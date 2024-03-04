Visit Us Today!
Suzani Steaks and Kebabs 1916 Welsh rd
Food
Cold Appetizers
- Meat Platter$29.99
Beef tongue, Veal roll, Beef roll, Chicken roll
- Fish Platter$29.99
Smoked Salmon, Salmon Lox, Mackerel, White smoked fish
- Herring with Potatoes$13.99
Marinated Herring, Pan Seared Potatoes, Raw Red Onions
- Pickled Vegetable Platter$13.99
Pickled Cucumbers, Green and Red Tomatoes, Sour Cabbage, Pepperoncini
- Suzma Labneh$13.99
Labneh, Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumbers and Red Radish
- Babaganoush$13.99
Smoked and Blended Eggplants, Tahini, Garlic and Lemon Juice Served with Crispy Pita Bread.
Hot Appetizers
- Juicy Cheburek$4.00
Ground Beef, Onion, and Cilantro
- Tandoori Samsa$4.00
Puff Pastry with Beef and Lamb (1 piece per order)
- Tender Beef Tongue$17.99
With Creamy sauce and mushrooms
- Fried Dumplings$11.99
With Ground Beef and Side of Sour Cream
- Potato with Mushrooms$14.99
Deep Fried Sliced Potatoes with Mushrooms and Fried Onions
- Kutab$4.00
Thinly Rolled Dough Stuffed with Ground Beef or Spinach
- Turkish Liver$15.99
Fresh Fried Veal Liver Served with Lemon and Raw Onions
- Tandoori Bread$4.50
- Fried Potato With Garlic$10.99
- Homestyle Potato With Onions$10.99
- Chicken Nuggets w/ French Fries$10.99
- Pizza for Kids$19.99
- Fried Mozzarella Sticks w/ French Fries$11.99
Salads
- Sultan Salad$11.99
Beef, Soy Sauce, Scallions, Cilantro, Garlic, Sweet Peppers and Fresh Cucumbers.
- Traditional Olivier Salad$11.99
Combination of Oven Baked Vegetables, Hard Boiled Eggs, Green Peas and Wood Smoked Kielbasa Served in Mayo
- Tomato Avocado Salad$11.99
Avocado, Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion and Chopped Fresh Cilantro served in Olive Oil and Lime Juice
- Achichuk Salad$11.99
Traditional Uzbek Salad of Thin Sliced Tomato, Onions and Hot Pepper
- French Salad$13.99
Mix of Thin Sliced Kielbasa, Carrots, Cabbage, Cucumbers, Fried Potato, Beets and Crushed Greek Nuts served in mayo
- Bakhor Salad$13.99
Beef Tongue, Daikon, Tomato, Cucumbers, Onion and Quail Eggs served in mayo
- Eggplant Salad$11.99
Fried Eggplant, Red and Green Pepper, Carrot, Garlic and Coriander Served in soy sauce
- Avocado Salad$13.99
Avocado, thin cut Cucumbers, Deep Fried Shrimps and Masago Caviar on top
- Greek Salad$12.99
Tomato, Cucumber, Red and Green Pepper, Feta Cheese, Red Onion, Black Olives dressed in olive oil and vinegar
- Caesar Salad$12.99
Lettuce, Shreded Parmesan Cheese, Croutons served in Caesar Dressing
- Garden Salad$11.99
Chef's Plates
Meat and Poultry Entrees
- Exotic Chicken$16.99
Chicken Fillet, Pineapple Chunks in Sweet Chili Sauce Served with Rice
- Chicken with Vegetables$16.99
Chicken Fillet, Red and Green Pepper, Broccoli Served with French Fries
- Homemade Meat with Vegetables$19.99
Beef Tender, Onion, Mushrooms, Green and Red Pepper served with Crispy Potato Chips
- Chicken Tabaka$19.99
Whole Cornish Hen Fried Under Iron Press served with French Fries
- Pan Seared Lamb Racks$36.99
Lamb Racks served with Mix Green, Grape Tomatoes and Pan Seared Potato Halves
- Royal Dumplings$19.99
Pan Fried Dumplings with Sour Cream, Mushrooms and Cheese
