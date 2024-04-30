SUSHI UME
Food
Appetizers
- Spring Roll$7.00
Rolled appetizers
- Shrimp Shumai$9.00
Chinese steamed dumplings are filled with shrimp
- Gyoza$9.00
Japanese pan fried dumpling
- Edamame$6.00
Edamame is a Japanese dish prepared with immature soybeans in the pod
- Crispy Rice$12.00
Rice that's pan fried until crispy golden
- Crispy Calamari$13.00
Fried squid rings
- Tempura Shrimp Appetizer$10.00
3 pieces of tempura shrimp
- Soft Shell Crab$10.00
Tempura soft shell crab
- A5 Shiso Wagyu Tempura$30.00
A5 wagyu beef wrapped with shisho leave, tempura style
- Usuzukuri$15.00
7 pieces of tuna, salmon, or yellowtail with ponzu sauce
- Tar-tar$15.00
Tuna, salmon, or yellowtail, avocado, tobiko
- Hamachi Kama$15.00
Grilled yellowtail collar
- Kumamoto Oyster*$20.00
3 pieces kumamoto oyster with ponzu sauce and scallion on the top
- Black Cod Misozuke$18.00
Grilled miso marinated black cod
- Umami Sweet Shrimp$10.00
- Chawanmushi$18.00
Japanese steam egg with snow crab, mushroom, shrimp inside and salmon roe on the top
- Aji Miso$20.00
Chopped horse mackerel mix with ginger, scallion, miso and shisho leave
- Toro Tasting$30.00
3 pieces
- A5 Wagyu Tataki$30.00
Torched 3 pieces A5 wagyu beef
Soups & Salads
- Miso Soup$3.50
Miso soup with wakame seaweed, tofu and scallion
- Clam Soup$7.00
Miso soup with clam, mushroom, tofu and scallion
- Abalone Soup$16.00
- Garden Salad$7.00
Spring mix salad
- Seaweed Salad$7.00
seaweed salad
- Avocado Salad$10.00
- Squid Salad$10.00
- Kani Salad$10.00
Chopped kani and cucumber mix with red tobiko and mayo
- Snow Crab Salad$16.00
spring mix with cucumber and snow crab on the top
Entrées
Special Rolls
- Rainbow Roll$17.00
Crab stick, cucumber, avocado inside top with salmon, tuna, yellowtail, withe fish and avocado
- Dragon Roll$20.00
Eel cucumber roll top with eel and red tobiko, eel sauce
- Rock N Roll$20.00
Tempura shrimp, avocado, cucumber, eel, eel sauce
- King Runa Roll$18.00
Spicy tuna, avocado, crunch, tuna, black tobiko
- Amazing Roll$18.00
Eel, avocado, spicy tuna, crunch, eel sauce
- Naruto Roll$18.00
Tuan, salmon, yellowtial, avocado, red tobiko wrap with cucumber, come with ponzu sauce
- Empire Roll$15.00
Spicy fried shrimp rolled on three different colors of flying fish roe
- Love Roll$17.00
Spicy tuna, avocado, crunch, wrap with red soy paper, tuna on the top serve with eel sauce and spicy mayo
- Haku Roll$17.00
Tempura shrimp, crab stick, spicy tuna, avocado, spicy mayo, eel sauce
- Futomaki$18.00
Eel, egg omelet, cucumber, shrimp, shiitake mushroom
- Tuckahoe Roll$17.00
Cut 5 pieces. Eel, shrimp, cream cheese, avocado, white fish, deep-fried, scallion, spicy mayo, eel sauce
- Fire Island$15.00
Tuna, avocado, deep-fried, sriracha, tobiko, and scallions
- Star Roll$15.00
Salmon, crab stick, cream cheese, scallion in tempura style, spicy mayo, eel sauce
UME Signature Roll
- Sunset Roll$28.00
Eel, egg, avocado inside top with salmon toasted with spicy mayo sauce, lemon zest
- Crazy Dragon Roll$28.00
Tuna, spicy mayo, avocado, cucumber, black tobiko, eel, eel sauce
- Alaskan Dragon Roll Salmon$30.00
Roll salmon, cucumber, cream cheese, scallion, torch salmon, ikura
- Ume Roll$30.00
