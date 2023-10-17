SweetMilk
BREAKFAST
Morning Glory
Cast Iron Biscuits
Hot off the Griddle
Lighter Side
By Itself
2 Eggs
$4.00
Applewood Bacon
$5.00
Arugula Salad
$4.00
Biscuit
$2.00
Blueberry Pancake Single
$5.00
Buttermilk Pancake Single
$4.00
City Ham
$5.00
Country Ham
$7.00
Farmhand Gravy
$4.00
French Toast Single
$5.00
Fresh Fruit
$5.00Out of stock
Gluten Free Toas
$4.00Out of stock
Grits
$4.00
Hashbrowns
$4.00
Pimento Cheese Grits
$6.00
Sock Sausage
$5.00
Sweet Potato Pancake Single
$5.00
Toast with Jam
$3.00Out of stock
LUNCH
Salads & Veggies
Daily Specials
Afternoon Delights
Sandwiches
Southern Sides
Sweet Tooth
NA BEVERAGES
Coffee & Tea
Soda, Milk & Juice
Almond Milk
$5.00
Bottled Water
$2.00
Buttermilk
$4.00
Coke
$3.00
Coke Diet
$3.00
Coke Zero
$3.00
Dr Pepper
$3.00
Easy Like Sunday Morning
$9.00Out of stock
Grapefruit Juice
$5.00Out of stock
Hey Sunshine
$9.00Out of stock
Lemonade
$4.00Out of stock
Orange Juice
$5.00
Sprite
$3.00
Sprite Zero
$3.00Out of stock
SweetMilk
$4.00
Water
Sweet Milk Breakfast Location and Ordering Hours
Closed • Opens Thursday at 7AM