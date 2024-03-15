Sushiya
Beverages
- Coke$2.75
- Diet Coke$2.75
- Sprite$2.75
- Lemonade$2.75
- Dr Pepper$2.75
- Raspberry Iced Tea$2.75
- Unsweetened Iced Tea$2.75
- Hot Green Tea$2.75
- Pink Lemonade(No Refill)$3.99
- Arnold Palmer$3.75
- Shirley Temple$3.75
- Peach Iced Tea (No Refill)$3.75
- Matcha Iced Green Tea (No Refill)$3.75
- Strawberry Lemonade(No Refill)$3.75
- RoyRog (NoRefill)$3.75
- Ramune Original (Bottle)$4.25
- Ramune Melon (Bottle)$4.25
- Ramune Strawberry (Bottle)$4.25
- Mango Lemonade (No Refill)$3.75
- Choco Milk$2.25
- Calpico Str$3.25
- Calpico Mango$3.25
- Minute Maid Apple Juice (Box)$1.00
- Aqua Panna (500ml Glass Bottle)$5.25
- San Pellegrino (750ml Glass Bottle)$6.75
- Bottled Water$1.75
- Horizon Organic Milk (Box)$2.25
Appetizers
- Edamame$5.75
Steamed and salted soy beans
- Gyoza Pork (6pcs)$6.25
Pan fried pork dumplings
- Gyoza Shrimp (6pcs)$6.50
Pan fried shrimp dumplings
- Mix Tempura Appetizer$8.50
Assorted vegetables and 2 shrimps battered and deep fried
- Yakitory (3pcs)$8.50
Skewered and broiled chicken and green onion with teriyaki sauce
- Garlic Edamame$5.95
- Shumai (4pcs)$6.25
- Harumaki (3pcs)$6.75
Japanese style vegetable egg roll
- Vegetable Tempura Appetizer$7.95
Assorted vegetable battered and deep fried
- Tofu Nuggets$5.95
6 pcs served with sweet chili sauce
- Spicy Garlic Edamame$5.95
- Age Dashi Tofu$6.50
Deep fried soft tofu with tempura sauce
- Spicy Fries$6.00
Seasoned fries served with spicy mayo and sriracha sauce (Ketchup upon request)
- Shrimp Tempura Appetizer$8.95
4 Shrimps battered and deep fried
- Salad to go
- Rice to go
Noodles & Salad
Noodles
- Nabeyaki Udon$11.95
Thick noodle soup with two shrimp tempura, egg, chicken, and mushroom
- Tempura Udon$10.95
Thick noodle soup with two shrimp tempura
- Spicy Seafood Noodle soup$13.95
Thick noodle soup with shrimp, scallop, octopus, mussels, and whitefish
- Vegetable Yakisoba$9.95
Stir fried noodles with cabbage, onion, red pepper and red ginger
- Beef Yakisoba$11.95
Includes vegetables
- Spicy Miso Ramen$12.95
Served with Chashu Pork, Fish Cake, Spinach, Bean Sprouts, Green Onion
- Tonkotsu Ramen$12.95
- Soy Ramen$11.95
Served with Chashu Pork, Fish Cake, Spinach, Bean Sprouts, Green Onion
- Chicken Yakisoba$11.95
Includes vegetables
- Shrimp Yakisoba$12.50
Includes vegetables
- Miso Ramen$11.95
Salad
- House Salad$3.50
Side salad served with house made ginger dressing
- Sunomono$5.50
Cucumber salad garnished with vinegar, sesame seeds, gobo and sprouts
- Tako Sunomono$11.95
Cucumber and Octopus salad
