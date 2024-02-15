The Party Pack

$85.00

**Please indicate if this is an IMMEDIATE order or a FUTURE order. **Feeds up to 4-6 people! 1) Hot roll. In: Spicy tuna with avocado Out: tuna with jalapeño and cilantro Sauce: Yuzu ponzu. 2) Truffle albacore roll (soy paper) In: shrimp tempura with avocado Out: albacore with crispy onion Sauce: truffle soy. 3) Tropical salmon roll. In: Spicy tuna and mango. Out: salmon and avocado Sauce: Ponzu. 4) Angry tail roll In: spicy tuna and cucumber Outside: yellowtail and avocado Sauce: chili ponzu. 5) Green monster roll In: spicy tuna and cucumber Out: avocado Sauce: spicy mayo 6) Crunch roll In: crab meat with shrimp tempura and avocado Out: tempura flakes Sauce: eel sauce.