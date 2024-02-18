Thanks For choosing local!!
Swaney Swift's on the Square
Main Menu
Starters
Burgers
Sandwiches
Sides
- Fries$2.99
- No side
- Onion straws Side$2.99
- Side of Caramel$0.75
- Side Salad$3.49
- Sweet Potato Fries$3.49Out of stock
- side house salad$4.00
- Tater Tots$2.99
- side cheese stix (4)$3.49
- apple sauce$2.99
- fruit cup$3.49
- House chips$2.99
- side of queso$1.00
- side swaney salad$4.50
- side nacho fries$4.00
- Fried Pickles$3.49
- bowl of chili$4.99
- cup O chili$2.99
- Cole slaw$3.49
- Add Queso$1.50
- Bacon$1.00
- Add cheddar$1.00
- make nacho fries style$3.00
- add japapenos$1.00
- add grilled onions$1.00
Kids Menu
Beverages
Soda
Milkshakes
- Banana Pudding$6.50
- birthday cake flavor$6.50
- Chocolate$6.50
- Fruity Pebbles$6.50
- Orange Creamsicle$6.50
- Red Velvet$6.50
- S'mores$6.50
- Oreo$6.50
- Snickerdoodle$6.50
- Strawberry$6.50
- Thin Mint Cookie$6.50
- Vanilla$6.50
- Peanut Butter$6.50
- Country Luau mango mosa FLOAT$8.50
- Country Luau Strawberry Rum FLOAT$8.50
- Country Luau Ranch Water FLOAT$8.50
- Dirty Shirley Vodka Cherry FLOAT$8.50
- Half price shakes$3.25
Floats
NEW LOCATION-Swaney Swift's on the Square Location and Ordering Hours
(615) 675-4366
Closed • Opens Monday at 11AM