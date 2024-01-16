Sweet Lady Jane | Larchmont
Cakes
Slices
- Chocolate Triple Berry Slice$12.99
A chocolate lover's take on the famous Triple Berry Cake featuring fresh berries, our perfectly sweet chocolate cake and chocolate whipped cream frosting. The best of both worlds.
- Heavenly Dark Choc Slice$12.99
Divine fairtrade chocolate cake with chocolate buttercream and frosted with dark Cordillera chocolate ganache, topped with Divine chocolate curls
- Old-Fashioned Coconut Cake Slice$12.99
Three decadent layers of buttery yellow cake in between two luscious layers of coconut cream and finished with a gorgeous buttercream frosting– Our Coconut Cake is, simply put: Sumptuous. The entire cake is wrapped in shredded coconut. Decadent and delicious.
- Proper Carrot Cake Slice$12.99
Nice and spiced, our carrot cake is a cozy crowd-pleaser. Made with our special blend of warming spices, walnuts and raisins, our walnut-caramel filling adds a touch of sophistication to the cream cheese. Every bite takes you a bit further in your reverie.
- The Beverly Slice$12.99
Yellow cake layered with Cordillera chocolate mousse, vanilla cream and rich ganache wrapped in Divine chocolate glaze and decorated with cocoa nibs, buttercream flowers and edible gold leaf
- Triple Berry Slice$12.99
Our world famous Triple Berry Cake. Fresh blueberries, strawberries and raspberries layered between lightly sweetened whipped cream and classic yellow butter cake. Incredulity in every bite.
- Vanilla Creme Slice$12.99
Yellow butter cake with layers of vanilla pastry cream and whipped cream, frosted with vanilla buttercream and decorated with candy confetti
- Waldorf Red Velvet Slice$12.99
Sumptuous red velvet cake like you’ve never had it. Bittersweet cocoa and elegant vanilla notes mingle with luscious cream cheese frosting. This is red velvet done the right way, with romance in every bite.
- Slice Showcase$48.00
Planning a grand event and need a cake to top it all off? With our Slice Showcase, you can pick any 4 slices and get them boxed up so you can do your sampling at home with loved ones.
- Almond Crunch Cake Slice$12.99
- Princess Cake Slice$12.99
The Swedish classic. Yellow butter cake layered with vanilla pastry cream, imported raspberry preserves and wrapped in green marzipan, decorated with buttercream ribbons and flowers.
- Flourless Choc Cake Slice$10.99
4 in cakes
6 In Cakes
- Triple Berry Cake 6"$85.00
Our world famous Triple Berry Cake. Fresh blueberries, strawberries and raspberries layered between lightly sweetened whipped cream and classic yellow butter cake. Incredulity in every bite.
- Chocolate Triple Berry Cake 6"$85.00
A chocolate lover's take on the famous Triple Berry Cake featuring fresh berries, our perfectly sweet chocolate cake and chocolate whipped cream frosting. The best of both worlds.
- Vanilla Creme Cake 6"$85.00
Yellow butter cake with layers of vanilla pastry cream and whipped cream, frosted with vanilla buttercream and decorated with candy confetti.
- The Beverly Cake 6"$85.00
Yellow cake layered with Cordillera chocolate mousse, vanilla cream and rich ganache wrapped in Divine chocolate glaze and decorated with cocoa nibs, buttercream flowers and edible gold leaf
- Old-Fashioned Coconut Cake 6"$85.00
Three decadent layers of buttery yellow cake in between two luscious layers of coconut cream and finished with a gorgeous buttercream frosting– Our Coconut Cake is, simply put: Sumptuous. The entire cake is wrapped in shredded coconut. Decadent and delicious.
- Heavenly Dark Choc Cake 6"$85.00
Divine fairtrade chocolate cake with chocolate buttercream and frosted with dark Cordillera chocolate ganache, topped with Divine chocolate curls.
