum sauce
crunchy Salmon
salmon avocado cream cheese covered with panko and deep fried drizzle with eel, spicy mayo and plum sauce
crunchy Crab
crab salad avocado cream cheese covered with panko and deep fried drizzle with eel, spicy mayo and plum sauce
crunchy Hamachi
hamachi avocado cream cheese covered with panko and deep fried drizzle with eel, spicy mayo and plum sauce
Category 5 Roll
Mega roll Sweet potato tempura, crab tempura and avocado roll topped with tuna spicy mayo crunchy onions and masago
The Typhoon
Mega roll Spicy salmon, dynamite, crunchy onions, cucumber and avocado roll topped with tempura salmon crunchy onions and spicy mayo
Sushi Burrito
This is a big crunchy roll in the out side filled with raw assorted fish like tuna salmon white tuna imitation crab and avocado
Tokyo Roll
kani salad crunchy onions and avocado roll topped with our very unique spicy tuna mix spicy mayo and jalapeños
taki roll
kani, white tuna, cucumbers, avocado and crunchy onions roll topped whit tuna tataki and masago
Flamingo Roll
mega roll with crab tempura,sweet potato tempura and avocado roll topped with thin layers of tuna white tuna and salmon
Hamachi Handroll
Salmon Handroll
Spicy Tuna Handroll
Kani Handroll
tuna Handroll
Dynamite Handroll
Spicy Salmon Hand Roll
white tuna hand roll
Sashimi/Nigiri
Hamachi Nigiri
chef perfect cuts of fresh hamachi on top of rice
Hamachi Sashimi
Salmon Nigiri
Salmon Sashimi
Tuna Nigiri
fresh nigiri chef cuts tuna on top of rice
Tuna Sashimi
White Tuna Nigiri
chef fresh cuts nigiri white tuna on top of rice
White Tuna Sashimi
Kani Nigiri
imitation crab on top of rice
Kani Sashimi
imitation crab decorated as sashimi recommendation ask for truffle sauce
Ikura
fresh salmon row prepared as nigiri
ikura sashimi
Massago nigiri
masago sashimi
Combos
Appetizers
Yellow tail Tataki
Tuna Tataki
Salmon Carpaccio
Edamame
Spicy Edamame
Mixed Fish Tempura
Tuna Rock
Salmon Rock
Kani Tower
Egg Roll - 2
Egg Roll - 4
Bang Bang Shrimp
6 pcs of imitation shrimp battered in panko soaked in spicy sauce and sweet chili sprinkled with chili flakes and scallions
Crab Rangoon
This is a delicious starter made with a mix of imitation crab and cream cheese deep fried with sweet chili
Mushroom Dumplings
Vegetable Dumplings
Salmon Tartare
Tuna Tartare
fresh tuna cubes marinated in lemon cilantro kosher salt and olive oil on top of a bed of fresh cubes of avocado
Ceviche
Peruvian style ceviche salmon with avocado red onions cilantro salt black pepper a little jalapeño lemon juice and a pick of cumin
Tuna Guacamole
6 pcs fresh home made guacamole wrapped in seared tuna marinated with ponzu olive oil kosher salt and a pinch on our togarachi spices highly recommended by our chef
Crispy Rice
6 pieces of golden Crispy rice topped with our special spicy tuna mix and truffle mayo sauce
Popcorn Shrimp
12 pcs of imitation shrimp battered and deep fried in tempura. soaked in our mix of sauces as plum sauce spicy mayo and eel sauce
Kani Su
A very refreshing roll wraped in cucumber with choices of tuna salmon or Kani with avocado and cream chesse (toffuty)
Tuna Tower
Soup
Salad
Platters
Classic Platter - 14 inch
7 classic roll
Classic Platter - 18 inch
15 classic rolls
Chef's Platter - 14 inch
4 classic rolls and 3 signature roll
Chef's Platter - 18 inch
15 roll 8 classic rolls 7 signature roll
Deluxe Platter - 14 inch
7 signature rolls
Deluxe Platter - 18 inch
15 signature rolls
sushi cakes
Dessert
Drinks
Extras
Brown Rice
make any roll with brow rice
Vegetable
add vegetables to the rolls
Tempura Roll
make any roll tempura
Tofutti
add cream cheese to any roll
Avocado
add avocado to any roll
Avocado Caterpillar
add avocado on top to any roll
Volcano Mix
you can add the volcano topping to any roll or on the side
French fries
side of frensh fries
sweet potato
side of sweet potato fries
nori snack
white rice small bowl
side white sushi rice with sesame seeds
white rice large bowl
Side of brown rice
Bowl of brown rice
Side of quinoa
bowl of quinoa