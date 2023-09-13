Sweethaus Treats 1020 Mill Pond Road
Milkshakes
Vanilla Bliss
Vanilla ice cream in a vanilla iced dipped cup rolled in rainbow sprinkles. Topped with whipped cream, rainbow sprinkles, vanilla chips, a wafer and a mini vanilla cup cake.
Chocolate Aficionado
Chocolate ice cream with brownie in a chocolate iced cup rolled in chocolate chips and chocolate sprinkles. Topped with whipped cream, chocolate drizzle, chocolate chips and a mini chocolate brownie.
Cookies n’ Cream
Vanilla ice cream with Oreos in a chocolate iced cup rolled with crushed Oreos. Topped with whipped cream, Oreos, chocolate drizzle, chocolate chips, and an ice cream sandwich.
Campfire S’mores
Vanilla ice cream with marshmallows in a marshmallow fluff dipped cup rolled in crushed graham crackers. Topped with whipped cream, chocolate drizzle, chocolate chips and a S’more.
Dulce de Leche
Vanilla ice cream with dulce de leche in a caramel dipped cup rolled in brown sugar mix. Topped with whipped cream, dulce de leche drizzle, condensed milk and Churros.
Strawberry Cheesecake
Vanilla ice cream with a dash of cream cheese, frozen strawberries and strawberry sauce. In a strawberry dipped cup rolled in graham crackers. Topped with whipped cream, strawberry drizzle, crushed graham crackers and a slice of cheesecake.
Unicorn Dream
Cotton candy ice cream in vanilla iced cup rolled in unicorn sprinkles. Topped with whipped cream, unicorn sprinkles, cotton candy and a rainbow swirl lollipop.
Island Breeze
Vanilla ice cream with passion fruit mix, frozen berries. Topped with whipped cream and raspberry drizzle.
Pina Colada
Vanilla ice cream blended with pineapples and pina colada mix. Topped with whipped cream and pineapples.
Plain Vanilla
Vanilla ice cream topped with whipped cream.
Plain Chocolate
Chocolate ice cream topped with whipped cream.
Bubble Waffles
Hazelnut Bubble Waffle
Classic bubble waffle with Vanilla ice cream. Topped with a Nutella drizzle, vanilla chips, toasted hazel nuts, wafer and a Ferrero Rocher chocolate.
Chocolate Bubble Waffle
Classic bubble waffle with Chocolate ice cream. Topped with a chocolate drizzle, crushed brownie, chocolate shavings and Poky sticks.
Peanut Butter Bubble Waffle
Classic bubble waffle with chocolate ice cream. Topped with a peanut butter drizzle, chocolate drizzle, Reese’s pieces and Reese's cups.
Vanilla Sundae Bubble Waffle
Classic bubble waffle with vanilla ice cream. Topped with whipped cream, fudge sauce, Poky sticks and a cherry.