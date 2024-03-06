Sweet Abayomi 102 N Adam St.
Cinnamon Rolls
- Royal Biscoff Cinnamon Rolls$6.75
A heavenly swirl of buttery, caramelized goodness topped with a luscious cream cheese frosting. Pure bliss in every bite
- Blue Monster Cinnamon Rolls$6.75
A delectable royal blue-tinted cinnamon roll swirled with chocolate chips, offering a delightful blend of warm spice and sweet indulgence
- Peach Cobbler Crumble Cinnamon Rolls$6.75
A delectable fusion of fluffy cinnamon roll and sweet peach cobbler, topped with luscious glaze and cinnamon crumble, a delightful blend of flavors
Gourmet Cookies
- Chocolate Turtle Cookies$7.00
A chocolate brownie like cookie stuffed with caramel topped with pecans and drizzled with chocolate
- Peanut Butter Crunch Cookies$7.00
A soft chewy peanut butter cookie stuffed with a nutter butter wafer topped with chocolate, peanut butter chips and cookie crumbles
- Cinnamon Roll Truffle Cookies$7.00
Cinnamon roll filling swirled into a chewy snickerdoodle cookie covered in cinnamon sugar
- Chocolate Chip S'more Cookies$11.00
A vibrant blue chocolate chip cookie stuffed with a whole s'mores (marshmallow square, chocolate, and graham cracker)
- Peach Cobbler Crumble Cookies$7.00
A chewy snickerdoodle cookie filled with Southern peach cobbler drizzled with cinnamon icing
- Blue Monster Cookies$7.00
A vibrant blue chocolate chip cookie stuffed with an OREO cookie cakester and topped with marshmallow
- Red Velvet Cookies$7.00
A vibrant red velvety cookie with a cream cheese icing sprinkled with pecans
- Strawberry Lemonade Cookies$7.00
A soft two-sided, strawberry and lemon, cookie stuffed with an OREO lemon thin and topped with cookie crumbles and white chocolate
- Pumpkin Spice Cookies$7.00
A chewy pumpkin cinnamon spiced cookie drizzled with a cream cheese glaze and candied nuts
- Biscoff Chocolate Chip Cookies$7.00
A Biscoff chocolate chip cookie stuffed with cookie butter and topped with Biscoff cookie crumbles and chocolate
- Key Lime Cheesecake Cookies$7.00
A tangy key lime cookie topped with cream cheese icing and chopped almonds
Cake Slices
- Royal Biscoff Cake Slice$5.50
A moist Biscoff cookie butter cake with almond buttercream icing and cookie butter sprinkled with Biscoff cookie crumbles
- Wakandan Chocolate Cake Slice$5.50
A rich chocolate cake with chocolate buttercream icing and OREO cookie crumbles
- Red Queen's Cake Slice$6.00
A vibrant red velvety cake with a cream cheese buttercream icing sprinkled with pecans
- Strawberry Lemonade Cake Slice$6.00
A strawberry laced cake layered with tangy lemon cake with strawberry buttercream icing
- Raspberry Lemonade Cake Slice$6.00
A raspberry laced cake layered with tangy lemon cake with raspberry buttercream icing
- Cinnamon Coffee Cake$5.00
A moist coffee cake layered with cinnamon streusel and icing
- Chocolate Turtle Cake Slice$6.00
A rich chocolate cake with buttercream icing, salted caramel, and pecans covered with chocolate ganache