Sushi Sake MIMO
FOOD
SOUPS OR SALADS
VEGETABLE APPETIZERS
REGULAR APPETIZERS
- GYOZA$8.50
Deep-fried or steamed seasoned pork in a thin pastry.
- SHRIMP SHUMAI$8.50
Deep-fried or steamed.
- PORK SHUMAI$8.50Out of stock
Deep Fried or Steamed
- BEEF TATAKI$17.00
Lightly Seared Meat Served with Ponzu Sauce& Scallions
- YUKKE$17.00
Raw meat with a touch of kimchee sauce and topped with scallions
- BEEF NEGIMAKI$17.00
Thinly Sliced Meat Rolled with Scallions and Served with our House Teriyaki Sauce
- EBI TEN$16.00
A combination of shrimp and vegetable tempura
- FRIED SOFT SHELL CRAB$15.00
- IKA DEEP FRIED SQUID$12.00
- DYNAMITE APPETIZER$15.00
A Combination of Baked Seafood on a Bed of Steamed White Rice
- HIBACHI SHRIMP APPETIZER 7 PCS$15.00
- SHRIMP TEMPURA APP 5 PCS$14.00
SUSHI APPETIZERS
- BOBBY SALAD$18.00
A Spicy Combination of Diced Tuna & Avocado, & Krab Salad with a Touch of Sesame Seeds & Masago
- CEVICHE TRIO$17.00
A Combination of Wahoo, Tuna, Salmon with a Citrus Touch and Sesame Seed
- HAMACHI JALAPENO$18.00
- KANI SU$13.00
A Thinly Sliced Cucumber Rolled with Krabstick, Avocado and Masago Dipped in a Rice Vinegar Sauce
- KRABSTICK SALAD$9.00
- SASHIMI APPETIZER$19.00
9 PCS A Fresh Assortment of Tuna, Salmon and White fish
- SPICY CONCH APPETIZERS$15.00
Thinly Sliced Conch Served with Sweet Vinegar Kimchee Sauce and Sesame Seeds
- SPICY OCTOPUS$16.00
Thinly sliced octopus served with sweet vinegar kimchee sauce
- SUNOMONO$17.00
Krabstick, Conch, Octopus & Shrimp Dipped in a Rice Vinegar
- SUSHI APPETIZER$15.00
5 Pieces of Sushi, Chef's Choice
- TUNA TARTAR$17.00
Diced Tuna and Avocado Mixed with a Special Spice Sauce and Sesame Seeds
- TUNA TATAKI$16.00
Lightly Seared Tuna Tataki Served with Ponzu Sauce, Scallions and Sesame Seeds
- USUZUKURI$18.00
Choice of Thinly Sliced White Fish, Tuna or Salmon Served with our Special Ponzu Sauce
- WAHOO TATAKI$16.00
Lightly Spiced Seared Wahoo Served with Ponzu Sauce, Scallions and Sesame Seeds
SUSHI & SASHIMI
- COBIA NIGIRI$4.50
- COBIA SASHIMI$5.50
- CONCH SASHIMI$5.00
- CONCH SUSHI (NIGIRI)$4.00
- EBI SASHIMI$4.00
- EBI SUSHI (NIGIRI)$4.00
- HAMACHI (NIGIRI)$4.50
- HAMACHI SASHIMI$5.50
- HOTATE (SCALLOP) SASHIMI$4.00
- HOTATE (SCALLOP) SUSHI$4.00
- IKURA SASHIMI$6.50
- IKURA SUSHI (NIGIRI)$5.50
- KANI SASHIMI$3.50
- KANI SUSHI (NIGIRI)$3.50
- MASAGO SASHIMI$4.00
- MASAGO SUSHI$5.00
- OCTOPUS SASHIMI$4.50
- OCTOPUS SUSHI (NIGIRI)$4.00
- SALMON SASHIMI$5.00
- SALMON SUSHI (NIGIRI)$4.50
- SASHIMI DINNER 20 PCS$45.00
- SUSHI DINNER 15 PCS$43.00
- TAMAGO SASHIMI$2.50
- TAMAGO SUSHI (NIGIRI)$2.50
- TUNA SASHIMI$6.00
- TUNA SUSHI (NIGIRI)$4.50
- UNAGI SASHIMI$5.50
- UNAGI SUSHI (NIGIRI)$5.50
- WAHOO SASHIMI$5.50
- WAHOO SUSHI (NIGIRI)$4.50
TEMAKI & HAND ROLLS
SUSHI ROLLS
- ANGEL ROLL$16.00
Shrimp Tempura, Krab Salad, Masago, Cream Cheese, Topped with Avocado, Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce and Topped with Crunch