- Proper Carrot Cake 6"$85.00
Nice and spiced, our carrot cake is a cozy crowd-pleaser. Made with our special blend of warming spices, walnuts and raisins, our walnut-caramel filling adds a touch of sophistication to the cream cheese. Every bite takes you a bit further in your reverie.
- Waldorf Red Velvet Cake 6"$85.00
Sumptuous red velvet cake like you’ve never had it. Bittersweet cocoa and elegant vanilla notes mingle with luscious cream cheese frosting. This is red velvet done the right way, with romance in every bite.
- Gluten-Free Triple Berry Cake 6"$85.00
Our beloved classic Triple Berry remixed. Made with a blend of gluten-free flours, we’ve recreated LA’s favorite cake without gluten! The cake is still light and delicious and topped with our traditional air-whipped cream and fresh berries. You’d never know it was gluten-free. Gluten-Free Disclaimer: Made in a facility that processes wheat, nuts and dairy. If you have a severe allergy, we suggest avoiding our products.
- Gluten-Free Choc Triple Berry Cake 6"$85.00
Our chocolate Triple Berry, remixed. Made with a blend of gluten-free flours, we’ve recreated LA’s favorite cake without gluten! The cake is still light, chocolatey and delicious and topped with our traditional air-whipped cream and fresh berries. You’d never know it was gluten-free. Gluten-Free Disclaimer: Made in a facility that processes wheat, nuts and dairy. If you have a severe allergy, we suggest avoiding our products.
- Almond Crunch Cake 6"$85.00
- Princess Cake 6"$85.00
The Swedish classic. Yellow butter cake layered with vanilla pastry cream, imported raspberry preserves and wrapped in green marzipan, decorated with buttercream ribbons and flowers.
- Flourless Choc Cake 6"$55.00
9 In Cakes
- Triple Berry Cake 9"$120.00
Our world famous Triple Berry Cake. Fresh blueberries, strawberries and raspberries layered between lightly sweetened whipped cream and classic yellow butter cake. Incredulity in every bite.
- Choc Triple Berry Cake 9"$120.00
Our world famous Triple Berry Cake. Fresh blueberries, strawberries and raspberries layered between lightly sweetened whipped cream and classic yellow butter cake. Incredulity in every bite.
- Vanilla Creme Cake 9"$120.00
Yellow butter cake with layers of vanilla pastry cream and whipped cream, frosted with vanilla buttercream and decorated with candy confetti.
- The Beverly Cake 9"$120.00
Yellow cake layered with Cordillera chocolate mousse, vanilla cream and rich ganache wrapped in Divine chocolate glaze and decorated with cocoa nibs, buttercream flowers and edible gold leaf.
- Old-Fashioned Coconut Cake 9"$120.00
Three decadent layers of buttery yellow cake in between two luscious layers of coconut cream and finished with a gorgeous buttercream frosting– Our Coconut Cake is, simply put: Sumptuous. The entire cake is wrapped in shredded coconut. Decadent and delicious.
- Heavenly Dark Choc Cake 9"$120.00
Divine fairtrade chocolate cake with chocolate buttercream and frosted with dark Cordillera chocolate ganache, topped with Divine chocolate curls.
- Proper Carrot Cake 9"$120.00
Nice and spiced, our carrot cake is a cozy crowd-pleaser. Made with our special blend of warming spices, walnuts and raisins, our walnut-caramel filling adds a touch of sophistication to the cream cheese. Every bite takes you a bit further in your reverie.
- The Waldorf Red Velvet Cake 9"$120.00
Sumptuous red velvet cake like you’ve never had it. Bittersweet cocoa and elegant vanilla notes mingle with luscious cream cheese frosting. This is red velvet done the right way, with romance in every bite.
- Gluten-Free Triple Berry Cake 9"$120.00
- Gluten-Free Choc Triple Berry Cake 9"$120.00
- Princess Cake 9"$120.00
The Swedish classic. Yellow butter cake layered with vanilla pastry cream, imported raspberry preserves and wrapped in green marzipan, decorated with buttercream ribbons and flowers.
