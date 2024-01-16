Sweet Charlies Roswell GA
Cookies
- Chocolate Chunk Cookie$1.85
- M&M Cookie$1.85
- Oatmeal Raisin Cookie$1.85
- Peanut Butter Cookie$1.85
- Snickerdoodle Cookie$1.85
- Sugar Cookie$1.85
- White Chocolate Macadamia$1.85
- Double Chocolate Chunk Cookie$1.85
- Two Cookies & Milk Combo$5.75
- Six Pack Cookies
If less than 6 cookie flavors are selected, our team will evenly mix quantities based on your flavor selections unless otherwise noted in the comments.$7.75
- Twelve Pack Cookies
our team will evenly mix quantities based on your flavor selections unless otherwise noted in the comments.$15.00
- Eighteen Pack Cookies
our team will evenly mix quantities based on your flavor selections unless otherwise noted in the comments.$22.00
- Twenty Four Pack Cookies
our team will evenly mix quantities based on your flavor selections unless otherwise noted in the comments.$28.00
Sweet Charlies Roswell GA Location and Ordering Hours
(404) 234-5758
Closed • Opens Monday at 11AM