- AVOCADO ROLL$6.00
Seaweed on the Outside
- BLACK JACK ROLL$13.00
A Roll Served with Half Tuna and Half Eel, Avocado, Asparagus & Masago Served with Eel Sauce
- CALIENTE ROLL$12.00
Fried White Fish with Spicy Mayo, Spring Mix Rolled with Seaweed outside
- CALIFORNIA EEL ROLL$14.00
Baked Eel on Top of a California Roll with Our Homemade Eel Sauce
- CALIFORNIA ROLL$9.00
Krabstick, Avocado and Sesame Seeds
- CALLE OCHO$19.00
Ham Croquettes, Avocado, Asparagus, Topped with Sweet Plantains and Potato Sticks Served with Eel Sauce
- CRUNCHY ROLL$12.00
Raw Tuna, Masago and Spicy Mayo Topped with Crunch
- DOLPHINS ROLL$16.00
Fried White Fish Fillet, Cream Cheese, Avocado and Krab Salad Topped with Baked Hamachi Served with Eel Sauce & Tempura Crunch and spicy mayo
- DRAGON$14.00
Tempura Shrimp, Krab Meats, Asparagus, Masago, Spicy Mayo Topped with Avocado and Eel Sauce
- DYNAMITE ROLL$12.00
Seaweed outside, raw scallops, masago, avocado, cucumber, and spicy mayo
- EEL ROLL$9.00
Eel, Cucumber, Sesame Seeds Served with Eel Sauce
- HOLLYWOOD ROLL$14.00
A Unique Roll Stuffed with Spicy Tuna and Our Special Crunch
- JB ROLL$10.00
Salmon, Cream Cheese and Scallions
- KENDALL ROLL$17.00
Tuna, Hamachi, Salmon, White Fish, Krabstick, Masago and Avocado
- KRAB SALAD ROLL$12.00
A Creative Mix of Krab, Spicy Mayo, Avocado and Masago
- LOBSTER BLAST$45.00
A Combination of Lobster Roll, Fried Lobster and Sautéed Lobster with Mushrooms, Served with Eel Sauce, Spicy Mayo, Tobiko & Tempura Crunch
- LOBSTER ROLL$30.00
Chef's Specialty Roll with Lobster Temp, Asparagus, Cucumber and Avocado Topped with Our Special Crunch, Tobiko and a Touch of Spicy Mayo & Eel Sauce
- MARGARETT ROLL$17.00
Krabstick, Avocado, Salmon, Tuna, White Fish and Topped with Spicy Tuna
- MARLINS ROLL$17.00
Seared Scallops, Asparagus, Krab Salad, topped with Thinly Sliced Scallops, Avocado & Tempura Crunch Served with Eel Sauce
- MIAMI HEAT ROLL$16.00
Shrimp Tempura, Cream Cheese, Krab Salad, Topped with Baked Salmon, Spicy Mayo & Topped with Crunch Served with Eel Sauce
- NFL ROLL$14.00
Rolled with Eel, Krabstick, Asparagus, Masago, Spicy Mayo, Topped with thinly Sliced Avocado and a Touch of Eel Sauce
- RAINBOW ROLL$16.00
A Combination of Tuna, Salmon, White Fish, Avocado and Krab on Top of a California Roll
- RENE ROLL$13.00
Baked Salmon, Krabstick, Cucumber, Avocado, Spicy Mayo and Masago
- ROCK STAR ROLL$16.00
Krab Salad Roll with Cream Cheese and Avocado topped with Thinly Sliced Salmon
- SALMON SKIN ROLL$10.00
Fried Salmon Skin, Cucumber and Sesame Seeds and Served with Eel Sauce
- SHRIMP TEMPURA ROLL$13.00
Shrimp Tempura, Krabstick, Avocado, Spicy Mayo, Sesame Seeds and Masago Topped with Eel Sauce
- SPICY CONCH ROLL$11.00
Conch, Asparagus, Cucumber, Masago, Sesame Seeds and Topped with Our Spicy Sauce
- SPICY TUNA ROLL$11.00
Tuna, Cucumber, Sesame Seed and Served with Kimchee Sauce
- SPIDER ROLL$15.00
