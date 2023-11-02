Sushi jungle 8373 Northwest 12th Street
CLASSIC ROLLS
- Dragon Roll$17.00
Shrimp tempura, avocado, cream cheese, topping of avocado, spicy mayo, eel sauce
- California Roll$12.00
Kani stick, avocado, cucumber, cream cheese, sesame seeds
- Alaska Roll$14.00
Salmon, avocado, cream cheese, sesame seeds
- Rainbow Roll$15.00
Kani stick, avocado, cucumber, cream cheese, sesame seeds, topping of tuna, salmon, crab stick, avocado
- Spicy tuna Roll$14.00
Chopped tuna, sesame seed, masago, spicy mayo, sriracha sauce
- Dinamita Roll$15.00
Crab salad, avocado, masago, cream cheese, sesame seeds, spicy mayo, eel sauce, crispy rice
SIGNATURE ROLLS
- Midori Roll$19.00
Soybean paper, masago, cream cheese, tuna, salmon, crunchy crab, crab salad, topping of tuna, salmon, avocado, truffle oil, spicy mayo, eel sauce
- Flame Roll$19.00
Shrimp tempura, avocado, cream cheese, masago, sesame seeds, topping of flamed salmon, spicy mayo, eel sauce, crispy rice
- Fortune Roll$23.00
Soybean paper, avocado, masago, cream cheese, salmon tempura, topping of salmon, honey truffle oil, eel sauce, crispy rice, gold leaf, microgreens
- Veggie Roll$18.00
Soybean paper, avocado, carrot and onion tempura, topping of sweet plantain, spicy mayo and eel sauce, crispy rice
- Hawaii Roll$20.00
Shrimp tempura, avocado, salmon, masago, sesame seeds, spicy mayo and eel sauce, crispy rice
- Truffle Roll$19.00
Soybean paper, shrimp tempura, avocado, masago, cream cheese, topping of flamed salmon, truffle oil, spicy mayo, eel sauce, sesame seeds, crispy rice
- Protein Roll$24.00
Soybean paper riceless roll with tuna, salmon, avocado, crab salad, cream cheese, spicy mayo, eel sauce, crispy rice
- Macaw Roll$19.00
Tuna, salmon, avocado, cream cheese, topping of tuna, salmon, avocado, sesame seeds
- Vale Roll$21.00
Soybean paper, masago, cream cheese, avocado, salmon, shrimp tempura, topping of kani stick, spicy mayo, eel sauce, truffle oil, crispy rice
- Jungle Roll$19.00
Salmon, crab salad, avocado, cream cheese, masago, topping of avocado, sesame seeds, crispy rice, spicy mayo, eel sauce
- Fuji Roll$21.00
Shrimp tempura, avocado, cream cheese, masago, sesame seeds, topping of avocado, chopped shrimp tempura with honey mustard, eel sauce, crispy rice
- Lion Roll$19.00
Salmon tempura, cream cheese, avocado, topping of kani sticks, masago, spicy mayo, eel sauce, crispy rice, sesame seeds
- Jaguar Roll$18.00
Shrimp tempura, avocado, cream cheese, plantain, spicy mayo, eel sauce
- Tropical Roll$19.00
Soybean paper, shrimp tempura or salmon tempura, avocado, cream cheese, crab salad, plantain, spicy mayo, eel sauce, crispy rice
- Ebi Roll$19.00
Soybean paper, shrimp tempura, crab salad, avocado, cream cheese, topping of ebi shrimp, sweet and sour sauce, crunchy crab, crispy rice, sesame seeds
- Oasis Roll$21.00
Soybean paper, salmon, shrimp tempura, crab salad, cream cheese, topping of avocado, spicy mayo, eel sauce, cruncy crab, crispy rice
- Safari Roll$22.00
Soybean paper, salmon, crab salad, avocado, crunchy crab, cream cheese, topping of salmon, avocado, and sweet and sour sauce
- Volcano Deluxe Roll$21.00
Roll Tempura, salmon, avocado, cream cheese, topping of chopped shrimp tempura with honey mustard, masago, eel sauce, crispy rice, sesame seeds
- Volcano Roll$20.00
Roll Tempura, salmon, avocado, cream cheese, salmon cream cheese gratin sauce, eel sauce, masago, sesame seeds
- Tiger Roll$19.00
Shrimp tempura, crab salad, spicy mayo, topping of crab salad with crunchy crab, sweet and sour sauce, eel sauce, masago, sesame seeds, crispy rice
- Hippopotamus Roll$21.00
Shrimp tempura, avocado, cream cheese, topping of crab salad, wakame, crunchy crab, with chopped shrimp tempura, honey mustard, sesame seeds, crispy rice
- Tsunami Roll$23.00
Soybean paper, masago, creamcheese, fried kani, bacon, shrimp tempura, crab salad, sweet and sour sauce, eel sauce, ebi shrimp
- Luna Roll$23.00
Soybean paper, spring mix, crab salad, shrimp tempura, salmon, tuna, truffle ponzu oil, eel sauce
SALADS
- Jungle Salad$16.00
Wakame, crab, avocado, spicy mayo, eel sauce, masago, crispy rice, sesame seeds, sweet and sour sauce
- Monster Salad$19.00
Wakame, crab, crunchy crab, shrimp tempura, honey mustard, crispy rice, sesame seeds
- Crab Salad$15.00
Crab salad, masago, crispy rice, sesame seed, crunchy crab, spicy mayo and eel sauce
- Neptuno Salad$18.00
Wakame, crab, salmon or tuna, avocado, spicy mayo and eel sauce, masago, sesame seeds, crispy rice
- Wakame Salad$14.00
Seaweed salad, sesame seeds, crispy rice, masago
