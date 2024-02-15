Sushi Trends 1750 Newport Blvd K127
Sushi Trends Combos
- Valentine's Special$65.00
Tropical Salmon Roll 8pc (in:sp tuna with mango/out: salmon sashimi with yuzu ponzu) Skinny roll 6pc ( salmon, sp tuna, crab meat and avocado wrapped in soy and cucumber) Blue crab hand roll 2pc (blue crab wrapped in soy paper) Spicy tuna hand roll 2pc ( sp tuna wrapped in soy paper) Blue fin tuna sushi 2 pc Yellowtail sushi 2pc Salmon sushi 2 Pc Albacore sushi 2pc Miso soup 2 Side of edamame and seaweed salad.
- Sushi Trends Pack$75.00
Feeds up to 4 people! * Sushi tacos 2pc (salmon, tuna) * Sushi sandwich 2pc (salmon, tuna) * Skinny roll 6pc * Crispy rice 5pc * Hot roll 8pc * Scallop Yuzu carpaccio 6pc * Edamame
- The Party Pack$85.00
**Please indicate if this is an IMMEDIATE order or a FUTURE order. **Feeds up to 4-6 people! 1) Hot roll. In: Spicy tuna with avocado Out: tuna with jalapeño and cilantro Sauce: Yuzu ponzu. 2) Truffle albacore roll (soy paper) In: shrimp tempura with avocado Out: albacore with crispy onion Sauce: truffle soy. 3) Tropical salmon roll. In: Spicy tuna and mango. Out: salmon and avocado Sauce: Ponzu. 4) Angry tail roll In: spicy tuna and cucumber Outside: yellowtail and avocado Sauce: chili ponzu. 5) Green monster roll In: spicy tuna and cucumber Out: avocado Sauce: spicy mayo 6) Crunch roll In: crab meat with shrimp tempura and avocado Out: tempura flakes Sauce: eel sauce.
- Family Pack$99.00
Hot roll 8pc (in: sp tuna and avocado out: tuna and jalapeno/cilantro with yuzu ponzu) Tropical salmon Roll 8pc ( In:sp tuna with mango out:salmon with ponzu) Truffle albacore 8pc (in: shrimp tempura and avocado out: crispy onion albacore with truffle soy) Crunch roll 8pc( in:shrimp tempura, crab mix and avocado out: tempura flakes with eel sauce) Blue Fin tuna sushi 4 pc Yellowtail sushi 4pc Salmon sushi 4pc Albacore sushi 4 pc side of edamame and cucumber salad.
Sushi Trend's Hand Rolls
- Bluefin Tuna Hand Roll (GF)$10.00
Bluefin tuna wrapped in soy paper (1pc) nori on the side.
- Blue Crab Hand Roll (GF)$10.00
Blue crab wrapped in soy paper (1pc) nori on the side.
- Hokkaido Spicy Scallop Hand Roll (GF)$10.00
Hokkaido scallop with crunchy garlic chili wrapped in soy paper. (1pc)
- Spicy Tuna Hand Roll$10.00
Spicy tuna, yuzu kosho, and tempura flakes wrapped in soy paper. Seaweed on the side. (1 piece)
Salads
- Seaweed Salad$7.00
Marinated Wakame salad. (5 oz)
- Japanese Cucumber Salad (GF)$7.00
Japanese cucumber salad. Marinated in Namasu( sweet vinegar) and Soy sauce (GF) with hint spice and sesame.
- Sashimi Salad$18.00
Green Goddess salad topped assorted sashimi chunks and vegetable. Choice of dressing!
- House Green Goddess Salad$6.00
Green Goddess salad with sesame dressing on the side.
Cooked
- Avocado Tempura$8.00
Haus Avo Tempura. (6 pieces) side of shoga ponzu sauce
- Shrimp Tempura$9.00
Shrimp tempura with shoga ponzu sauce. (5 Pieces)
- Edamame$6.00
Fresh soy beans with sea salt. (7 oz)
- Shishito Peppers (GF)$8.00
Deep fried shishito peppers tossed in soy sauce, sea salt, bonito flakes and side of lemon wedges. (8 oz)
- Chicken Karaage$9.00
Deep fried chicken with side spicy mayo and lemon wedges (8 pieces)
- Miso Soup$4.00
White miso, house broth, seaweed, tofu, green onion. (10oz)
- Asian Truffle Fries$10.00
Asian truffle fries with furikake mix and parmesan shred and side of spicy mayo sauce.
Sushi Trends
- Sushi Tacos 2pc$10.00
Tuna or salmon poke in wonton shell with avocado mousse. (2 Pieces)
- Sushi Burrito$16.00
Salmon poke, crab meat , spicy tuna, shishito peppers, coleslaw wrapped in soy paper. small side of cucumber salad and sauce.
- Crispy Rice$12.00
5 pieces of spicy tuna rice cakes.
- Sushi Sandwich$16.00
Tuna or Salmon, crab, pickles and avocado between crispy rices.