- Almond Crunch Cake 9"$120.00
- Flourless Choc Cake 9"$85.00
10 in Cakes
- Triple Berry Cake 10"$135.00
- Almond Crunch Cake 10"$135.00
- Celebration Triple Berry Cake 10"$135.00
- Gluten-Free Choc Triple Berry Cake 10"$135.00
- Gluten-Free Triple Berry Cake 10"$135.00
- Heavenly Dark Choc Cake 10"$135.00
- Old-Fashioned Coconut Cake 10"$135.00
- Princess Cake 10"$135.00
- Proper Carrot Cake 10"$135.00
- The Beverly Cake 10"$135.00
- Vanilla Creme Cake 10"$135.00
- Waldorf Red Velvet Cake 10"$135.00
- Choc Triple Berry Cake 10"$135.00
12 in Cakes
- Triple Berry Cake 12"$160.00
- Choc Triple Berry Cake 12"$160.00
- Almond Crunch Cake 12"$160.00
- Celebration Triple Berry Cake 12"$160.00
- Gluten-Free Choc Triple Berry Cake 12"$160.00
- Gluten-Free Triple Berry Cake 12"$160.00
- Heavenly Dark Choc Cake 12"$160.00
- Old-Fashioned Coconut Cake 12"$160.00
- Princess Cake 12"$160.00
- Proper Carrot Cake 12"$160.00
- The Beverly Cake 12"$160.00
- Vanilla Creme Cake 12"$160.00
- Waldorf Red Velvet Cake 12"$160.00
14 in Cakes
- Triple Berry Cake 14"$185.00
- Choc Triple Berry Cake 14"$185.00
- Almond Crunch Cake 14"$185.00
- Celebration Triple Berry Cake 14"$185.00
- Gluten-Free Choc Triple Berry Cake 14"$185.00
- Gluten-Free Triple Berry Cake 14"$185.00
- Heavenly Dark Choc Cake 14"$185.00
- Old-Fashioned Coconut Cake 14"$185.00
- Princess Cake 14"$185.00
- Proper Carrot Cake 14"$185.00
- The Beverly Cake 14"$185.00
- Vanilla Creme Cake 14"$185.00
- Waldorf Red Velvet Cake 14"$185.00
1/2 Sheet Cakes
- Triple Berry Cake 1/2 Sheet$475.00
- Choc Triple Berry Cake 1/2 Sheet$475.00
- Almond Crunch Cake 1/2 Sheet$475.00
- Celebration Triple Berry Cake 1/2 Sheet$475.00
- Gluten-Free Choc Triple Berry Cake 1/2 Sheet$475.00
- Gluten-Free Triple Berry Cake 1/2 Sheet$475.00
- Heavenly Dark Choc Cake 1/2 Sheet$475.00
- Old-Fashioned Coconut Cake 1/2 Sheet$475.00
- Princess Cake 1/2 Sheet$475.00
- Proper Carrot Cake 1/2 Sheet$475.00
- The Beverly Cake 1/2 Sheet$475.00
- Vanilla Creme Cake 1/2 Sheet$475.00
- Waldorf Red Velvet Cake 1/2 Sheet$475.00
Full Sheet Cakes
- Triple Berry Cake Full Sheet$800.00
- Choc Triple Berry Cake Full Sheet$800.00
- Almond Crunch Cake Full Sheet$800.00
- Celebration Triple Berry Cake Full Sheet$800.00
- Gluten-Free Choc Triple Berry Cake Full Sheet$800.00
- Gluten-Free Triple Berry Cake Full Sheet$800.00
- Heavenly Dark Choc Cake Full Sheet$800.00
- Old-Fashioned Coconut Cake Full Sheet$800.00
- Princess Cake Full Sheet$800.00
- Proper Carrot Cake Full Sheet$800.00
- The Beverly Cake Full Sheet$800.00
- Vanilla Creme Cake Full Sheet$800.00
- Waldorf Red Velvet Cake Full Sheet$800.00
Treats & Cookies
Treats
- Coconut Macaroon$5.50
A golden mound of sweet shredded coconut and ground almonds. Gluten-Free Disclaimer: Made in a facility that processes wheat, nuts and dairy. If you have a severe allergy, we suggest avoiding our products.
