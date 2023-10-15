Ice Cream

Hard Ice Cream

Blueberry Pie

$4.95

Campfire S'mores

$4.95

Caramel Sea Salt

$4.95

Cherry Amaretto

$4.95

Chocolate

$4.95

Coffee

$4.95

Coffee Oreo

$4.95

Coffee Toffee Frozen Yogurt

$4.95

Cookie Monster

$4.95

Cookie Dough

$4.95

Cowabunga Crunch

$4.95

Maine Black Bear

$4.95

Cake Batter

$4.95

No Sugar Added Chocolate

$4.95

Peanut Butter 180

$4.95

Phantom Berry

$4.95

Pistachio

$4.95

Pumpkin

$4.95

Purple Berry Frozen Yogurt

$4.95

Raspberry Sorbet

$4.95

Strawberry

$4.95

Vanilla

$4.95

Vegan Oreo

$5.95

Lemon Popsicle

$1.75

Peanut Butter Banana Pup Cup

$3.50

Vegan Ice Cream

Vegan Cookie Dough

$4.95Out of stock

Vegan Chocolate Peanut Butter

$4.95Out of stock

Vegan Oreo

$5.95

Freeze Dried Treats

Freeze Dried Air Heads

$5.00

Freeze Dried Assorted Ice Cream

$5.00

Freeze Dried Jolly Bunches

$5.00

Freeze Dried Mini Fav. Red Starburst

$5.00Out of stock

Freeze Dried Mini Starburts

$5.00
Freeze Dried Nerd Clusters

Freeze Dried Nerd Clusters

$5.00

Freeze Dried Peach Rings

$5.00
Freeze Dried Skittles

Freeze Dried Skittles

$5.00
Freeze Dried Sour Skittles

Freeze Dried Sour Skittles

$5.00

Freeze Dried Sour Worms

$5.00

Freeze Dried Strawberries & Blueberries

$6.00

Freeze Dried Taffy

$5.00

Freeze Dried Caramel M&M

$5.00

Freeze Dried Zombie Fingers

$5.00

1.5lb Freeze Dried Skittles

$48.99

FD Gummy Worms

$5.00

Candy

Candy

$5 Candy Bag

Blow pop

$0.45

Candy stick

$0.50

Cotton Candy Gum

$0.50

Fun Dip

$1.49

Hubba Bubba Bubble Gum

$2.49

Neon Straw (Pixie Stick)

$0.30

Nerds Rope

$1.99

Ooze Tube

$3.00

Pop Rocks

$1.79

Push Pop

$1.00

Ring pop

$0.75

Skittles

$1.99

Smarties

$0.10

Smarties Necklace

$0.75

Sour Punch Straws

$1.99

Takis

$1.99

Trolli Sour Crawlers

$2.59

Air Head

$0.25
Cotton Candy Tub

Cotton Candy Tub

$4.00

Classic Pink & Blue Cotton Candy

Chocolate

3 Musketeer

$1.79

Twix

$1.79

Kit Kat

$1.79

Snickers

$1.79

Reese's Peanut Butter Cup

$1.79

Milky Way

$1.79

Lindt Chocolate Bar

$7.00

Truffle Chocolate Box

$20.00

Artisan Chocolate Box

$18.00

Hershey Bar

$1.79

Baked goods

Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.00

Mounds Cookie

$2.00

Sugar Cookie

$2.00

Raspberry Thumbprint Cookie

$2.00

Choc. Peanut Butter Bomb Cookie

$2.00

Wafer Cookie

$0.50

Cinnamon Roll Cookie

$2.00

Caramel Thumbprint Cookies

$2.00

Strawberry Thumbprint Cookie

$2.00

Key Lime Marshmallow Cookie

$2.00

Samoa Cookie

$2.00

Baked Goods

Choc Oreo Cake Pop

Choc Oreo Cake Pop

$1.99

Ginger Molasses Cake Pop

$2.00

Triple Chocolate Brownie

$3.00Out of stock

Cream Cheese Triple Chocolate Brownie

$3.00

Fruity Pebble Treat (GF)

$3.00

Homemade Peanut Butter Cup (GF)

