Sushi Damu
Izakaya
A La Carte Izakaya
Agedashi Tofu
Deep fried tofu topped with bonito flakes and spring onions (3pcs)
Baked Mussel
Baked mussels with homemade japanese mayo topped with masago and spring onions (3pcs)
Beef Teriyaki
Grilled beef brisket topped with house teriyaki sauce, served with rice and salad
Calamari Rings
Battered and deep fried squid rings(3pcs)
Chicken Teriyaki
Grilled chicken breast topped with house teriyaki sauce, served with rice and salad
Crispy Cali
Deep fried california roll (8pcs)
Edamame
Steamed soy bean sprinkled with salt
Egg Roll
Deep fried vegetables Wrapped in wonton paper
Fish Taco
Crispy fried salmon on a crispy tortilla served with onion, cilantro, and house spicy mayo
Garlic Edamame
Stirred fried soy beans cooked with house garlic sauce
Gyoza
Deep fried beef dumplings (3pcs)
House Salad
Fresh spring mix and thinly sliced carrots and purple cabbage tossed in a sesame dressing
Krispy Rice
Crispy rice cakes topped with spicy tuna & avocado slices
Miso Soup
Traditional Japanese soybean soup
Monkey Ball
Fried Jalapeno popper filled with spicy tuna and cream cheese (5pcs)
Mozzarella
Deep fried mozarella roll stuffed with jalapeño (5pcs)
Salmon Collar
Grilled and slightly deep fried yellowtail collar served with house ponzu sauce (1pc)
Salmon Crunch Roll
Fried roll containing salmon, asparagus, avocado wrapped with soy paper deep fried (5pcs)
Salmon Skin Salad
Crispy salmon skin served on a bed of spring mix with a side of sesame dressing
Sashimi Salad
Light and healthy spring mix topped with sashimi-grade fish
Sesame Chicken
Sesame battered deep fried chicken (4pcs)
Shrimp Tempura
Tempura battered and deep fried shrimp (2pcs)
Spicy Tuna Taco
Stirred fried spicy tuna on a crispy tortilla served with onion, cilantro, and house spicy mayo
Spicy Tuna Tempura
Deep fried roll containing spicy tuna, crab, and avocado (5pcs)
Takoyaki
Osaka style octopus ball served with mayo, takoyaki sauce and bonito flakes on top
Vegas Roll
Deep fried roll containing tuna, salmon, izumi dai, cream cheese, spicy tuna, avocado (5pcs)
Vegetable Tempura
Tempura battered and deep fried assorted vegetables (5pcs)
Yellowtail Collar
Grilled and slightly deep fried yellowtail collar served with house ponzu sauce (1pc)
Yummy Crunch
Assorted sashimi mix dressed in house sauce served with wonton chips (2 pcs)
Rolls
Signature Rolls
Calamari Tempura
featuring succulent pieces of calamari wrapped in creamy avocado and crab. With 5 pcs in each serving, this delicious roll offers the perfect balance of textures and flavors, making it a delectable treat for any seafood lover.
Coconut Shrimp
delicate coconut shrimp, succulent crab, and creamy avocado come together to create a harmonious blend of flavors. Each bite offers a satisfying crunch that is sure to tantalize your taste buds.
Crunchy Shrimp
featuring succulent shrimp tempura, creamy avocado, and savory crab, topped with a crunchy layer of tempura flakes, this dish is a delight for the senses. Served in 8pcs.
Exotic Tiger
this mouth-watering dish features succulent crab, creamy avocado, and crispy shrimp tempura, topped with deliciously tender eel, fresh salmon, and more avocado. With 8pcs per serving.
Hot Nite
made with succulent crab, crispy shrimp tempura, and creamy avocado, all topped off with spicy tuna and a generous sprinkle of crunchy tempura flakes. With 8 pieces per serving.
Rainbow
savor the vibrant and colorful flavors of our RAINBOW sushi roll. This classic California roll is topped with a rainbow of fresh and succulent tuna, salmon, albacore, yellowtail, and creamy avocado slices, making it a feast for both the eyes and taste buds. With 8 pieces per serving.
Salmon Lover
featuring a savory combination of salmon tempura, crab, and avocado topped with fresh slices of salmon, this dish is sure to satisfy your cravings. Enjoy 5 pieces per order.
Spider
crispy soft shell crab, succulent crab meat, and creamy avocado all wrapped up in one tasty package – that's the Spider roll (5pcs).
Yoshi
savor the taste of the sea with our YOSHI roll! Indulge in a perfect blend of fresh and savory flavors as broiled shrimp and creamy avocado sit atop a classic California roll.