Soft Shell Krab Lightly Fried with Asparagus, Avocado, Masago and Sesame Seeds, Seaweed on the Outside Served with Eel Sauce
- TEMPURA BAGEL ROLL$12.00
Salmon, Cream Cheese & Scallions Roll Deep Fried Served with Eel Sauce
- TIGER ROLL$19.00
Shrimp Tempura, Krab Salad, Topped with a Layer of Spicy Tuna and Avocado Served with Eel Sauce
- TNT ROLL$13.00
Eel, Krabstick, Avocado, Cucumber, Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce, Cream Cheese, Masago, and Sesame Seeds
- TUNA ROLL$10.00
Seaweed on the Outside
- UM ROLL$12.00
Salmon, Krabstick, Cream Cheese, Avocado, Spicy Mayo,Cucumber and Masago
- VANESSA ROLL$19.00
Shrimp Tempura, Krab Salad, Topped with Seared Tuna Spring Mixed Salad Served with Chef Creation Dressing
- VEGETABLE ROLL$8.00
Seaweed Outside with a Fresh Selection of Carrots, Cucumber, Asparagus and Avocado
- VOLCANO ROLL$16.00
Krab, Avocado, Cream Cheese, Masago and Sesame Seeds Topped with Our Baked Seafood Secret, Served with Eel Sauce
- YUMMY ROLL$16.00
Fried White Fish, Avocado, Spicy Mayo and Cream Cheese Topped with Spicy Tuna Masago, Eel Sauce and Topped with Crunch
TERIYAKI DINNERS
KATSU DINNERS
HIBACHI DINNERS
- HIBACHI CHICKEN$24.00
Chicken Breast Hibachi- Grilled with Sesame Seeds and Lemon. Served with Miso Soup or Green Salad, Hibachi Vegetables, Steamed White Rice or Fried Rice and Shrimp Sauce.
- HIBACHI STEAK$30.00
Grilled with Fresh Sliced Mushrooms. Served with Miso Soup or Green Salad, Hibachi Vegetables, Steamed White Rice or Fried Rice and Shrimp Sauce.
- HIBACHI SHRIMP$29.00
Grilled Succulent Shellfish. Served with Miso Soup or Green Salad, Hibachi Vegetables, Steamed White Rice or Fried Rice and Shrimp Sauce.
- HIBACHI SCALLOPS$30.00
Tender Ocean Scallops Grilled Hibachi Style. Served with Miso Soup or Green Salad, Hibachi Vegetables, Steamed White Rice or Fried Rice and Shrimp Sauce.
- HIBACHI CALAMARI$23.00
Calamari Grilled with Asparagus and Tomato Prepared with a Lemon Butter Sauce. Served with Miso Soup or Green Salad, Hibachi Vegetables, Steamed White Rice or Fried Rice and Shrimp Sauce.
- HIBACHI SALMON$28.00
Salmon Filet Grilled to Perfection. Served with Miso Soup or Green Salad, Hibachi Vegetables, Steamed White Rice or Fried Rice and Shrimp Sauce.
- HIBACHI TUNA$34.00
Tuna Steak Seared to Perfection Served Medium Rare. Served with Miso Soup or Green Salad, Hibachi Vegetables, Steamed White Rice or Fried Rice and Shrimp Sauce.
- TWIN LOBSTER TAILS$42.00
Two Gorgeous Cold Water Lobster Tails. Served with Miso Soup or Green Salad, Hibachi Vegetables, Steamed White Rice or Fried Rice and Shrimp Sauce.
- SAKE TRIO$36.00
Grilled Shrimp, Calamari and Ocean Scallops. Served with Miso Soup or Green Salad, Hibachi Vegetables, Steamed White Rice or Fried Rice and Shrimp Sauce.
- SEAFOOD COMBINATION$44.00
Cold Water Tail Ocean Scallops and Shrimp. Served with Miso Soup or Green Salad, Hibachi Vegetables, Steamed White Rice or Fried Rice and Shrimp Sauce.