Spicy snow crab, mango, avocado, 3 varieties of tobiko
Sushi or Sashimi
- Akami$6.00
Lean tuna bluefin
- Zuke$6.00
bluefin tuna marinated in sweet soy sauce
- Chu-toro$8.00
Medium fatty tuna
- O-toro$10.00
Fatty tuna
- Kinmedai$9.00
Golden eye snapper
- Kanpachi$8.00
Amberjack
- Madai$8.00
Sea bream
- Shima Aji$8.00
Striped jack
- Aji$8.00
Horse mackerel
- Sawara$7.00
Spanish mackerel
- King Salmon$6.00
- King Salmon Aburi$6.00
Torched king salmon
- King Salmon Toro$8.00
King salmon. belly
- Ikura$8.00
Salmon roe
- Hamachi$5.00
Yellowtail
- Hirame$5.00
Fluke
- Kani$3.00
Crab stick
- Tobiko$4.00
Red, black, green flying fish roe
- Unagi$7.00
Freshwater eel
- A5 Miyazaki Wagyu Beef$10.00
Japanese highest grade beef
- Tamagoyaki$4.00
Homemade egg omelet
- Uni$18.00
sea urchin
- Awabi$15.00
- Amaebi$8.00
Sweet shrimp
- Kumamoto oyster$7.00
- Zuwaigani$7.00
Snow crab
- Hotate$6.00
Scallop
- Ebi$4.00
Shrimp
Main
- Omakase$110.00
15 pieces sushi, toro takuan roll, kanpyo roll, miso soup
- Ume Sushi$26.00
5 pieces of sushi and California roll
- Ume Sushi Deluxe$45.00
9 pieces of sushi and tuna roll
- Vegetarian Ume Sushi$22.00
5 pieces of vegetarian sushi and avocado kanpyo roll
- Ume Sashimi$30.00
8 pieces assortments of fish
- Ume Sashimi Deluxe 14$48.00
Deluxe 14 pieces assortment of fish
- Sushi and Sashimi Combo 5$50.00
Combo 5 pieces of sushi, 8 pieces of sashimi, and a California roll
- Ume Special$90.00
9 pieces sushi, 14 pieces sashimi, and a rainbow roll
- Chirashi$40.00
Chef's choice of sashimi on a bed of sushi rice
- Tekka Don$30.00
Tuna on a bed of sushi rice
- Salmon Don$30.00
Salmon on a bed of sushi rice
- Unagi Don$30.00
Eel on a bed of sushi rice
- Wagyu Don$40.00
Wagyu beef on a bed of sushi rice
- Uni Ikura Don$65.00
Sea urchin and salmon roe on a bed of sushi rice
- Ume Don$65.00
Ikura, hotate, toro, uni on a bed of sushi rice
Rolls and Hand Rolls
- AAC Roll$7.00
Asparagus, avocado, cucumber
- Aji-gari$15.00
Horse mackerel, ginger
- Alaska Roll$7.00
Salmon, avocado, cucumber
- Asparagus Roll$5.50
- Avocado Roll$5.50
- Boston Roll$7.00
Shrimp, lettuce, cucumber, mayo
- California Roll$7.00
Crab stick, avocado, cucumber
- Cucumber Roll$5.50
- Eel Avocado Roll$7.00
- Eel Cucumber Roll$7.00
- Kanpyo Roll$5.50
Dried gourd
- Mango Roll$5.50
- Philadelphia Roll$7.00
Salmon, avocado, cream cheese
- Salmon Avocado Roll$7.00
- Salmon Cucumber Roll$7.00
- Salmon Roll$6.00
Fresh salmon rolled inside seaweed
- Shiitake Roll$5.50
Mushroom
- Shrimp Avocado Roll$7.00
- Shrimp Cucumber Roll$7.00
- Shrimp Tempura Roll$9.00
5 pieces of shrimp, avocado, cucumber, and eel sauce
- Snow Crab Avocado Roll$12.00
- Spicy Ika Tempura Roll$10.00
Squid, avocado, tobiko, spicy mayo
- Spicy Lobster Tempura$28.00
8 pieces lobster, avocado tobiko, spicy mayo
- Spicy Salmon Roll$7.00
- Spicy Scallop Roll$10.00
- Spicy Tuna Roll$7.00
- Spicy Yellowtail Roll$7.00
- Spider Roll$10.00
soft shell crab, cucumber, avocado, eel sauce
- Sunny Ebi Roll$7.00
- Sweet Potato Roll$7.00
- Takuan Roll$5.50
Pickled radish
- Toro Takuan$12.00
- Tuna Avocado Roll$7.00
- Tuna Cucumber Roll$7.00
- Tuna Roll$6.00
Fresh tuna rolled inside seaweed
- Ume Shiso Cucumber Roll$5.50
ume, shisho leave and cucumber
- Yellowtail Roll$6.00
Fresh yellowtail rolled inside seaweed