Princess Salmon
indulge in our Princess Salmon roll, made with spicy crab and fresh asparagus wrapped in sushi rice and nori, and topped with succulent slices of salmon and zesty lemon (8pcs).
Special Request
filled with mouthwatering spicy crab, crispy shrimp tempura, and creamy avocado, all topped off with fresh slices of salmon and wrapped in delicate soy paper. Perfect for satisfying your sushi cravings! (5pcs)
911
an explosive combination of spicy tuna roll topped with creamy avocado that will ignite your taste buds. Served in 8pcs, this roll is perfect for those who crave a spicy kick with every bite.
Albacore Galore
featuring a tantalizing combination of spicy tuna and deep-fried jalapeno, topped with luscious albacore, creamy avocado, and crispy onion. Served in 8pcs.
All Hail Yellowtail
featuring a zesty mix of spicy tuna and cilantro, topped with succulent yellowtail and slices of fresh jalapeno. Served in 8pcs, this roll offers a delightful explosion of flavors.
Aloha Fire
combining the bold flavors of spicy tuna and deep-fried jalapeño with succulent seared tuna and crispy garlic chips on top, this roll is a true feast for the senses. Served in 8pcs.
First Kiss
featuring a spicy tuna and creamy avocado center, topped with tender slices of fresh salmon, this dish is a perfect blend of textures and flavors. Served in 8pcs.
Monster
get ready to tackle the MONSTER - a mouth-watering creation of spicy tuna, deep-fried jalapeno, and shrimp tempura topped with crispy eel! Served as 8 pieces.
Sunshine
brighten up your day with our Sunshine roll! Spicy tuna and creamy avocado are topped with succulent albacore and zesty red onions, for a burst of flavor in every bite. Served in 8 delicious pieces.
Spicy Rainbow
experience a burst of flavor with our Spicy Rainbow roll! Our spicy tuna roll is topped with fresh slices of tuna, salmon, albacore, yellowtail, and creamy avocado, making every bite a colorful adventure.
Spicy ABG
the Spicy ABG is a fiery roll that packs a punch with spicy tuna and jalapeño, topped with creamy avocado and seared salmon for a mouthwatering experience. Enjoy 8 pieces of this bold and flavorful sushi roll.
Yellowtail Star
delight your taste buds with our Yellowtail Star roll! Featuring a spicy tuna and shrimp tempura filling, topped with creamy avocado, crispy deep-fried jalapeño, and succulent slices of yellowtail, this roll is a true star of our menu.
Cherry Bomb
a delicious combination of fresh salmon and creamy avocado, topped with succulent tuna. Bursting with flavor and texture, this dish is a true delight for sushi enthusiasts. Served in 5pcs.
Damu
savor the delicious blend of fresh tuna, salmon, yellowtail, creamy avocado, and succulent crab in our DAMU roll. This delectable sushi roll is wrapped in delicate soy paper, adding a unique texture to every bite. With 8pcs per serving.
EX BF
enjoy the fiery flavors of the EX-BF roll, featuring spicy crab and tuna, creamy avocado, all wrapped in delicate soy paper and topped with slices of fresh albacore, yellowtail, and salmon. Served in a set of 8 pieces.
EX GF
this soy-wrapped delight features a tantalizing combination of spicy tuna, succulent crab, and creamy avocado, harmoniously blended together. (8pcs)
Far East
this roll is made with shrimp tempura, creamy cheese, and avocado, and is topped with smoked salmon and fresh avocado slices. Perfectly crafted and ready to satisfy your cravings, this roll comes in 8 pieces.
Golden State
a delicious blend of creamy and crispy textures, the Golden State roll features shrimp tempura and creamy avocado and cream cheese, topped with spicy crab for a flavorful kick. Enjoy 8 pieces of this tasty treat!
Honeymoon
featuring creamy avocado, succulent crab, and crispy shrimp tempura wrapped in refreshing cucumber skin. Enjoy 5 pieces of pure bliss in every order.
Jen Jen
Jessica Albacore
a tantalizing sushi dish, Jessica Albacore consists of spicy tuna and avocado wrapped in succulent albacore, making for a mouthwatering treat in just three pieces.
Super Burrito
experience a flavor-packed bite with our Super Burrito Sushi - a delightful combination of fresh tuna, salmon, creamy avocado, and succulent crab all rolled up in delicate soy paper. Perfect for a quick and satisfying indulgence!
Tustin
experience the fusion of flavors in TUSTIN - a delectable blend of fresh yellowtail and tuna wrapped in soy paper, topped with creamy avocado and savory salmon (8pcs).