Uzbek Entrees
- Kutaisi Style Beef$29.99
Special Marinated and Pan Seared Beef Tenderloin served with a Side of Your Choice
- Kazan Kebab$21.99
Choice Grade Pot Roasted Lamb with Young Potatoes served with Marinated Raw Onions on top
- Fried Lagman$18.99
Pan Fried Hand Pulled Noodles with Beef, Red and Green Peppers, Celery, Daikon and Napa Cabbage
- Manti$14.99
Steamed Giant Dumplings with Beef and Lamb served with Sour Cream (4 pieces per order)
- Fried Manti$15.99
Deep Fried Giant Dumplings with Beef and Lamb Stuffing
- Uzbek Plov$15.99
The Most Traditional Uzbek Entree Made from Special Rice, Carrots, Meat and Chickpeas
- Jeez Beez$29.99
Deep Fried Fresh Lamb Chops Loins or Beef Rib Eye Chunks served with Crispy Potato Chips
- Dolma w/ Sour Cream$14.99
Steaks
Fish Entrees
Shish Kebabs
- Chilean Seabass Kebab$24.99
served with side of your choice
- Salmon Kebab$13.99
served with side of your choice
- Beef Tenderloin Kebab$8.99
Charcoal Grilled Beef Tender Kebab
- Napoleon Kebab$12.99
Thin Cut and Layered Beef Ribeye and Lamb Fat
- Lulya Kebab$8.99
Charcoal Grilled Mixed Blend of Beef and Lamb
- Chicken Kebab$7.99
Charcoal Grilled Boneless Chicken Thighs
- Lamb Kebab$8.99
Charcoal Grilled Boneless Lamb
- Lamb Ribs Kebab$8.99
Charcoal Grilled Lamb Ribs
- Lamb Chops Kebab$36.99
Charcoal Grilled Lamb Racks (3-4pcs)
- Beef Roll Kebab$12.99
Charcoal Grilled Beef Rolls Made from Beef Ribeye Choice Grade
- Veal Liver Kebab$8.99
Charcoal Grilled Veal Liver
- Shrimp Kebab$12.99
Charcoal Grilled Shrimps
- Vegetable Kebab$7.99
Charcoal Grilled Veggies
- Assorted Shish Kebab$109.99
Your choice of 6 skewers from lamb, lulya, beef or lamb ribs and 3 pcs of lamb chops served with French fries
Soup
- Okroshka$7.99
Cold Yogurt with Fresh Greens, Vegetables and Sausage
- Mastava$7.99
Fresh Home Made Soup with Rice, Vegetables and Ground Beef
- Dumpling Soup$7.99
House Made Dumpling Soup
- Uyghur Lagman Soup$7.99
Hand Pulled Noodle with Vegetables and Beef
- Shurpa$7.99
Vegetable Soup with Chickpea and Beef Short Rib
- Borscht$7.99
Red Soup with Soft Beets, Carrots and Beef
- Kharcho$7.99
Spicy Soup with Vegetables, Rice and Lamb
- Noodle Soup with Meatballs$7.99
Traditional Soup with Homemade Noodles and Meatballs
Desserts
- Fruit Platter$24.99
Fresh Assorted Seasonal Fruits
- Vanilla Ice Cream$9.99
Ice Cream Balls with Fresh Berries
- Tiramisu$7.99
Traditional Italian Tiramisu
- Plain Cheesecake$7.99
Traditional Plain Cheesecake
- Napoleon Cake$7.99
Crispy Layered of Freshly Baked French Style Dough with Cream
- Baklava Cake$7.99
Middle Eastern Baked Delight with Walnut
- Chak-Chak$7.99
Fried Dough Pieces Dipped in Honey
- Lava Cake$12.99
Chocolate Fondue Cake with Molten Chocolate Served with Ice Cream Ball.
- Warm Baklava w/ Ice Cream$12.99
Middle Eastern Baked Delight with Walnuts served with Ice Cream Ball
Drinks
Cold Beverages
- Pepsi Can$3.00
- Ginger Ale Can$3.00
- Brisk Lemon Iced Tea Can$3.00
- Diet Pepsi Can$3.00
- Kompot 1L$10.99
Homemade Fruit Punch Made from Berry Mix
- Tarkhun Lemonade$6.99
- Duchess Lemonade$6.99
- Pellegrino Sparkling Water 750ml$5.99
- Orange Juice 15oz$4.99
- Cranberry Juice 15oz$4.99
- Apple Juice 15oz$4.99
- Pepsi 2L$7.99
- Ginger Ale 2L$7.99