Suzi's Chinese 4805 Burnet rd
DINNER MENU
Appetizers (D)
Chicken (D)
- Sweet & Sour Chicken$16.00
battered chicken breast with pineapple, bell peppers & onions
- General Tso's Chicken$16.00
breaded chicken sautéed with special spicy sauce
- Sesame Chicken$16.00
sautéed in spicy brown sesame sauce
- Lemon Chicken$16.00
lemon sauce over lightly breaded chicken breast
- Kung Pao Chicken$16.00
sautéed with chili peppers & scallions with peanuts
- Jalapeño Chicken$16.00
breaded chicken with jalapeño, black beans & garlic
- Orange Chicken$16.00
breaded chicken with orange peel & chili peppers
- Walnut Chicken$16.00
breaded chicken sautéed with walnuts
- Malaysian Chicken$16.00
with eggplant, string bean & cashew nuts in a coconut curry sauce
- Chicken Broccoli$16.00
stir-fried in a savory brown sauce
- Chicken Delight$16.00
stir-fried with vegetables in a brown sauce
Meats (D)
- Beef Delight$17.00
sautéed with vegetables in brown sauce
- Beef w/ Broccoli$17.00
stir-fried in a rich brown sauce
- Beef w/ Snow Peas$17.00
stir-fried with water chestnuts and oyster sauce in garlic
- Garlic Beef$17.00
flank steak with water chestnuts, onions & mushrooms in chili garlic sauce
- Mongolian Beef$17.00
with mushrooms & scallions in brown sauce
- Orange Beef$17.00
breaded beef with sherry wine sauce, orange peel & red chili
- Pepper Steak$17.00
Seafood (D)
- Sesame Shrimp$18.00
tossed in spicy brown sesame sauce
- Crispy Shrimp w/ Walnuts$18.00
cooked in a tangy hot tomato sauce
- Seafood Delight$18.00
shrimp, scallops & krab with vegetables in brown sauce
- Orange Shrimp$18.00
with baby corn, orange peel & chili peppers
- Basil Shrimp$18.00
with fresh mushrooms, jalapeño, basil & garlic in brown sauce
- Thai Curry Shrimp$18.00
with coconut cream & garlic
- Shrimp w/ Hot Garlic$18.00
sautéed with water chestnuts & onions in hot garlic sauce
- Firecracker Shrimp$18.00
sautéed with onion & water chestnuts in the hot chili sauce
Combinations (D)
- Three Delight$19.00
beef, chicken & shrimp sautéed with vegetables in special sauce
- Sautéed Trio$19.00
beef, chicken & shrimp sautéed with mushrooms & scallions in spicy burgundy sauce
- Moo Goo Delight$19.00
shrimp, chicken & fresh mushrooms in brown sauce
- Shrimp, Chicken and Asparagus$19.00
mushroom, baby corn & asparagus in our tangy BBQ sauce
Noodles & Rice (D)
- Szechwan Noodles$16.00
scallions, garlic & chili with chicken on hot noodles with shredded cucumber & bean sprouts
- Low Mein$16.00
noodles & vegetables stir-fried with choice of beef, chicken, shrimp or combination
- Seafood & Roasted Almond Fried Rice$17.00
shrimp & scallops with basil, shredded almond, pineapple & raisins
- Fried Rice w meat choice$17.00
shrimp, beef & chicken with onions & oriental spices
- Fried Rice Side$5.00
Vegetarian (D)
- Buddha’s Feast$16.00
stir-fried vegetables
- Home Style Bean Curd$16.00
stir-fried with fried tofu, vegetables, chili & garlic
- String Bean Szechwan$16.00
sautéed with garlic, ginger & rice wine
- Shanghai Snow Peas$16.00
snow peas, black mushrooms & water chestnuts
- Eggplant w/ Hot Garlic Sauce$16.00
scallions, wood ears, spicy garlic sauce
- Sesame Tofu$16.00
sautéed in spicy brown sesame sauce