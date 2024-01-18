Suya Suya 400 Fairmount Ave
Featured Items
Bowls
- Chicken Suya Bowl$13.89
Thinly sliced grilled chicken marinated in Nigerian yaji (peanut spice) *Contains peanut. Served with a base and side of your choice
- Steak Suya Bowl$13.89
Thinly sliced, grilled steak marinated in Nigerian yaji (peanut spice) *Contains peanut. Served with a base and side of your choice.
- Shrimp Suya Bowl$13.89
Grilled shrimp marinated with peanut paste. Served with a base and side of your choice.
- Stewed Fish Bowl$15.74
Filet tilapia fish marinated and stir fried in spicy tomato stew
- Roasted Brussel Sprout Suya Bowl$13.89
Roasted brussel sprouts marinated in Nigerian yaji* spice *Contains peanut. Served with a base and side of your choice.
Egusi
- Egusi over Rice (med spice)$15.74
A West African Fav! Primarily served in Nigeria. This melon seed flavoured soup is richly prepared with spinach, chicken & beef and served over white rice.
- Egusi over Fufu (med spice)$18.52Out of stock
A West African Fav! Primarily served in Nigeria. This melon seed flavoured soup is richly prepared with spinach, chicken & beef and served over fufu.
- Egusi only$13.66
Serving 16oz of Egusi with meat, without fufu or rice.
- Fufu only$7.41
Serving 16oz of Fufu without the Egusi
Just Suya
- Chicken Suya$12.50
Thinly sliced grilled chicken marinated in Nigerian yaji (peanut spice) served with sliced cabbage, and onion *Contains peanut
- Steak Suya$12.50
Thinly sliced, grilled steak marinated in Nigerian yaji (peanut spice) served with sliced cabbage and onion *Contains peanut
- Shrimp Suya$12.50
Grilled shrimp marinated with peanut paste. Served with onions and cabbage.
Akara
- Akara$6.00
You get 6 Akara with one choice of sauce
- Akara Sandwich$12.00
Akara & rice stuffed in toasted pita bread with fresh cabbage and onions and your choice of sauce.
- Akara Combo$13.89
A vegan delight! you get Akara combined with plantains and vegetables of cabbage and onions and one choice of sauce.
Suya Gyro
- Chicken Suya Gyro$12.50
Grilled chicken marinated in Nigerian yaji (peanut spice) topped with rice and a creamy Suya sauce, wrapped in an oven baked pita bread *Contains peanut
- Steak Suya Gyro$12.50
Grilled steak marinated in Nigerian yaji (peanut spice) topped with rice & a creamy suya sauce, wrapped in an oven baked pita *Contains peanut
Tacos
- Chicken Suya Tacos (3)$12.50
Thinly sliced slow grilled chicken marinated in Nigerian yaji (peanut spice) served with 3 corn tortillas *Contains peanut
- Steak Suya Tacos (3)$12.50
Thinly sliced grilled steak marinated in Nigerian yaji (peanut spice) served with 3 corn tortillas *Contains peanut
- Shrimp Suya Tacos (3)$12.50
Small Chops
- Beef Meatpie$4.00
- Waake (smokey beans)$6.50
Beans like no other! Bursting with flavors from our house made vegetable stock. Contains (crayfish)
- Cornbread$2.50
- Plantains$4.00
- Roasted Brussel Sprout$6.50
- Chin Chin$3.00Out of stock
Aka "Crunchy Doughnut" Nigeria popular street snack. lightly sweetened dough, deep fried for crunchiness.
Soup
Just Base
- Jollof Rice$5.00
Nigeria famous traditional seasoned rice cooked with chicken & tomato sauce
- Uto Rice$5.00
White rice topped with savory tomato meat sauce
- Okuko Baked Rice$5.00
Curry seasoned rice baked with chicken and vegetable
- Vegan Jollof Rice$5.00
Nigeria traditional seasoned rice cooked in tomato sauce
- Vegan Uto Rice (Spicy)$5.00