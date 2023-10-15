Susies Sweets- Seabrook
Ice Cream
Hard Ice Cream
Blueberry Pie
$4.95
Campfire S'mores
$4.95
Caramel Sea Salt
$4.95
Cherry Amaretto
$4.95
Chocolate
$4.95
Coffee
$4.95
Coffee Oreo
$4.95
Coffee Toffee Frozen Yogurt
$4.95
Cookie Monster
$4.95
Cookie Dough
$4.95
Cowabunga Crunch
$4.95
Maine Black Bear
$4.95
Cake Batter
$4.95
No Sugar Added Chocolate
$4.95
Peanut Butter 180
$4.95
Phantom Berry
$4.95
Pistachio
$4.95
Pumpkin
$4.95
Purple Berry Frozen Yogurt
$4.95
Raspberry Sorbet
$4.95
Strawberry
$4.95
Vanilla
$4.95
Vegan Oreo
$5.95
Lemon Popsicle
$1.75
Peanut Butter Banana Pup Cup
$3.50
Vegan Ice Cream
Freeze Dried Treats
Freeze Dried Air Heads
$5.00
Freeze Dried Assorted Ice Cream
$5.00
Freeze Dried Jolly Bunches
$5.00
Freeze Dried Mini Fav. Red Starburst
$5.00Out of stock
Freeze Dried Mini Starburts
$5.00
Freeze Dried Nerd Clusters
$5.00
Freeze Dried Peach Rings
$5.00
Freeze Dried Skittles
$5.00
Freeze Dried Sour Skittles
$5.00
Freeze Dried Sour Worms
$5.00
Freeze Dried Strawberries & Blueberries
$6.00
Freeze Dried Taffy
$5.00
Freeze Dried Caramel M&M
$5.00
Freeze Dried Zombie Fingers
$5.00
1.5lb Freeze Dried Skittles
$48.99
FD Gummy Worms
$5.00
Candy
$5 Candy Bag
Blow pop
$0.45
Candy stick
$0.50
Cotton Candy Gum
$0.50
Fun Dip
$1.49
Hubba Bubba Bubble Gum
$2.49
Neon Straw (Pixie Stick)
$0.30
Nerds Rope
$1.99
Ooze Tube
$3.00
Pop Rocks
$1.79
Push Pop
$1.00
Ring pop
$0.75
Skittles
$1.99
Smarties
$0.10
Smarties Necklace
$0.75
Sour Punch Straws
$1.99
Takis
$1.99
Trolli Sour Crawlers
$2.59
Air Head
$0.25
Cotton Candy Tub
$4.00
Classic Pink & Blue Cotton Candy
Chocolate
Baked goods
Cookies
Signature Smoothies
Berry Blyss
$9.25
Raspberry sorbet, blueberries, raspberries, and coconut milk
Susie Q
$9.25
Strawberry ice cream, strawberries, and coconut milk
Sandy Banana
$9.25
Chocolate & peanut butter ice cream bananas, and coconut milk
Wake Me Up
$9.25
Any ice cream cold brew, coconut milk, and chocolate sauce
Island Vibes
$9.25
Sandy Toes
$9.25
Summer Love
$9.25
Green Sea
$9.25
Specialty Treats
Hot Chocolate Bomb
$3.50
Vampire Fudge
$3.00
Monster Mix
$1.00
Hocus Pocus Brownie
$3.00
Oreo Marshmallows
$5.00
Honey Graham Marshmallows
$5.00
Chocolate Marshmallows
$5.00
At Home S'mores Kit
$8.25
Chocolate Fudge
$4.00
Peanut Butter Fudge
$4.00
Raspberry White Chocolate Fudge
$4.00Out of stock
Meringue Mint Meltaways
$3.00
Peanut Butter Cup Trifle
$6.50
Cranberry Grape Orange Scone
$3.50
Choc. Peanut Butter Oreo Dirt Cup
$3.50
Pint
Pint
$8.50
Blueberry Pie
$8.50
Cake Batter
$8.50
Campfire S'mores
$8.50
Caramel Sea Salt
$8.50
Cherry Amaretto
$8.50
Chocolate
$8.50
Coffee
$8.50
Coffee Oreo
$8.50
Coffee Toffee Frozen Yogurt
$8.50
Cookie Dough
$8.50
Cookie Monster
$8.50
Cowabunga Crunch
$8.50
Maine Black Bear
$8.50
No Sugar Added Chocolate
$8.50
Peanut Butter 180
$8.50
Phantom Berry
$8.50
Pistachio
$8.50
Pumpkin
$8.50
Purple Berry Frozen Yogurt
$8.50
Raspberry Sorbet
$8.50
Strawberry
$8.50
Vanilla
$8.50
Vegan Oreo
$8.95
Topping
$0.75
Drinks
Boba Tea
$5.00
Boylan Black Cherry Soda
$3.50
Boylan Creme Soda
$3.50
Chocolate Milk
$2.00
Coffee
$1.00
Coke Can
$1.00
Diet Coke Can
$1.00Out of stock
Fiji Water
$3.00
Ice Cream Float
$6.00
Iced Tea
$3.00
Kids Juice Box
$1.00
Mini Water Bottle
$1.00
Mountain Dew Frost
$2.00
Mountain Dew Spark
$2.00
Mug Rootbeer Bottle
$2.50
Orange Crush Bottle
$2.50
Pepsi Bottle
$2.50
Sprite Can
$1.00
Water Bottle
$2.00
Xtra Bobba
$1.50
Whole Milk
$2.00
Merch
Susies Sweets Mug
$20.00
Susies Mug Hot Coco Set
$25.00
Pint Koozie
$5.00
Blue Scoop There It Is Tshirt (S)
$15.00
Blue Scoop There It Is Tshirt (XL)
$15.00
Pink Scoop There It Is Tshirt (S)
$15.00
Pink Scoop There It Is Tshirt (M)
$15.00
Pink Scoop There It Is Tshirt (XL)
$15.00
Pine Hospitality Tshirt (M)
$15.00
Pine Hospitality Tshirt (L)
$15.00
Pine Hospitality Tshirt (XL)
$15.00
Pine Hospitality Tshirt (2XL)
$15.00
Ice Cream Candle
$20.00
Birthday Cake candles
$3.00
Live Freely Mug
$15.00
Live Freely Journal
$10.00
I Am Fine Sticker
$5.00
NH Live Freely Sticker
$5.00
Set Your Soul On Fire Sticker
$5.00
Susies Sweets- Seabrook Location and Ordering Hours
(603) 760-2315
Open now • Closes at 9PM