- Dark Choc Cocunut Macaroon$6.00
A golden mound of sweet shredded coconut and ground almonds dipped in dark chocolate. Gluten-Free Disclaimer: Made in a facility that processes wheat, nuts and dairy. If you have a severe allergy, we suggest avoiding our products.
- Lemon Bar$5.50
Bright, zesty English lemon curd marries a rich, buttery and crisp shortbread to make the most perfect lemon bar.
- Oatmeal Date Bar$5.50
Brown sugar oatmeal sweetened with Medjool dates and topped with a velvety butter crumble for the most divine oatmeal date bar you’ve ever tasted.
- Sea Salt Brownie$6.00
Vibrant Cordillera dark chocolate brownies that are perfectly fudgy and sprinkled with flaked sea salt for the perfect savory sweet bite every time.
- Dark Choc Walnut Brownie$6.00
Our fudgy Cordillera dark chocolate brownie but with a hint of espresso and chunks of toasted walnuts for a sophisticated bit of flair.
- Banana Bread Pudding 4"$15.99
Cookies
- Chocolate Chip Cookie$5.50
Divine dark chocolate chips take center stage in our buttery chocolate chip cookies.
- Chocolate Chip Cherry Cookie$5.50
Generous pieces of cherry and semi-sweet chocolate for the perfect sweet and tart match.
- Oatmeal Raisin Walnut Cookie$5.50
A classic done right – buttery oatmeal cookies dotted with juicy raisins and crunchy walnuts.
- Gluten-Free Chocolate Walnut Cookie$5.50
Just the right decadent balance of fudgy, nutty and chewy Gluten-Free Disclaimer: Made in a facility that processes wheat, nuts and dairy. If you have a severe allergy, we suggest avoiding our products.
Mini Treats
- Mini Lemon Bar$2.50
Bright, zesty English lemon curd marries a rich, buttery and crisp shortbread to make the most perfect mini lemon bar.
- Mini Oatmeal Date Bar$2.50
Brown sugar oatmeal sweetened with Medjool dates and topped with a velvety butter crumble for the most divine mini oatmeal date bar you’ve ever tasted.
- Mini Sea Salt Brownie$2.50
Vibrant Cordillera dark chocolate mini brownies that are perfectly fudgy and sprinkled with flaked sea salt for the perfect savory sweet bite every time.
- Mini Walnut Brownie$2.50
- Sea Salt Caramel Brownie Bites$3.00
Vibrant Cordillera dark chocolate brownies that are perfectly fudgy and sprinkled with flaked sea salt and a dollop of caramel for the perfect savory sweet bite every time.
Pies & Tarts
Pie Slices
9 In Pies
- Apple Pie 9"$60.00
Simple yet undoubtedly stunning, our take on classic apple pie features piles of Pink Lady and Granny Smith apple slices, a generous sprinkling of cinnamon and nutmeg and is finished with a double-baked butter crust. You'll want seconds, promise.
- Cherry Pie 9"$60.00
Classic Americana in the form of crushed tart cherries and a flakey golden brown crust that reminds you of summertime
Tarts
Flans
Cheesecakes
Cheesecake Slices
- Triple Berry Cheesecake Slice$12.99
Fresh raspberries, blueberries, and strawberries in a vanilla cheesecake with whipped cream icing and graham cracker crust.
- New York Cheesecake Slice$12.99
New York style cheesecake with a hint of citrus zest in a delicious graham cracker crust.
- Oreo Cheesecake Slice$12.99
Rich traditional cheesecake mixed with chunks of Oreo cookies topped with a layer of creamy whipped cream. Impossible to resist!