- LAND 'N SEA$40.00
Filet Mignon and Ocean Scallops. Served with Miso Soup or Green Salad, Hibachi Vegetables, Steamed White Rice or Fried Rice and Shrimp Sauce.
- DELUXE TREAT$45.00
Filet Mignon and Cold Water Lobster Tail. Served with Miso Soup or Green Salad, Hibachi Vegetables, Steamed White Rice or Fried Rice and Shrimp Sauce.
NOODLES
FRIED RICE SPECIALS
- VEGETABLE FRIED RICE$7.00
- CHICKEN FRIED RICE$10.00
- STEAK FRIED RICE$12.00
- SHRIMP FRIED RICE$11.00
- KRAB FRIED RICE$11.00
- STEAK & CHICKEN FRIED RICE$15.00
- STEAK & SHRIMP FRIED RICE$16.00
- CHICKEN & SHRIMP FRIED RICE$14.00
- SPECIAL FRIED RICE$18.00
Chicken, Steak and Shrimp
- PINEAPPLE FRIED RICE$20.00
Combination of chicken, steak, & shrimp sautéed with pineapple chunks, served on a half pineapple
- SUSHI RICE$4.00
- WHITE RICE$3.00
- BROWN RICE$3.00
PARTY PLATTERS
- CHEFS CHOICE COMBO PLATTER$80.00
Angel Roll, Hollywood Roll, Dragon Roll, Rainbow Roll, JB Roll & California Roll
- DELUXE COMBO PLATTER$185.00
4 Krab Sashimi, 4 Salmon Sashimi, 4 Tuna Sashimi, 4 Eel Sashimi, 4 Spicy Octopus, 4 White Fish Sashimi, 4 Shrimp Sashimi, 4 Salmon Nigeri, 4 White Fish Nigeri & 4 Tuna Nigeri
- MUNCHIES COMBO PLATTER$85.00
Yummy Roll, Angel Roll, Rock Star, California Eel Roll, Shrimp Tempura Roll & Crunchy Roll
- RICH & FAMOUS PLATTER$155.00
Lobster Roll, Angel Roll, Marlins Roll, Volcano Roll, Miami Heat Roll, Margarett Roll, Yummy Roll, Rock Star Roll & Dolphins Roll
- SUSHI SAKE COMBO PLATTER$105.00
3 Tuna Nigeri, 3 Krabstick Nigeri, 3 Shrimp Nigeri, 3 Salmon Nigeri, 3 White Fish Nigeri, Angel Roll, Dragon Roll & Shrimp Tempura Roll
- YUMMY TEMPURA APPETIZER PLATTER$70.00
Ebi Ten, Chicken Fingers, Vegetable Spring Roll, Gyoza & Shrimp Shumai and Shrimp Tempura
EXTRAS
- 16 OZ GARLIC BUTTER$22.00
- 16 OZ SAUCE$18.00
- BOBBY SAUCE$2.00
- CEVICHE SAUCE$1.00
- CHOCOLATE SAUCE$1.00
- CILANTRO SAUCE$2.00
- CONDENSED MILK$1.00
- CORK FEE$20.00
- DUCK SAUCE$1.00
- EEL SAUCE$1.00
- FRIED PLANTAIN$5.00
- GARLIC BUTTER (2 OZ)$3.00
- GINGER$1.00
- GINGER DRESSING$1.00
- GYOZA SAUCE$1.00
- KATSU SAUCE$1.00
- KIMCHEE SAUCE$1.00
- PLAIN TOSTONES (3 PIECES)$10.00
- PONZU SAUCE$1.00
- RENE SAUCE$1.00
- RICE VINEGAR$1.00
- SHRIMP SAUCE$1.00
- SHUMAI SAUCE$1.00
- SIDE OF AVOCADO$3.00
- SIDE OF BROCCOLI$7.00
- SIDE OF JALAPEÑOS$3.00
- SIDE OF MUSHROOMS$6.00
- SIDE OF PINEAPPLE$4.00
- SIRACHA SAUCE$1.00
- SOY SAUCE
- SPICY MAYO$1.00
- TEMPURA SAUCE$1.00
- TERIYAKI SAUCE$1.00
- VANESSA SAUCE$1.00
- WASABI$1.00