APPETIZERS
- Gyozas$10.00
Steamed or fried pork dumplings served with ponzu sauce
- Sushi Pizza$17.00
Crispy rice topped with crab salad, salmon, avocado, wakame, masago, crispy rice, sesame seeds, eel sauce, sweet and sour sauce
- Salmon Tiradito$19.00
Salmon, spicy mayo, masago, wakame, sesame seeds, crispy rice, citrus sauce
- Tuna Tiradito$19.00
Tuna, spicy mayo, masago, wakame, sesame seeds, crispy rice, citrus sauce
- Ebi tiradito$16.00
Ebi shrimp, masago, crunchy crab, crispy rice, sesame seeds, ponzu and sweet and sour sauce
- Tuna Tartare$20.00
Tuna chunks with citrus sauce, eel sauce, masago, avocado, eel sauce, ponzu, crispy rice, sesame seeds
- Salmon Tartare$20.00
Salmon chunks with citrus sauce, eel sauce, masago, avocado, eel sauce, ponzu, crispy rice, sesame seeds
- Edamame$10.00
Steamed edamame
- Sweet & Spicy Edamame$11.00
Sweet chili garlic sauce
SASHIMI & NIGUIRI
KIDS MENU
DRINKS
DESSERTS
SUSHI BOATS
- Dragon Roll$17.00
Shrimp tempura, avocado, cream cheese, topping of avocado, spicy mayo, eel sauce
- California Roll$12.00
Kani stick, avocado, cucumber, cream cheese, sesame seeds
- Alaska Roll$14.00
Salmon, avocado, cream cheese, sesame seeds
- Rainbow Roll$15.00
Kani stick, avocado, cucumber, cream cheese, sesame seeds, topping of tuna, salmon, crab stick, avocado
- Spicy tuna Roll$14.00
Chopped tuna, sesame seed, masago, spicy mayo, sriracha sauce
- Dinamita Roll$15.00
Crab salad, avocado, masago, cream cheese, sesame seeds, spicy mayo, eel sauce, crispy rice
- Hippopotamus Roll$21.00
Shrimp tempura, avocado, cream cheese, topping of crab salad, wakame, crunchy crab, with chopped shrimp tempura, honey mustard, sesame seeds, crispy rice
- Tiger Roll$19.00
Shrimp tempura, crab salad, spicy mayo, topping of crab salad with crunchy crab, sweet and sour sauce, eel sauce, masago, sesame seeds, crispy rice
- Volcano Roll$20.00
Roll Tempura, salmon, avocado, cream cheese, salmon cream cheese gratin sauce, eel sauce, masago, sesame seeds
- Volcano Deluxe Roll$21.00
Roll Tempura, salmon, avocado, cream cheese, topping of chopped shrimp tempura with honey mustard, masago, eel sauce, crispy rice, sesame seeds
- Safari Roll$22.00
Soybean paper, salmon, crab salad, avocado, crunchy crab, cream cheese, topping of salmon, avocado, and sweet and sour sauce
- Oasis Roll$21.00
Soybean paper, salmon, shrimp tempura, crab salad, cream cheese, topping of avocado, spicy mayo, eel sauce, cruncy crab, crispy rice
- Ebi Roll$19.00
Soybean paper, shrimp tempura, crab salad, avocado, cream cheese, topping of ebi shrimp, sweet and sour sauce, crunchy crab, crispy rice, sesame seeds
- Tropical Roll$19.00
Soybean paper, shrimp tempura or salmon tempura, avocado, cream cheese, crab salad, plantain, spicy mayo, eel sauce, crispy rice
- Jaguar Roll$18.00
Shrimp tempura, avocado, cream cheese, plantain, spicy mayo, eel sauce
- Lion Roll$19.00
Salmon tempura, cream cheese, avocado, topping of kani sticks, masago, spicy mayo, eel sauce, crispy rice, sesame seeds
- Fuji Roll$21.00
Shrimp tempura, avocado, cream cheese, masago, sesame seeds, topping of avocado, chopped shrimp tempura with honey mustard, eel sauce, crispy rice
- Jungle Roll$19.00
Salmon, crab salad, avocado, cream cheese, masago, topping of avocado, sesame seeds, crispy rice, spicy mayo, eel sauce
- Vale Roll$21.00
Soybean paper, masago, cream cheese, avocado, salmon, shrimp tempura, topping of kani stick, spicy mayo, eel sauce, truffle oil, crispy rice
- Macaw Roll$19.00
Tuna, salmon, avocado, cream cheese, topping of tuna, salmon, avocado, sesame seeds
- Protein Roll$24.00
Soybean paper riceless roll with tuna, salmon, avocado, crab salad, cream cheese, spicy mayo, eel sauce, crispy rice
- Truffle Roll$19.00
Soybean paper, shrimp tempura, avocado, masago, cream cheese, topping of flamed salmon, truffle oil, spicy mayo, eel sauce, sesame seeds, crispy rice
- Hawaii Roll$20.00
Shrimp tempura, avocado, salmon, masago, sesame seeds, spicy mayo and eel sauce, crispy rice
- Veggie Roll$18.00
Soybean paper, avocado, carrot and onion tempura, topping of sweet plantain, spicy mayo and eel sauce, crispy rice
- Fortune Roll$23.00
Soybean paper, avocado, masago, cream cheese, salmon tempura, topping of salmon, honey truffle oil, eel sauce, crispy rice, gold leaf, microgreens
- Flame Roll$19.00
Shrimp tempura, avocado, cream cheese, masago, sesame seeds, topping of flamed salmon, spicy mayo, eel sauce, crispy rice
- Midori Roll$19.00
Soybean paper, masago, cream cheese, tuna, salmon, crunchy crab, crab salad, topping of tuna, salmon, avocado, truffle oil, spicy mayo, eel sauce