$2.00

GF Caramel Apple Cinnamon Bread Pudding

$4.00

GF Strawberry Cream Cheese Cake

$3.00

Acai Bowls

Açai Bowls

Signature Açai Bowl

$12.00

Frozen Açai with Bananas, Raspberries, Blueberries, Granola & Peanut Butter

Mini Açai bowl

$7.00

Bahama Bowl

$12.00

Boba Bowl

$12.00

Signature Smoothies

Berry Blyss

$9.25

Raspberry sorbet, blueberries, raspberries, and coconut milk

Susie Q

$9.25

Strawberry ice cream, strawberries, and coconut milk

Sandy Banana

$9.25

Chocolate & peanut butter ice cream bananas, and coconut milk

Wake Me Up

$9.25

Any ice cream cold brew, coconut milk, and chocolate sauce

Island Vibes

$9.25

Sandy Toes

$9.25

Summer Love

$9.25

Green Sea

$9.25

Specialty Treats

Hot Chocolate Bomb

$3.50

Vampire Fudge

$3.00

Monster Mix

$1.00

Hocus Pocus Brownie

$3.00

Oreo Marshmallows

$5.00

Honey Graham Marshmallows

$5.00

Chocolate Marshmallows

$5.00

At Home S'mores Kit

$8.25

Chocolate Fudge

$4.00

Peanut Butter Fudge

$4.00

Raspberry White Chocolate Fudge

$4.00Out of stock

Meringue Mint Meltaways

$3.00

Peanut Butter Cup Trifle

$6.50

Cranberry Grape Orange Scone

$3.50

Choc. Peanut Butter Oreo Dirt Cup

$3.50

Pint

Pint flavors

Pint

$8.50

Blueberry Pie

$8.50

Cake Batter

$8.50

Campfire S'mores

$8.50

Caramel Sea Salt

$8.50

Cherry Amaretto

$8.50

Chocolate

$8.50

Coffee

$8.50

Coffee Oreo

$8.50

Coffee Toffee Frozen Yogurt

$8.50

Cookie Dough

$8.50

Cookie Monster

$8.50

Cowabunga Crunch

$8.50

Maine Black Bear

$8.50

No Sugar Added Chocolate

$8.50

Peanut Butter 180

$8.50

Phantom Berry

$8.50

Pistachio

$8.50

Pumpkin

$8.50

Purple Berry Frozen Yogurt

$8.50

Raspberry Sorbet

$8.50

Strawberry

$8.50

Vanilla

$8.50

Vegan Oreo

$8.95

Topping

$0.75

Turnovers & Dinners

Turnovers

Buffalo Chicken Turnover

$9.50Out of stock

Gluten Free Chicken Broccoli Cheddar Turnover

$9.50

Spinach Artichoke Turnover

$9.50

Gluten Free Spinach Artichoke Turnover

$9.50Out of stock

Chicken Broccoli Cheddar Turnover

$9.50

Drinks

Boba Tea

$5.00

Boylan Black Cherry Soda

$3.50

Boylan Creme Soda

$3.50

Chocolate Milk

$2.00

Coffee

$1.00

Coke Can

$1.00

Diet Coke Can

$1.00Out of stock

Fiji Water

$3.00

Ice Cream Float

$6.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Kids Juice Box

$1.00

Mini Water Bottle

$1.00

Mountain Dew Frost

$2.00

Mountain Dew Spark

$2.00

Mug Rootbeer Bottle

$2.50

Orange Crush Bottle

$2.50

Pepsi Bottle

$2.50

Sprite Can

$1.00

Water Bottle

$2.00

Xtra Bobba

$1.50

Whole Milk

$2.00

Wholesale

Dozen Triple Chocolate Brownies

$40.00

3 Gallon Chocolate Ice Cream

$50.00

3 Gallon Strawberry Ice Cream

$50.00

3 Gallon Vanilla Ice Cream

$50.00

Merch

Susies Sweets Mug

$20.00

Susies Mug Hot Coco Set

$25.00

Pint Koozie

$5.00

Blue Scoop There It Is Tshirt (S)

$15.00

Blue Scoop There It Is Tshirt (XL)

$15.00

Pink Scoop There It Is Tshirt (S)

$15.00

Pink Scoop There It Is Tshirt (M)

$15.00

Pink Scoop There It Is Tshirt (XL)

$15.00

Pine Hospitality Tshirt (M)

$15.00

Pine Hospitality Tshirt (L)

$15.00

Pine Hospitality Tshirt (XL)

$15.00

Pine Hospitality Tshirt (2XL)

$15.00

Ice Cream Candle

$20.00

Birthday Cake candles

$3.00

Live Freely Mug

$15.00

Live Freely Journal

$10.00

I Am Fine Sticker

$5.00

NH Live Freely Sticker

$5.00

Set Your Soul On Fire Sticker

$5.00