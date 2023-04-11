Suthern Cluck
Food
Chandler Clucking Chicken and Waffle Meals
- 3 piece with cluck waffle$17.00
3 pieces of golden brown southern fried, crispy & juicy chicken accompanied by the most delightful "clucking" waffles that don't need syrup. Cooked fresh to order! Don't forget your whip cream or fruit toppings!
- 3 tenders with cluck waffle$14.00
3 delicious golden brown fried chicken tenders that are well marinated and juicy all the way through, accompanied by the most delightful "clucking" waffles that don't need syrup. Cooked fresh to order! Don't forget your whip cream or fruit toppings!
Cluck-tagious Meals
- 3 piece with 2 regular sides$16.00
3 pieces of Cluck-a-licious chicken marinated and fried to perfection, accompanied by 2 of our freshly made regular sides.
- 6 piece with 2 regular sides$22.00
6 pieces of Cluck-a-licious chicken marinated and fried to perfection, accompanied by 2 of our freshly made regular sides.
- 3 tenders with 2 regular sides$13.00
3 delicious golden brown fried chicken tenders that are well marinated and juicy all the way through, accompanied by 2 of our freshly made regular sides.
- 6 tenders with 2 regular sides$18.00
6 delicious golden brown fried chicken tenders that are well marinated and juicy all the way through, accompanied by 2 of our freshly made regular sides.
- 12 tenders with 2 regular sides$30.00
12 delicious golden brown fried chicken tenders that are well marinated and juicy all the way through, accompanied by 2 of our freshly made regular sides. To share or not to share, who is deserving of a little "Cluck" in their life?
Cluck-alicious Sandwich Meal
Chandlers Favorite Wings with crinkle fries
- 6 piece party wings w/ crinkle fries$12.00
6 of our golden brown southern fried chicken, dipped or sprinkled with lots of "Clucking" Love! Choose from; Garlic Parmesan, Mild, our House-made Sweet and Spicy BBQ sauce, Lemon Pepper, or our original fried sprinkled with "Cluck dust"... truly amazing!
- 12 piece party wings w/crinkle fries$18.00
12 of our golden brown southern fried chicken, dipped or sprinkled with lots of "Clucking" Love! Choose from; Garlic Parmesan, Mild, our House-made Sweet and Spicy BBQ sauce, Lemon Pepper, or our original fried sprinkled with "Cluck dust"... truly amazing!
- 18 piece party wings w/crinkle fries$24.00
18 of our golden brown southern fried chicken, dipped or sprinkled with lots of "Clucking" Love! Choose from; Garlic Parmesan, Mild, our House-made Sweet and Spicy BBQ sauce, Lemon Pepper, or our original fried sprinkled with "Cluck dust"... truly amazing!
- 24 piece party wings w/crinkle fries$30.00
24 of our golden brown southern fried chicken, dipped or sprinkled with lots of "Clucking" Love! Choose from; Garlic Parmesan, Mild, our House-made Sweet and Spicy BBQ sauce, Lemon Pepper, or our original fried sprinkled with "Cluck dust"... truly amazing!
Little Cluck Meal for 12 years and under
- 1 piece chicken with crinkle fries$6.99
1 of our golden brown southern fried chicken "leg, wing, or thigh". Everyone deserves to be "Clucked up", so this is for that special little one. Includes a small order of freshly cooked crinkle fries.
- 1 juicy tender with crinkle fries$5.99
2 of our Cluck-a-licious southern fried chicken tenders are just right for that special little one. Includes a small order of freshly cooked crinkle fries.
- cluck-eesy 3 cheese grilled toast with crinkle fries$7.99
Don't feel left out, this buttery treat with the yummiest-tasting cheese combination will not let you down. Our three-cheese grilled sandwich on Texas Toast will delight your taste buds. Includes a small order of freshly cooked crinkle fries.
Cluck-ragious Chicken Box (includes toast only)
- 10 piece$27.50
10 pieces of golden brown southern fried, crispy & juicy chicken. Cooked fresh to order! Includes 3 legs, 3 wings, and 4 thighs
- 20 piece$45.00
20 pieces of our golden brown southern fried, crispy & juicy chicken. Cooked fresh to order! Includes 6 legs, 6 wings, and 8 thighs Remember to make it a meal with any of our delicious and freshly made sides.
