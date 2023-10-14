Izakaya

A La Carte Izakaya

Agedashi Tofu

Deep fried tofu topped with bonito flakes and spring onions (3pcs)

Baked Mussel

$10.95

Baked mussels with homemade japanese mayo topped with masago and spring onions (3pcs)

Beef Teriyaki

$14.95

Grilled beef brisket topped with house teriyaki sauce, served with rice and salad

Calamari Rings

$9.95

Battered and deep fried squid rings(3pcs)

Chicken Teriyaki

$13.95

Grilled chicken breast topped with house teriyaki sauce, served with rice and salad

Crispy Cali

$11.95

Deep fried california roll (8pcs)

Edamame

$6.95

Steamed soy bean sprinkled with salt

Egg Roll

$5.95

Deep fried vegetables Wrapped in wonton paper

Fish Taco

$4.95

Crispy fried salmon on a crispy tortilla served with onion, cilantro, and house spicy mayo

Garlic Edamame

$7.95

Stirred fried soy beans cooked with house garlic sauce

Gyoza

$8.95

Deep fried beef dumplings (3pcs)

House Salad

$6.95

Fresh spring mix and thinly sliced carrots and purple cabbage tossed in a sesame dressing

Krispy Rice

$10.95

Crispy rice cakes topped with spicy tuna & avocado slices

Miso Soup

$3.95

Traditional Japanese soybean soup

Monkey Ball

$9.95

Fried Jalapeno popper filled with spicy tuna and cream cheese (5pcs)

Mozzarella

$9.95

Deep fried mozarella roll stuffed with jalapeño (5pcs)

Salmon Collar

$14.95

Grilled and slightly deep fried yellowtail collar served with house ponzu sauce (1pc)

Salmon Crunch Roll

$11.95

Fried roll containing salmon, asparagus, avocado wrapped with soy paper deep fried (5pcs)

Salmon Skin Salad

$9.95

Crispy salmon skin served on a bed of spring mix with a side of sesame dressing

Sashimi Salad

$15.95

Light and healthy spring mix topped with sashimi-grade fish

Sesame Chicken

$8.95

Sesame battered deep fried chicken (4pcs)

Shrimp Tempura

$12.95

Tempura battered and deep fried shrimp (2pcs)

Spicy Tuna Taco

$4.95

Stirred fried spicy tuna on a crispy tortilla served with onion, cilantro, and house spicy mayo

Spicy Tuna Tempura

$12.95

Deep fried roll containing spicy tuna, crab, and avocado (5pcs)

Takoyaki

$6.95

Osaka style octopus ball served with mayo, takoyaki sauce and bonito flakes on top

Vegas Roll

$15.95

Deep fried roll containing tuna, salmon, izumi dai, cream cheese, spicy tuna, avocado (5pcs)

Vegetable Tempura

$8.95

Tempura battered and deep fried assorted vegetables (5pcs)

Yellowtail Collar

$16.95

Grilled and slightly deep fried yellowtail collar served with house ponzu sauce (1pc)

Yummy Crunch

$10.95

Assorted sashimi mix dressed in house sauce served with wonton chips (2 pcs)

Rolls

Signature Rolls

Calamari Tempura

$13.95

featuring succulent pieces of calamari wrapped in creamy avocado and crab. With 5 pcs in each serving, this delicious roll offers the perfect balance of textures and flavors, making it a delectable treat for any seafood lover.

Coconut Shrimp

$13.95

delicate coconut shrimp, succulent crab, and creamy avocado come together to create a harmonious blend of flavors. Each bite offers a satisfying crunch that is sure to tantalize your taste buds.

Crunchy Shrimp

$13.95

featuring succulent shrimp tempura, creamy avocado, and savory crab, topped with a crunchy layer of tempura flakes, this dish is a delight for the senses. Served in 8pcs.

Exotic Tiger

$17.95

this mouth-watering dish features succulent crab, creamy avocado, and crispy shrimp tempura, topped with deliciously tender eel, fresh salmon, and more avocado. With 8pcs per serving.

Hot Nite

$15.95

made with succulent crab, crispy shrimp tempura, and creamy avocado, all topped off with spicy tuna and a generous sprinkle of crunchy tempura flakes. With 8 pieces per serving.

Rainbow

$14.95

savor the vibrant and colorful flavors of our RAINBOW sushi roll. This classic California roll is topped with a rainbow of fresh and succulent tuna, salmon, albacore, yellowtail, and creamy avocado slices, making it a feast for both the eyes and taste buds. With 8 pieces per serving.

