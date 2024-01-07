Swan Dive
Snacks
- Cheesy Garlic Bread$12.00
- Chicken Nuggets$12.00
All natty buttermilk fried chicken thighs, choice dip
- Mozzarella Sticks$12.00
Italian breadcrumb, spicy pomodoro, Parmesan, parsley
- Swan's Fries$11.00
House cut fries, truffle, Parmesan, basil, special sauce
- Wings$14.00
8 pcs all natty wings: buffalo, sticky thai chili or espresso BBQ
- Buffalo Romanesco aka fancy cauliflower$13.00Out of stock
fancy cauliflower, house blue cheese, everything crumbs, pickled celery, chives.
Salad
Sandos
Pizza
- 0.G$16.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarellas, oregano, Parmesan, basil
- Wu-Tang$19.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarellas, cupperoni, hot peppers, honey, Parmesan, oregano
- Very Chill$18.00
Tomato sauce, fresh burrata, the best olive oil, basil, oregano, crunchy salt
- Coming Up Roses$18.00
Spicy vodka sauce, whole milk mozzarella, pecorino, basil
- Hawaiian Gold$19.00
tomato sauce, mozzarella, roasted pork, pineapple, pickled chilies, oregano
- Pink Panther$19.00
Vodka sauce, Italian sausage, Denny's peppers, kale, mozzarella, fontina, basil
- Tame Impala$18.00
Mushroom Cream, mozzarellas, roasted mushrooms, kale, caramelized onion, parmesan
- Wheezy White$17.00
Garlic cream, garlic confit, cacio e pepe, oregano, parm
- On Trend [ the vegan besting ]$18.00
Tomato sauce, vegan mozzarella, 'nduja, hot peppers, agave
- Poor Sailor$15.00
Red sauce, garlic, oregano, olive oil, crunchy salt (no cheese)
- Mr. Pepperoni$18.00
tomato sauce, mozzarellas, cupperoni, oregano, parm, basil