- 30 piece$60.00
30 pieces of our golden brown southern fried, crispy & juicy chicken. Cooked fresh to order! Includes 9 legs, 9 wings, and 12 thighs Remember to make it a meal with any of our delicious and freshly made sides.
- 10 tenders$20.00
10 delicious golden brown fried chicken tenders that are well-marinated and juicy all the way through. Remember to make it a meal with any of our delicious and freshly made sides.
- 20 tenders$35.00
20 delicious golden brown fried chicken tenders that are well-marinated and juicy all the way through. Remember to make it a meal with any of our delicious and freshly made sides.
- 30 tenders$45.00
30 delicious golden brown fried chicken tenders that are well-marinated and juicy all the way through. Remember to make it a meal with any of our delicious and freshly made sides.
Catfish Strips
Smokehouse BBQ
- Sliced brisket sandwich with fresh cut fries$15.99
Tender, juicy, and well-seasoned beef brisket sandwich. Well, what can we say other than the "American Dream" sandwich? Enjoy this with your included freshly cut french fries BUT don't forget to get yourself some of that "cluck-licious" cobbler with a little scoop of ice cream.
- Sliced juicy brisket by the pound$22.99
Tender, juicy, and well-seasoned beef brisket, "try saying that 5 times without drooling"! Sharing is caring but "it's your choice by the pound". Enjoy it as is or with our homemade BBQ sauce. Don't forget your sides and some of that delicious cobbler!
- 3 jumbo smoked chicken wings with 2 regular sides$16.00
Oh Boy, these jaw-dropping freshly smoked Jumbo wings will make you beg for more. Brushed with our house BBQ sauce or without, and combined with 2 of our freshly made regular sides of your liking.
- smoked leg quarter with 2 sides$12.00
Chandler is on fire with this perfectly smoked leg quarter that will tickle your taste buds and soothe you out with 2 two of our freshly made regular sides.
- rib tips with 2 regular sides$18.00
Let the matchmaking begin, these rib tips are for true BBQ lovers. Slowly smoked and softly brushed with our house-made BBQ. Enjoy them with 2 of our freshly made regular sides.
- 4 ribs with 2 regular sides$18.00
Hot off the smoker after slowly cooking to give your taste buds what it's been yarning. They are tender and juicy but with our house-made BBQ sauce, you will be hooked for more. They are accompanied by 2 of our freshly made regular sides.
- 1/2 rib rack with 2 regular sides$24.00
Hot off the smoker after slowly cooking to give your taste buds what it's been yarning. With a half rack of tender and juicy smoked ribs and our house-made BBQ sauce, you will be hooked for more. It's accompanied by 2 of our freshly made regular sides.
- slab rib with ANY 3 sides$40.00
Hot off the smoker after slowly cooking to give your taste buds what it's been yarning. With a whole rack of tender and juicy smoked ribs and our house-made BBQ sauce, you will be hooked for more. Enjoy 3 of our freshly made sides from our regular sides to the specialty sides.
- slab rib (no sides)$28.00
Hot off the smoker after slowly cooking to give your taste buds what it's been yarning. With a whole rack of tender and juicy smoked ribs and our house-made BBQ sauce, you will be hooked for more. Remember to make it a meal and grab a dessert.
- pulled pork sandwich with crinkle fries$13.00
Chandler's favorite BBQ pulled pork sandwich, so Clucking GOOD! Slow-smoked to pure perfection for your full enjoyment. The freshly cooked crinkle fries will be a perfect compliment to this wonderful sandwich.
Burger's and Dog
- 1/3rd pound cheeseburger with crinkle fries$13.99+
A juicy, deliciously seasoned 1/3rd pound all-beef patty that is freshly made never frozen. This deliciousness includes cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, our house sauce, and an order of crinkle fries.
- 1/3rd pound bacon cheeseburger with crinkle fries$15.99+
A juicy, deliciously seasoned 1/3rd pound all-beef patty that is freshly made never frozen topped off with 2 crispy pieces of bacon. This deliciousness includes cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, our house sauce, and an order of crinkle fries.
- Nathan’s 1/4 lb grilled ALL beef hotdog with crinkle fries$9.99
1/4 pound beef hotdog, grilled with freshly made chili, cheese, onions, and your choice of condiments. Enjoy the freshly cooked crinkle fries that are included or upgrade to the fresh-cut french fries instead.