Salmon Lover

$14.95

featuring a savory combination of salmon tempura, crab, and avocado topped with fresh slices of salmon, this dish is sure to satisfy your cravings. Enjoy 5 pieces per order.

Spider

$14.95

crispy soft shell crab, succulent crab meat, and creamy avocado all wrapped up in one tasty package – that's the Spider roll (5pcs).

Yoshi

$13.95

savor the taste of the sea with our YOSHI roll! Indulge in a perfect blend of fresh and savory flavors as broiled shrimp and creamy avocado sit atop a classic California roll.

Princess Salmon

$15.95

indulge in our Princess Salmon roll, made with spicy crab and fresh asparagus wrapped in sushi rice and nori, and topped with succulent slices of salmon and zesty lemon (8pcs).

Special Request

$15.95

filled with mouthwatering spicy crab, crispy shrimp tempura, and creamy avocado, all topped off with fresh slices of salmon and wrapped in delicate soy paper. Perfect for satisfying your sushi cravings! (5pcs)

911

$13.95

an explosive combination of spicy tuna roll topped with creamy avocado that will ignite your taste buds. Served in 8pcs, this roll is perfect for those who crave a spicy kick with every bite.

Albacore Galore

$16.95

featuring a tantalizing combination of spicy tuna and deep-fried jalapeno, topped with luscious albacore, creamy avocado, and crispy onion. Served in 8pcs.

All Hail Yellowtail

$16.95

featuring a zesty mix of spicy tuna and cilantro, topped with succulent yellowtail and slices of fresh jalapeno. Served in 8pcs, this roll offers a delightful explosion of flavors.

Aloha Fire

$16.95

combining the bold flavors of spicy tuna and deep-fried jalapeño with succulent seared tuna and crispy garlic chips on top, this roll is a true feast for the senses. Served in 8pcs.

First Kiss

$14.95

featuring a spicy tuna and creamy avocado center, topped with tender slices of fresh salmon, this dish is a perfect blend of textures and flavors. Served in 8pcs.

Monster

$18.95

get ready to tackle the MONSTER - a mouth-watering creation of spicy tuna, deep-fried jalapeno, and shrimp tempura topped with crispy eel! Served as 8 pieces.

Sunshine

$14.95

brighten up your day with our Sunshine roll! Spicy tuna and creamy avocado are topped with succulent albacore and zesty red onions, for a burst of flavor in every bite. Served in 8 delicious pieces.

Spicy Rainbow

$16.95

experience a burst of flavor with our Spicy Rainbow roll! Our spicy tuna roll is topped with fresh slices of tuna, salmon, albacore, yellowtail, and creamy avocado, making every bite a colorful adventure.

Spicy ABG

$16.95

the Spicy ABG is a fiery roll that packs a punch with spicy tuna and jalapeño, topped with creamy avocado and seared salmon for a mouthwatering experience. Enjoy 8 pieces of this bold and flavorful sushi roll.

Yellowtail Star

$17.95

delight your taste buds with our Yellowtail Star roll! Featuring a spicy tuna and shrimp tempura filling, topped with creamy avocado, crispy deep-fried jalapeño, and succulent slices of yellowtail, this roll is a true star of our menu.

Cherry Bomb

$15.95

a delicious combination of fresh salmon and creamy avocado, topped with succulent tuna. Bursting with flavor and texture, this dish is a true delight for sushi enthusiasts. Served in 5pcs.

Damu

$15.95

savor the delicious blend of fresh tuna, salmon, yellowtail, creamy avocado, and succulent crab in our DAMU roll. This delectable sushi roll is wrapped in delicate soy paper, adding a unique texture to every bite. With 8pcs per serving.

EX BF

$17.95

enjoy the fiery flavors of the EX-BF roll, featuring spicy crab and tuna, creamy avocado, all wrapped in delicate soy paper and topped with slices of fresh albacore, yellowtail, and salmon. Served in a set of 8 pieces.

EX GF

$17.95

this soy-wrapped delight features a tantalizing combination of spicy tuna, succulent crab, and creamy avocado, harmoniously blended together. (8pcs)

Far East

$15.95

this roll is made with shrimp tempura, creamy cheese, and avocado, and is topped with smoked salmon and fresh avocado slices. Perfectly crafted and ready to satisfy your cravings, this roll comes in 8 pieces.

Golden State

$15.95

a delicious blend of creamy and crispy textures, the Golden State roll features shrimp tempura and creamy avocado and cream cheese, topped with spicy crab for a flavorful kick. Enjoy 8 pieces of this tasty treat!