- Seaweed Salad$7.95
Assorted seaweed with sesame seeds, gluten free
- Rainbow Salad$15.95
Assorted chef's choice of fish, avocado, greens, with mustard seed dressing
- Krab Salad$11.95
Imitation crab, avocado, greens with mustard seed dressing
- Sp Tuna Salad$13.75
- Salmon Belly Salad$13.75
Entrees
- Chicken Teriyaki Entree$12.75
- Salmon Teriyaki Entree$13.95
Grilled Salmon with Teriyaki Sauce
- Bulgogi Entree$16.50
Korean Style marinated sliced Beef
- Kalbi Entree$17.50
Korean BBQ Short Ribs
- Tonkatsu Entree$13.75
Deep Fried Breaded Pork with Katsu Sauce
- Chicken Katsu Entree$13.75
Deep fried breaded Chicken with Katsu Sauce
- Sesame Chicken Entree$13.95
Seasoned deep fried Chicken with Teriyaki Sauce
- Chicken Curry Entree$13.75
Grilled Chicken with Vegetable Curry Sauce (Contains Peanuts)
- Seafood Curry Entree$14.50
Assorted Seafood served with Vegetable Curry Sauce (Contains Peanuts)
- Mixed Tempura Entree$16.95
4 Deep fried Shrimp and Assorted Vegetables
- Mahi Mahi Entree$17.50
- Chicken bowl Small$8.50
- Chicken bowl Large$10.50
- Bulgogi Fries$15.95
- Side of Curry$6.00
Rolls
Cut Rolls
- California Roll$5.95
Imitation Crab stick, Avocado, Cucumber
- Tuna Roll$6.25
Seaweed Ourside, 6pcs
- Caterpillar Roll$9.25
IN: Eel, Cucumber, may have Gobo TOP: Avocado, Eel sauce ADD Snow Crab
- Spicy Tuna Roll$6.95
Spicy Tuna, Cucumber
- Cucumber Roll$4.50
Seaweed Outside, 6pcs
- Rainbow Roll$9.50
IN: Snow Krab, Avocado, Cucumber TOP: Tuna, Salmon, Whitefish, Shrimp, Albacore, Avocado
- Eel Roll$8.25
IN: Eel, Avocado, Cucumber TOP: Eel Sauce
- Hawaiian Roll$9.50
IN: Snow Krab, Avocado, Cucumber TOP: Spicy Tuna, Green Onion, Ponzu Sauce
- Shrimp Tempura Roll$8.50
IN: Shrimp Tempura, Snow Krab, Avocado, Cucumber, may have Gobo and Sprouts TOP: Wrapped in Seaweed and Soy Paper, Eel Sauce
- Spider Roll$10.50
IN: Fried Soft Shell Crab, Snow Krab, Cucumber, may have Gobo and Sprouts TOP: Wrapped in Seaweed and Soy Paper with eel sauce
- Philadelphia Roll$6.50
Salmon, Cream Cheese, Cucumber
- Salmon Skin Roll$6.95
- Snow Krab Roll$6.25
Snow Krab, Avocado, Cucumber 제외
- Vegetable Roll$6.25
IN: Avocado, Cucumber, Gobo, Sprouts, Lettuce TOP: Wrapped in Seaweed and Soy Paper, Mustard Seed Soy Dressing
- Salmon roll$7.75
- Avocado Roll$6.50
- Yellowtail Roll$8.25
- Rice Roll$5.50
Special Rolls
- Alaskan Roll$7.95
IN: Salmon, Snow Krab, Avocado, Cucumber, may have Sprout TOP: Wrapped in Seaweed and Soy Paper, Ponzu Sauce
- El Fuego Roll$11.75
IN: Spicy Tuna, Snow Krab TOP: Tuna, Avocado, Jalapeño, Fire Sauce
- Dragon Roll$12.95
IN: Snow Krab, Cucumber TOP: Eel, Avocado, Eel Sauce (No Raw Fish)