Cluck Salad
Clucking Good Texas Toast
Regular Sides
- tongue twisting turnip Greens$4.00+
Southern goodness 100%, enjoy the tender, well-seasoned, and smokey-flavored turnips. It will remind you of home and have you coming back for more. "Lightly sweeten and Lightly spicy"
- crinkle fries$4.00+
Cooked fresh to order and seasoned with our house season. (choose medium or basket)
- corn on cob$4.00+
Fresh, sweet, and juicy, cooked corn on the cob smothered with butter and lightly seasoned with salt and pepper. (choose 1 - 2 or 4)
- green beans with potatoes$4.00+
Southern cooked green beans with, bacon and buttered potatoes. This side dish will make you smile with every bite.
- cole Slaw$4.00+
Sweet and crunchy, delightful cole slaw. Enjoy it as a side or on top of a sandwich, have it your way.
- clucking yams$4.00+
Clucking Yams that taste just right, this sweetness will go pretty with any entree or by itself.
Specialty Sides
- clack- N -cheese$6.00+
Just what your stomach ordered, this Ooey Gooey 6 cheese extravaganza tastes Phenomenal and will take your breath away. Clack n cheese for the SOUL!
- mean BBQ beans$6.00+
Wow, the delicious taste of meat with beans and just the right sweetness is on FIRE. Take the leap with something new or something old, you will enjoy either way.
- fresh hand-cut fries$6.00+
Fresh, Fresh, and did I mention Fresh? Enjoy freshly cut and cooked Idaho potatoes with the perfect seasoning. (choose a medium or a basket)
- waffles$4.00+
If you haven't tried them before, you have now found your NEW Bestie. Perfect in all ways, buttery, sweet, soft but crunchy, and did I say SWEET? You may not want to add the syrup until you first take a bite. (choose from 2 - 4 - 8)
Soups De-lite
- "oh yeah" chicken noodle soup$7.50+
What can we say, the taste will rock you and the texture is just right. It's not watery but it's not too thick, however, it is what the doctor recommended. Freshly made daily and only while supply last!
- scream joy chili Soup$7.50+
Not your ordinary thick chili, it's exactly what it says "chili soup". Deliciously seasoned, goes well with crackers or maybe some fresh-cut fries. Add cheese to push it over the top!
Extra Sauces
Cluck “kone” bread
Make it a Meal - Pan of sides (10 - 12 people)
Cluck overload fries with pulled pork
Dessert
Cluck Crave
- peach cobbler$7.00+
Fresh-made peach cobbler for the cobbler lover in you. The crust is just the right texture, sweet with the right amount of spice, and partners so well with Vanilla Ice Cream.
- pecan pie cheesecake$7.00
An incredible combination of a southern pecan pie and cheesecake. Who would have thought the two married together would be so delightful?
- cluck-ookie$2.00
Need something sweet but want to keep it simple. Enjoy 1 or 2 or maybe even more of our freshly baked cookies.
- pan of peach cobbler$54.00
A shareable pan of deliciousness. Fresh-made peach cobbler for the cobbler lover in you. The crust is just the right texture, sweet with the right amount of spice, and partners so well with Vanilla Ice Cream.
- whole pecan pie cheesecake$42.00
An incredible combination of a southern pecan pie and cheesecake. Who would have thought the two married together would be so delightful? Take home to share with all your love ones!
- key lime pie$5.00
Taste of "southern goodness" key lime pie in a Graham cracker crust.
- whole key lime pie$32.00Out of stock
Healthy Treat - fruit delight
Creamy Vanilla ice cream
Cluck - a - Float
Drinks
Cluck Liquid
- FRESH squeeze lemonade$3.95+
Freshly squeezed and perfectly sweetened lemonade, NO powder allowed!
- rusty water treat with lemon$3.00+
Freshly squeezed and perfectly sweetened lemonade meets sweet tea. This rusty water will go down smoothly and goes well with any meal.
- can soda$2.00
Coke, Pepsi, Sprite, Sierra Mist, Coke Zero, Pepsi Zero, Orange, Grape, Peach, Dr Pepper, Rootbeer, or Gingerale
- bottle spring water$2.00
Spring water to enjoy!
- cluck-aid$2.50+
This is a Mom made drink that has lots of Love. “Sweet with lots of flavor”
- sweet tea or unsweetened$2.50+