Susie & Sam's Steakhouse
Dinner Menu
Appetizers and Soups
Steaks and Chops
- Bone-In Ribeye 20oz$42.00
- Ribeye 14oz$38.00
Certified Angus Ribeye
- Ribeye 10 oz.$30.00
Aged Ribeye
- Filet 9oz$42.00
Main Filet
- Filet 7oz$34.00
Petite Filet
- New York Strip 16oz$36.00
- New York Strip 12oz$30.00
- Porterhouse 24oz$44.00
- T-Bone 20oz$38.00
- Top Sirloin 10oz$24.00
- Steak Kabob 8oz$23.00
- Chopped Sirloin Steak 10oz$16.00
Topped with Grilled Onions
- Pork Chop 11oz$20.00
Specialties
- Jumbo Shrimp$20.00
- Grilled Salmon$24.00
- Surf and Turf$30.00
10oz Ribeye and Jumbo Shrimp
- Grilled Chicken Breast$18.00
Topped with swiss cheese, saut'eed onions, and mushrooms
- Chicken and Shrimp Pasta$22.00
5oz Chicken Breast and 5 Shrimp
- Shrimp Pasta$22.00
10 Grilled Shrimp served over
- Chicken Pasta$19.00
8oz Grilled Chicken
- Chicken Kabob$23.00
Sides & Salads
Desserts
Bar Menu
N/A Beverages
Specialty Cocktails
LIQUOR
- CIROC$8.00
- ABSOLUTE$7.00
- GREYGOOSE$8.00
- KETTLE ONE$9.00
- BULUGA$7.00
- 13TH COLONY$6.00
- Titos$9.00
- TANQ$8.00
- BOMBAY$8.00
- EMPRESS$10.00
- GORDONS$6.00
- CASAMIGOS BLANO$12.00
- CASAMIGOS ANEJO$15.00
- DON JULIO 70$12.00
- PATRON SILVER$12.00
- AZTEC SILVER$6.00
- JOSE CUERVO$11.00
- BULLIET RYE$8.00
- BULLIET BOURBON$8.00
- WOODFORD$10.00
- CROWN ROYAL$10.00
- MAKERS$8.00
- EVAN WILLIAMS$6.00
- FIREBALL$6.00
- FOUR ROSES$10.00
- WILD TURKEY$8.00
- JIM BEAN$7.00
- JACK DANIELS$10.00
- CAPT. MORGAN$8.00
- MONTIGO BAY$6.00
- Courvosier$8.00
- JOHNNY W. BLACK$10.00
- DEWARS$8.00
Glass Wine
- GL Conundrum Blend$9.00Out of stock
- GL Coppola Sauvignon Blanc$10.00Out of stock
- GL 14 Hands Chard.$12.00
- GL Chatue Ste. Michele Riesling$13.00
- GL Mark West-Pinot Noir$11.00
- GL 14 Hands Cabernet Sauvignon$12.00
- GL Viña Corterro-Tempranillo$13.00
- GL Do Ferreiro-Albariño$15.00
- GL Shannon Ridge Cabernet Sauvignon$8.00
- GL Maso Canali Pino Grigo$12.00
- GL Los Monteros Cava Brut$8.00
- GL Rodney Strong Chardonnay$8.00
White Wine
- Conundrum BTL$36.00
- Coppola Sauv. Blanc BTL$40.00
- Emmolo Sauv. Blanc BTL$48.00
- 14 Hands Chard. BTL$48.00
- Sinoma-Cutrer Chard. BTL$90.00
- Masocanali Pinot Grig. BTL$48.00
- Chateau Ste. Michelle-Riesling BTL$55.00
- Do Ferreiro-Albariño BTL$70.00
- Los Monteros Cava Brut BTL$30.00
- Rodney Strong Chardonnay BTL$28.00
- Do Ferriero CEPAS VELLAS BTL$125.00Out of stock
- Chateau Montelena Chardonnay BTL$130.00
Red Wine
- 14 Hands Cabernet BTL$48.00
- Mark West Pinot Noir BTL$45.00
- Oberon Merlot BTL$70.00
- Stags Leap Cabernet BTL$135.00
- Viña Coterro BTL$52.00
- Girard Artistry BTL$98.00
- Duckhorn-Merlot BTL$80.00
- Insignia BTL$270.00Out of stock
- Decoy BTL$50.00Out of stock
- Shannon Ridge Cabernet Sauvignon-2021 BTL$28.00
- Remelluri Reserva Tempranillo-2008$125.00Out of stock
LIQUEUR
Susie & Sam's Steakhouse Location and Ordering Hours
(850) 322-0080
Closed • Opens Sunday at 8AM