- Jalapeño Poppers$10.00
fresh Jalapeno stuffed with cream cheese and spicy tuna. Topped with unagi and sp mayo sauces. (4 Pieces)
Specialty Rolls
- Skinny Roll$15.99
Salmon, avocado, spicy tuna, crab mix wrapped in cucumber and soy paper, truffle soy sauce. (6 pieces)
- Hot Roll (GF)$14.99
Spicy tuna, avocado, tuna, cilantro, jalapeño, yuzu ponzu. (8 pieces)
- Tiger Roll$14.99
Shrimp tempura, avocado, salmon, fresh water eel, tiger sauce. (8 pieces)
- Truffle Albacore Roll$14.99
In: shrimp tempura with avocado Out: albacore with crispy onion Sauce: truffle soy. (8 pieces)
- Crunchy Albacore Roll$14.99
In:Shrimp tempura, avo and cucumber Out: spicy albacore with crispy onions Sauce: spicy mayo (8 pieces)
- Tropical Salmon Roll (GF)$15.99
In: Spicy tuna and chopped mango. Out: salmon and avocado Sauce: Ponzu (GF). (8 pieces)
- Vegas Roll (Tempura)$14.00
Crab mix, cream cheese, avocado, shishito peppers and eel sauce, cilantro mayo
- Angry Tail Roll (GF)$15.99
In: spicy tuna and cucumber Outside: yellowtail and jalapeno Sauce: chili ponzu. (8 pieces)
- Baked Salmon Roll$14.99
In: crab meat and avo out: salmon baked dynamite sauce Side of eel sauce. (8 pieces)
- Sashimi Roll$18.99
Tuna, salmon, albacore, crab meat and avocado wrapped in soy paper(no rice). Side of yuzu ponzu sauce. 6 piece.
- Grants for Guns Roll$17.99
Crispy shishito peppers, avocado and cucumber topped with premium white fish. Spicy garlic chilis with micro cilantro and side of yuzu vinaigrette . (8 pieces)
Classic Rolls
- California Roll$7.00
Crab meat mix, avocado. (8 pieces)
- Spicy Tuna Roll$8.00
Ground tuna, green onion, spicy sauce. (8 pieces)
- Crunch Roll$10.00
Crab meat mix, avocado, shrimp tempura, tempura flakes, eel sauce. (8 pieces)
- Philadelphia Roll$9.00
Cream cheese, salmon, avocado. (8 pieces)
- Salmon Avocado Roll$9.00
Salmon and avocado wrapped in seaweed and rice. (8 pieces)
Create Your Own (Rolls & Bowls)
Sushi (2 Pieces)
- Bluefin Tuna (Hon Maguro)$8.00
2 pieces of Bluefin Tuna Sushi
- Salmon (Sake)$6.00
2 pieces of Salmon Sushi
- Yellowtail (Hamachi)$6.50
2 pieces of Yellowfin Sushi
- Albacore (Shiro Maguro)$6.00
2 pieces of Albacore Sushi
- Hokkaido Scallop (Hotate)$7.50
2 pieces of Scallop Sushi
- Sea Bream (Tai)$7.50
2 pieces of Sea Bream Sushi
- Freshwater Eel (Unagi)$7.50
2 pieces of Freshwater Eel Sushi
Sashimi (no rice) (2 pieces)
- Bluefin Tuna (Hon Maguro)$8.00
2 pieces of Bluefin Tuna Sashimi
- Salmon (Sake)$6.00
2 pieces of Salmon Sashimi
- Yellowtail (Hamachi)$6.50
2 pieces of Yellowtail Sashimi
- Albacore (Shiro Maguro)$6.00
2 pieces of Albacore Sashimi
- Hokkaido Scallop (Hotate)$7.50
2 pieces of Scallop Sashimi
- Sea Bream (Tai)$7.50
2 pieces of Sea Bream Sashimi
- Freshwater Eel (Unagi)$7.50
2 pieces of Freshwater Eel Sashimi
Carpaccio (6 pieces)
- Bluefin Tuna Truffle Carpaccio (GF)$16.99
Bluefin Tuna sashimi, parmesan cheese, avocado mousse, microgreens and side of truffle soy. (6 pieces)
- Salmon Avocado Carpaccio (GF)$15.99
Salmon sashimi, avocado, crispy chilis and side yuzu ponzu. (6 pieces)
- Yellowtail Jalapeño Carpaccio (GF)$15.99
Yellowtail sashimi, jalapeño, cilantro and side garlic ponzu. (6 pieces)
- Albacore Crunchy Carpaccio$15.99
Albacore sashimi, crispy onion, garlic ponzu. (6 pieces)
- Scallop Yuzu Carpaccio (GF)$16.99
Scallop sashimi, yuzu marmalade, sea salt and side of Yuzu vinaigrette sauce. (6 pieces)
- Sea Bream Carpaccio (GF)$16.99
Thin slice Sea Bream sashimi topped yuzu kosho and microgreens and side yuzu vinaigrette sauce . (6 pieces)
Extras
- Sushi Rice (8oz)$3.00
- Ponzu GF (1oz)$1.00
- Eel Sauce (1oz)$1.00
- Spicy Mayo GF (1oz)$1.00
- Truffle Soy GF (1oz)$1.00
- Yuzu Vinaigrette GF (1oz)$1.00
- Poke Sauce (1oz)$1.00
- Sriracha (1oz)$1.00
- Chili Oil/ Sesame Oil (1oz)$1.00
- Crispy Onion$1.00
- Side Tofu (4oz)$2.00
- Kizami Wasabi (1oz)$2.00
- Gluten Free Soy Sauce (1oz)
- Tosa (smoky) Soy Sauce (1oz)$1.00