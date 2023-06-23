🌈Sweeney Ridge

Food

Sandwiches & Gimbop

Brisket Gimbop @ 🌈Sweeney Ridge

$12.00

Slow smoked beef brisket, dry rubbed with house rub and chili maple syrup, smoked on almond, white oak & mesquite wood, sliced thin, really really thin. House made KBBQ amaze sauce. Organic egg. Pickled daikon (단무지), carrots, cucumber, pickled greater burdock (우엉), korean sticky rice.

Bukhansan Smoked Brussel Sprout Sandwich

$13.00

Chopped smoked brussel sprouts sprinkled with house rub and avocado oil. House KBBQ sauce. Snow like black sesame wasabi shredded cabbage slaw. Slightly spicy, extra crunchy green tea dill pickles. Million island sauce. Pickled daikon radish. American cheese. Muenster Cheese. Creamy Garlic Sauce. On house made rye butter bread.

Jangsan Sandwich

$14.00

Mom’s kimchi. House amaze KBBQ sauce. Smoked brisket, dry rubbed with house roasted coffees and chili maple syrup, sliced thin, really really thin. Snow cabbage. Space, the final frontier. Swiss Cheese. Million island sauce. Afternoon sunshine. Melty American Cheese. On brisket tallow toasted Rosalind Bakery rye sesame bread.

Mount Minsi Cheese Steak Sandwich

$16.00

Brisket, dry rubbed with house roasted coffee and chili maple syrup rub, sliced thin, really really thin. Garlic beer cheese sauce. Extra crunchy green tea dill coriander pickles. Thin sliced sweet onions. Spicy Cherry Peppers. Million island sauce. Muenster cheese, American cheese. On a brisket tallow toasted maple butter rye bread.

Mount Tam Smoked Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Brined whole chicken breast smoked on almond, white oak & mesquite wood. Million island sauce, pickled daikon radish, American, Muenster and beer cheese. Creamy garlic now cabbage slaw. Green tea dill pickles. House baked rye butter bread.

Suraksan (수락산) Sandwich

$15.00

House KBBQ sauce. Snow like black sesame wasabi shredded cabbage slaw. Kimchi bacon cream cheese. Slightly spicy, extra crunchy green tea dill pickles. Million island sauce. Pickled radish. American cheese. Brisket, dry rubbed with house roasted coffees and chili maple syrup, sliced thin, really really thin. On house made rye butter bread.

The Great Plains Sandwich

$14.00

Million island sauce. A smidge of thin sliced shredded cabbage. American cheese. Dust of magic. Smoked brisket, dry rubbed with house roasted coffees and chili maple syrup, sliced thin, really really thin. On house made rye butter bread.

🌶Hallasan (한라산) sandwich

$16.00

House KBBQ sauce. Swiss cheese. Thin sliced sweet onion. Million island sauce. Spicy, extra crunchy green tea dill pickles. Snow cabbage. Spicy Sriracha Sauce. Spicy Cherry peppers. American cheese. House roasted brisket, sliced thin, really really thin. On house butter maple rye roll.

🌈Sweeney Ridge Brisket Sandwich

$15.00

Thin sliced shredded cabbage salad with creamy garlic sauce. Extra crunchy coriander dill pickles. Million island sauce. Space, the final frontier. Cherry peppers, Muenster cheese. American cheese. Smidge of magic. Smoked brisket, dry rubbed with house roasted coffees and chili maple syrup, sliced thin, really really thin. On house made rye butter bread.

Ulleungdo Shrimp Sandwich

$14.00Out of stock

Provisions

DIY Korean Smoked Brisket Ramen Kit

$14.00
Mom's Fresh Kimchi

$8.00

One pint jar of farmer's market fresh chopped kimichi, just like mom used to make. Also, let's reduce waste together: served in reusable containers. Please bring your own container.

Salads & Noodles

Geum River Smoked Almond, Pecan and Brussel Sprout Chopped Salad

$13.00

Chopped smoked brussel sprouts sprinkled with house rub and avocado oil. House Smoked Almond and Pecan nuts. Korean style braised egg crumbles. Happy thoughts. House KBBQ sauce. Sweet onion and pickled daikon radish. Toasty butter rye bread crumbs. On a bed of snow like shredded cabbage. Million island Dressing.

Korean Smoked Brisket Ramen

$15.00

8 hour ramen broth, stewed with beef, chicken, pork belly, Korean pear, Korean kelp, anchovy and onion. Roast chicken bone tare. Korean Style Shin ramen noodles. Toppings: Thin sliced smoked brisket, sweet onion, and house 🌶kimchi. Additional Toppings Available: American cheese, Organic Egg, 🌶🌶Cherry Peppers, 🌶🌶Korean Extra Spicy, 🌶🌶🌶Sriracha Also, let's reduce waste together: served in reusable containers. Please return after use.

Kids

Kids KBBQ Brisket Sandwich

$8.00+

Half sized sandwich. House KBBQ Sauce. Slow smoked brisket. Snow like shredded cabbage. Million island sauce. Space, the final frontier. American cheese. Smidge of magic. On house made rye flour bread.

Beverages

Drinks & Coffee

Clementine and Peach Sanpellegrino Sparkling Momenti Juice

$2.50

Mexican Soda - Sprite

$3.00

Mexican Soda - Fanta

$3.00

Mexican Soda - Coco-Cola

$3.00

Path Water, Purified Bottle Water in Reusable Aluminum Bottle, 20.3oz

$2.50

Pint of Perilla Cold Brew Coffee

$3.50

Topo Chico Twist of Lime Sparkling Mineral Water

$2.50