Sweet Bites N Ice 920 CALIFORNIA AVENUE - SUITE E
Crepes
Dessert Crepes
- Strawberry Nutella Crepe$11.49
Freshly made crepe filled with Nutella & strawberries; topped with whipped cream and powder sugar
- Tres Leche Crepe$11.49
Our signature tres leches crepe is filled with vanilla cream, fresh strawberries and topped with lechera, cajeta, powder sugar, whipped cream and ground walnuts
- The Classic Crepe$11.99
Freshly made crepe filled with Nutella, fresh strawberries, bananas and topped with powder sugar and whipped cream.
- Banana Nutella Crepe$11.49
Crepe filled with bananas, Nutella, caramel, walnuts, powder sugar and whipped cream.
- Berries & Cream Crepe$11.99
Crepe filled with vanilla cream, blueberries, blackberries, raspberries, strawberries, and topped with lechera, cajeta, powder sugar, whipped cream & walnuts.
- Strawberry Cheesecake Crepe$12.99
Freshly made crepe topped with fresh strawberries, strawberry drizzle, Lechera, cheesecake bites, powder sugar and whipped cream.
- Oreo Crepe$11.49
Crepe filled with Nutella and Strawberries, topped with crushed Oreos, hot fudge, marshmallow sauce, and whipped cream.
- Mazapan Crepe$11.99
Freshly made crepe filled with Nutella, bananas, & topped with mazapan powder and whipped cream.
- Walnut Special Crepe$11.49
Crepe filled with vanilla cream, bananas, Nutella and lots of walnuts. Topped with Nutella, walnuts and whipped cream.
- Sweet Bites Special Crepe$13.99
Crepe filled with vanilla cream, fresh strawberries, cheesecake bites, blueberries raspberries, blackberries, caramel, and Lechera. Covered with whipped cream & walnuts.
Waffles
Bubble Waffles
- Strawberry Nutella Bubble Waffle$11.49
Bubble Waffle topped with a scoop of ice cream, fresh strawberries, Nutella, powder sugar, whipped cream and walnuts.
- Oreo Bubble Waffle$11.49
Bubble Waffle topped with a scoop of ice cream, crushed Oreos, marshmallow sauce, hot fudge and whipped cream.
- Berry Bubble Waffle$11.49
Bubble Waffle topped with a scoop of ice cream, blueberries, blackberries, raspberries, strawberries, lechera, cajeta, whipped cream & walnuts.
- S'mores Bubble Waffle$11.49
Bubble Waffle topped with a scoop of ice cream, marshmallows, marshmallow sauce, hot fudge, graham crackers and whipped cream.
- Crazy Bananas Bubble Waffle$11.49
Bubble Waffle topped with bananas, Nutella, Caramel, powder sugar, whipped cream and walnuts.
- Single Bubble Waffle$7.99
Croissant Belgian Waffles
- Strawberry Nutella Belgian Waffle$10.99
Belgian Waffle topped with fresh strawberries, Nutella, powder sugar, whipped cream and walnuts.
- Oreo Belgian Waffle$10.99
Belgian Waffle topped with crushed Oreos, marshmallow sauce, hot fudge and whipped cream.
- Berry Belgian Waffle$10.99
Belgian Waffle topped with blueberries, blackberries, raspberries, strawberries, lechera, cajeta, whipped cream & walnuts.
- S'mores Belgian Waffle$10.99
Belgian Waffle topped with marshmallows, marshmallow sauce, hot fudge, graham crackers and whipped cream.
- Crazy Bananas Belgian Waffle$10.99
Belgian Waffle topped with bananas, Nutella, Caramel, powder sugar, whipped cream and walnuts.
- Single Belgian Waffle$7.99
Belgian waffle topped with powder sugar, whipped cream and a drizzle of your choice.
Souffle Pancakes
- Soufflé Pancakes - Strawberry Nutella$11.49Out of stock
- Soufflé Pancakes - Berries$11.49Out of stock
- Soufflé Pancakes - Banana Creme Brûlée'$11.49Out of stock
- Soufflé Pancakes - Oreos$11.49Out of stock
- Soufflé Pancakes - Matcha$11.49Out of stock
- Soufflé Pancakes - Tiramisu$11.49Out of stock
- Soufflé Pancakes - Pistachio$11.49Out of stock
Milkshakes
Classic Milkshakes
Crazy Shakes
- Crazy Shake - Oreo$11.99
Oreo milkshake, topped with whipped cream & lots of Oreos
- Crazy Shake - Cake$11.99
Vanilla milkshake, topped with sprinkles, strawberry drizzle, a slice of cake & whipped cream
- Crazy Shake - Strawberry Cheesecake$11.99
Strawberry cheesecake milkshake, topped with a slice of New York cheesecake & whipped cream.