- Crunchy Roll$9.95
IN : Shrimp Tempura, Snow Krab, Avocado, Cucumber TOP : Tempura Flakes, Eel Sauce (No Raw Fish)
- SnowBall Roll (Deep Fried)$7.95
IN : Snow Krab, Jalapeno, Cream Cheese TOP : Spicy Mayo Sauce, No Rice, may have Eel Sauce
- Spanish Roll$11.25
IN: Snow Krab, Cucumber, Cilantro TOP: Salmon, Green Onion, Ponzu Sauce
- Killer Smoked Roll$11.75
IN: Sushi Shrimp, Snow Krab, Cucumber TOP: Smoked Salmon, Avocado, Green Onion, Ponzu Sauce
- Albacore Special Roll$10.95
IN : Shrimp Tempura, Snow Krab TOP : Albacore, Avocado, Green Onion, Massago, Ponzu Sauce
- Spicy Albacore Roll$12.25
IN: Spicy Tuna, Shrimp Tempura TOP: Albacore, Avocado, Spicy Mayo Sauce
- Special Snow Ball$8.50
- Ocean Roll$7.95
Hand Rolls
- Spicy Salmon Handroll$4.50
- Spicy Tuna Handroll$7.25
- Salmon Handroll$8.50
- Philly Handroll$8.50
- Salmon Skin Handroll$7.25
May have Gobo and Bonito Flakes
- Scallop Handroll$6.25
- Shrimp Tempura Handroll$8.95
Includes Avocado
- CA Hand Roll$6.25
- Snow Krab Handroll$7.25
Includes Avocade
- Yellowtail Handroll$8.25
- Spider Handroll$8.95
Includes Avocado
- Eel Handroll$9.50
includes Avocado
- Vegetable Handroll$5.75
Includes Avocado, may have Gobo and Mustard Seed Dressing
- Salmon Belly HR$7.95
- Avo Hand Roll$8.50
Premium Rolls & Specials
Premium Rolls
- Awesome Roll$14.50
IN : Spicy Lobster, Snow Krab, may have Gobo TOP : Sushi Shrimp, Masago, Tempura Flakes, Spicy Mayo Sauce
- Lobster Roll$12.95
IN : Spicy Lobster, Avocado, Cucumber TOP : Tempura Flakes, Masago, Spicy Mayo Sauce
- Lobster Special Roll$15.75
IN : Spicy Lobster, Shrimp Tempura TOP : Albacore, Avocado, Tempura Flakes, Masago, Spicy Mayo Sauce
- Baked Sakura Roll$16.00
IN: Snow Krab, Cucumber, Avocado TOP: Spicy Lobster, Masago, Dynamite, Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce
- Del Mar Roll$17.50
IN: Spicy Chopped Yellowtail, Masago, Green Onion, Cucumber, Sprouts TOP: Salmon, Avocado, Spicy Scallop, Bonito Flakes
- Salmon Lemon Roll$17.50
IN : Spicy Chopped Yellowtail mixed with Chili Oil and Chili Powder, Masago, Green Onion, Sprouts TOP : Salmon, Avocado, Lemon Slices
- Protein Roll$17.50
IN: Salmon, Albacore, Tuna, Snow Krab, Spicy Tuna, Avo TOP: Wrapped in Cucumber Shell, Ponzu Sauce
- Baked Salmon Roll$15.00
- ExBoyfriend$16.50
- ExGirlfriend$15.00
- Florida Roll$15.95
- Sunshine Roll$15.95
- Scorpion Roll$15.95
- Caribbean Roll$13.75
- Yellowtail Carpacci$17.95
- Sal Carpaccio$12.00
- Halibut Carp 6p$15.00
- PinkRoll$15.00
- Super Trio$13.75
- Krab Bowl$13.50
- Popcorn Lob$19.95
Cold Specials
- Stuffed Tomato$12.95
2 pcs, Spicy Scallop, Masago, Sushi Rice, Wrapped with Tuna