9 In Cheesecakes
- Triple Berry Cheesecake 9"$90.00
Fresh raspberries, blueberries, and strawberries in a vanilla cheesecake with whipped cream icing and graham cracker crust.
- New York Cheesecake 9"$75.00
New York style cheesecake with a hint of citrus zest in a delicious graham cracker crust.
- Oreo Cheesecake 9"$90.00
Rich traditional cheesecake mixed with chunks of Oreo cookies topped with a layer of creamy whipped cream. Impossible to resist!
Cake Jars
- Banana Pudding Jar$12.00
Heavenly layers of airy vanilla cream, banana cake, and semisweet chocolate mousse mingle, topped with fresh whipped cream and shaved chocolate curls in a 9oz. jar.
- Tiramisu Jar$12.00
Delicate and delicious, our tiramisu jar features layers of creamy mascarpone, buttery yellow cake, a splash of espresso, and is topped with our heavenly whipped cream frosting. Served in a 9 oz. jar.
Cupcakes
- Chocolate Cupcake$7.00
Perfectly sweet and the absolute perfect cure for a chocolate craving, our chocolate cupcake is popular for a reason.
- Carrot Cupcake$7.00
Made with our special blend of warming spices, walnuts and raisins, our walnut-caramel filling adds a touch of sophistication to the cream cheese.
- Vanilla Cupcake$7.00
The ultimate miniature cake, our vanilla cupcake is topped with buttercream flowers for that extra festive flair. Everybody’s favorite.
- Red Velvet Cupcake$7.00
Sumptuous red velvet cake like you’ve never had it. Bittersweet cocoa and elegant vanilla notes mingle with luscious cream cheese frosting. This is red velvet done the right way, with romance in every bite.
Retail Items
- Sparkler Number Candle$6.00
- Sparkle Star Candle$6.00
- Sparkle Heart Candle$6.00
- Long Gold Candles$12.00
- Neon Confetti Candles$12.00
- Plates$8.50
- Napkins$7.00
- Pink Twisted Long Candles$13.00
- Gold Glitter Dipped Candles$12.00
- Silver Glitter Dipped Candles$12.00
- Pale Pink Glitter Dipped Candles$12.00
- Pink/Gold Candles$12.00
- Pastel/Gold Candles$13.00
- Multicolor Party Hats$20.00
- Multicolor Mini Party Hats$16.00
- Happy Birthday Candles$12.00
- Gold Happy Birthday Candle$9.00
- Gold Happy Birthday Garland$16.00
- Birthday Fringe Small Napkins$7.00
- Gold Swirly Candles$12.00
- Swirly Candles$12.00
- Pink Tall Tapered Candles$20.00
- Gold Tall Tapered Candles$20.00
- Party Blowers$10.00
- Mixed Star Candle$13.00
- Mixed Twisted Long Candles$13.00
- Gold Dipper Number 1 Candle$5.50
- Gold Dipped Number 2 Candle$5.50
- Gold Dipped Number 3 Candle$5.50
- Gold Dipped Number 4 Candle$5.50
- Gold Dipped Number 5 Candle$5.50
- Gold Dipped Number 6 Candle$5.50
- Gold Dipped Number 7 Candle$5.50
- Gold Dipped Number 8 Candle$5.50
- Gold Dipped Number 9 Candle$5.50
- Gold Dipped Number 0 Candle$5.50
- Pink Sweatshirt XS$35.00
- Pink Sweatshirt S$35.00
- Pink Sweatshirt M$35.00
- Pink Sweatshirt L$35.00
- Pink Sweatshirt XL$35.00
- Yellow Sweatshirt XS$35.00
- Yellow Sweatshirt S$35.00
- Yellow Sweatshirt M$35.00
- Yellow Sweatshirt L$35.00
- Yellow Sweatshirt XL$35.00
- Yellow T Shirt XS$25.00
- Yellow T Shirt S$25.00
- Yellow T Shirt M$25.00
- Yellow T Shirt L$25.00
- Yellow T Shirt XL$25.00