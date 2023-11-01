Sweet love cafe 475 Washington Ave #1
Espresso
Late
Regular Late 12 oz
$3.75
Regular Late 16 oz
$4.25
Vanilla Latte 12 oz
$4.25
Vanilla Latte 16 oz
$4.75
Caramel Latte 12 oz
$4.25
Caramel Latte 16 oz
$4.75
Macchiato Latte 12 oz
$3.75
Macchiato Latte 16 oz
$4.25
Chocolate Latte (MOCHA) 12 oz
$4.25
Chocolate Latte (MOCHA) 16 oz
$4.75
Chai Latte 12 oz
$4.50
Chai Latte 16 oz
$4.75
Matcha Latte 12 oz
$4.50
Matcha Latte 16 oz
$4.75
Decaf 16 OZ
$4.75
Regular Latte with Wip Cream 16 oz
$5.25
Caffe Americano Espresso
Ice Coffee
Ice Coffee
$3.75
Caramel
$4.25
Macchiato
$4.25
Extra Caramel
$0.75
Chocolate Frappe
$4.25
Caramel Frappe
$4.25
Ice Americano
$3.75
Ice Chai
$4.75
Ice Matcha
$4.75
Type of Milk
$0.75
Ice Mocha
$4.25
Ice Vanilla Latte
$4.25
Whipped Cream
$0.75
Vanilla Ice
$4.25
Cold Foam
$1.25
Hazelnut
$4.25
Ice Lavender
$4.25
Pumpkin Spice
$4.75
Brown Spice
$4.75
Desserts
Sandwiches
Milkshakes
Fruit Smoothies
Pastries
Drinks
Types Of Milk
Set of Cookies By Boxes
Single Cookies