- Krab Bowl$13.50
Snow Krab, Avocado, Cream Cheese on Sushi Rice, Spicy Mayo and Eel Sauce, May have Sesame Seeds
- Sashimi Donburi$18.00
Bed of Rice topped with Lettuce, Cucumber, Tuna, Salmon, Albacore and Massago, House Spicy Sauce
- Chirashi$18.95
Hot Specials (20minutes)
- Green Mussels$7.75
3 baked green mussels, masago, dynamite and eel sauce
- Monkey Balls$9.50
Battered and deep fried mushrooms stuffed with spicy tuna, spicy sesame soy sauce
- Salmon Kama (20Min.)$9.25
Grilled salmon collar, ponzu sauce
- Baked Scallop Dynamite Roll (20Min.)$13.95
In: Snow Krab, Cucumber, Avocado, Top: Scallop, Dynamite, Spicy Mayo and Eel sauce
- Baked Volcano (20Min.)$12.25
4 pcs, In: Tilapia, Salmon, Snow Krab Avocado, Top: Dynamite, Spicy Mayo and Eel sauce
- Hamachi Kama (20Min.)$12.75
Grilled Yellowtail Collar, Ponzu Sauce
- Jalapeno Bomb$8.50
Two Whole Jalapeño Sliced, Stuffed with Spicy Tuna and Cream Cheese. Tempura battered and deep fried. Served with Spicy Mayo and Eel Sauces.
Sashimi & Nigiri
Sashimi
Nigiri Sushi
- Salmon Nigiri (2pc)$7.50
- Tuna Nigiri (2pc)$7.25
- Yellowtail Nigiri (2pc)$7.50
- Albacore Nigiri (2pc) (Seared)$6.25
- Avocado Nigiri (2pc)$4.50
- Eel Nigiri (2pc)$8.75
- Inari Nigiri (2pc)$6.25
- Kani Kama Nigiri (2pc)$5.95
- Mackerel Nigiri (2pc)$6.25
- Salmon Egg Nigiri (2pc)$8.75
- Salmon Belly Nigiri (2pc)$9.25
- Scallop Nigiri (2pc)$7.25
- Shrimp Nigiri (2pc)$6.25
- Smoked Salmon Nigiri (2pc)$7.25
- Squid Nigiri (2pc)$5.25
- Surf Clam Nigiri (2pc)$5.75
- Sweet Shrimp Nigiri (2pc)$12.25
- Octopus Nigiri (2pc)$7.50
- Tamago Nigiri (2pc)$4.75
- Whitefish Nigiri (2pc)$6.25
Sushi Combo
- Sushi Variety$22.00
Albacore, Salmon, Tamago (sweet egg), Imitation Crab, Mackerel, Tuna, and Shrimp Tempura Roll
- Sushiya Special$25.00
Albacore, Salmon, Tuna, Yellowtail, Surf Clam, Shrimp and Shrimp Tempura Roll
- Sushiya Sashimi$30.00
3 Slices of Albacore, Salmon, Tuna, Yellowtail, and White Fish (Tilapia), Served with salad and rice, Please no substitution.
- Sushi Sampler$19.00
Albacore, Salmon, Tamago (sweet egg), Imitation Crab, Mackerel, White Fish, and Snow Krab Roll
- Small Sashimi Combo$20.00
Side Order
Side Order
Extra Order
- Lemons$0.50
- Extra Sauce 2GO$0.23
- Extra Dressing$0.50
- Extra Teriyaki Sauce$0.50
- Side of Tofu$1.00
- Small Ginger$3.00
- Medium Ginger$6.00
- Large Ginger$10.25
- Garlic Butter$1.00
- Side of Gobo$2.00
- Side Green Onion$0.50
- Side of Avocado$1.00
- Side Tempura Flakes$1.00
- Side Daikon$2.00
- Side Cilantro$1.00
- Thin Slice Lemon$1.00
- Large Ponzu$2.00
- Large Spicy Mayo$2.00
- Large Eel Sauce$2.00
- Large Fuego Sauce$2.00
- Mahi Mahi Sauce$1.00