- Crazy Shake - S'mores$11.99
S’mores Milkshake topped with whipped cream, flamed marshmallows, chocolate, and graham crackers.
- Crazy Shake - Chocolate Overload$11.99
Chocolate milkshake, topped with a slice of chocolate cake, chocolate fudge & whipped cream.
- Crazy Shake - Churro$11.99
Churro milkshake, topped with a loop churro, whipped cream & cajeta
Sundaes
Churro Sundaes
- Cinnamon Churro Sundae$11.99
Vanilla ice cream topped with cajeta, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, two churros and whipped cream.
- Oreo Churro Sundae$11.99
Vanilla ice cream, topped with hot fudge, crushed Oreos, two Oreo churros and whipped cream.
- S'mores Churro Sundae$11.99
Vanilla ice cream, topped with hot fudge, marshmallows, graham crackers, two churros and whipped cream.
- Strawberry Cheesecake Churro Sundae$11.99
Strawberry Ice Cream topped with strawberry drizzle, cheesecake pieces, two churros and whipped cream.
Ice Cream Sundaes
- Strawberry Cheesecake Sundae$10.49
Strawberry ice cream + strawberry drizzle + cheesecake, topped with a slice of New York cheesecake & whipped cream
- Oreo Sundae$9.99
Vanilla ice cream, topped with hot fudge, crushed Oreos, an Oreo sandwich & whipped cream
- Cake Sundae$10.49
Vanilla ice cream, topped with sprinkles, a slice of cake & whipped cream
- Chocolate Cake Sundae$10.49
Chocolate ice cream, topped with a slice of chocolate cake, chocolate fudge & whipped cream
- S'mores Sundae$9.99
Vanilla ice cream + hot fudge, topped with whipped cream, marshmallows & graham crackers
- Flamed Banana Split$14.00
Vanilla, strawberry & chocolate ice cream + flamed banana + hot fudge + marshmallow sauce, topped with whipped cream & crushed walnuts
- Custom Sundae$2.50
Aguas Frescas
HORCHATAS
- Horchata$4.99+
- Horchata Matcha$4.99+
- Strawberry Horchata$4.99+
- Matcha Strawberry Horchata$4.99+
- Matcha Berry Horchata$4.99+
- Matcha Guava Horchata$4.99+
- Horchata Iced Coffee$4.99+
- Watermelon Horchata$4.99+
- Hibiscus Horchata$4.99+
- Coconut Horchata$4.99+
- Pecan Horchata$4.99+
- Coconut Pecan Horchata$4.99+
- Guava Horchata$4.99+
- Berry Horchata$4.99+
- Pomegranate Horchata$4.99+
- Horchata Float$7.49+
- Nutella Horchata$5.99+
- Caramel Horchata$5.99+
LIMEADES
- Limeade$4.99+
- Strawberry Cucumber Limeade$4.99+
- Strawberry Pineapple Mango Limeade$4.99+
- Watermelon Limeade$4.99+
- Strawberry Limeade$4.99+
- Cucumber Limeade$4.99+
- Matcha Limeade$4.99+
- Pineapple Mango Limeade$4.99+
- Hibiscus Limeade$4.99+
- Guava Limeade$4.99+
- Berry Limeade$4.99+
- Pomegranate Limeade$4.99+
- Passion Fruit Limeade$4.99+
FRUIT FLAVORS
- Pineapple Mango$4.99+
- Watermelon$4.99+
- Hibiscus / Jamaica$4.99+
- Strawberry Pineapple Mango$4.99+
- Watermelon Pineapple Mango$4.99+
- Cucumber Pineapple Mango$4.99+
- Hibiscus Pineapple Mango$4.99+
- Guava Pineapple Mango$4.99+
- Berry Pineapple Mango$4.99+
- Pomegranate Pineapple Mango$4.99+
- Passion Fruit Pineapple Mango$4.99+
- Hibiscus Watermelon$4.99+
- Cucumber Watermelon$4.99+
- Strawberry Watermelon$4.99+
- Guava Watermelon$4.99+
- Berry Watermelon$4.99+
- Pomegranate Watermelon$4.99+
- Passion Fruit Watermelon$4.99+
- Hibiscus Cucumber$4.99+
- Strawberry Hibiscus$4.99+
- Guava Hibiscus$4.99+
- Berry Hibiscus$4.99+
- Pomegranate Hibiscus$4.99+
- Passion Fruit Hibiscus$4.99+