Honeymoon

$15.95

featuring creamy avocado, succulent crab, and crispy shrimp tempura wrapped in refreshing cucumber skin. Enjoy 5 pieces of pure bliss in every order.

Jen Jen

$11.95
Jessica Albacore

$15.95

a tantalizing sushi dish, Jessica Albacore consists of spicy tuna and avocado wrapped in succulent albacore, making for a mouthwatering treat in just three pieces.

Super Burrito

$15.95

experience a flavor-packed bite with our Super Burrito Sushi - a delightful combination of fresh tuna, salmon, creamy avocado, and succulent crab all rolled up in delicate soy paper. Perfect for a quick and satisfying indulgence!

Tustin

$17.95

experience the fusion of flavors in TUSTIN - a delectable blend of fresh yellowtail and tuna wrapped in soy paper, topped with creamy avocado and savory salmon (8pcs).

Cut Rolls

Albacore Roll

$9.95

Avocado Roll

$7.95

California Roll

$8.95

Cucumber Roll

$6.95

Ebi Roll

$8.95

Philadelphia Roll

$11.95

Salmon Roll

$9.95

Spicy California Roll

$9.95

Spicy Tuna Roll

$10.95

Tako Roll

$9.95

Tuna Maki

$10.95

Yellowtail Roll

$9.95

Handroll

Albacore Handroll

$9.95

Avocado Handoll

$7.95

California Handroll

$8.95

Cucumber Handroll

$6.95

Ebi Handroll

$8.95

Philadelphia Handroll

$11.95

Salmon Handroll

$9.95

Salmon Skin Handroll

$8.95

Scallop Handroll

$9.95

Smoked Salmon Handroll

$9.95

Spicy California Handroll

$9.95

Spicy Tuna Handroll

$10.95

Tako Handroll

$9.95

Tuna Handroll

$10.95

Unagi Handroll

$12.95

Yellowtail Handroll

$9.95

Baked Rolls

Dragon Breath

$18.95

Baked Jen Jen

$11.95

Alaska, Baked

$14.95

Dynamite, Baked

$18.95

Craw Me Daddy, Baked

$15.95

Charlie's Angel, Baked

$15.95

Baskin Scallop, Baked

$14.95

Caterpillar

$14.95

Yummy California

$14.95

Nigiri

Yellowtail Nigiri

$8.95

Unagi Nigiri

$8.95

Tamago Nigiri

$4.95

Tako Nigiri

$6.95

Spicy Scallops Nigiri

$7.95

Smoked Salmon Nigiri

$8.95

Scallops Nigiri

$6.95

Salmon Nigiri

$6.95

Saba Nigiri

$5.95

Masago Nigiri

$6.95

Kanikama Nigiri

$5.95

Izumi Dai Nigiri

$5.95

Ikura Nigiri

$7.95

Ika Nigiri

$6.95

Escolar Nigiri

$6.95

Ebi Nigiri

$6.95

Bluefin Tuna Nigiri

$9.95

Albacore Nigiri

$6.95

Sashimi

Carpaccio

Albacore Carpaccio

$16.95

Mackerel Carpaccio

$16.95

Octopus Carpaccio

$17.95

Salmon Carpaccio

$16.95

Seared Tuna Carpaccio

$19.95

Spicy Albacore Carpaccio

$17.95

Tuna Carpaccio

$18.95

Yellowtail Carpaccio

$17.95

Sashimi

Albacore Sashimi

$17.95

Bluefin Tuna Sashimi

$21.95

Ebi Sashimi

$15.95

Escolar Sashimi

$16.95

Ika Sashimi

$16.95

Ikura Sashimi

$18.95

Izumi Dai Sashimi

$16.95

Kanikama Sashimi

$13.95

Masago Sashimi

$15.95

Saba Sashimi

$16.95

Salmon Sashimi

$18.95

Scallop Sashimi

$17.95

Smoked Salmon Sashimi

$19.95

Spicy Scallop Sashimi

$17.95

Tako Sashimi

$18.95

Tamago Sashimi

$13.95

Unagi Sashimi

$18.95

Yellowtail Sashimi

$19.95

Bar

NA Beverages

Ramune

$4.25

Pink Lemonade

$3.95

Raspberry Iced Tea

$3.95

Starry

$3.95

Root Beer

$3.95

Unsweeted Iced Tea

$3.95

Dr. Pepper

$3.95

Green Tea

$3.95

Pepsi

$3.95

Diet Pepsi

$3.95

Bottled Water

$1.95

Just Bubly

$1.95

Lime Bubly

$1.95

Pineapple Bubly

$1.95

Strawberry Bubly

$1.95

Kids Water