Skip to Main content
Sushi Rose 247 East 5th Street
Online Ordering Unavailable
0
Sushi Rose 247 East 5th Street
We are not accepting online orders right now.
247 East 5th Street, Winston Salem, NC 27101
Desserts
Drinks
Desserts
Mango Mousse Cake
$13.00
Pistacchio Almond Cake
$14.00
Drinks
Soda
$3.00
Sparking Water
$9.00
Sushi Rose 247 East 5th Street Location and Ordering Hours
(323) 842-4904
247 East 5th Street, Winston Salem, NC 27101
Closed
All hours
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement