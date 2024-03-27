Sweet P's 757 Carroll St
Breakfast Plates
Omelets
- Sausage & Cheese Omelet$9.00
2 egg omelet with fresh sausage and american cheese
- Farmer Omelet$9.00
2 egg omelet with ham, bacon, sausage, onion, peppers and cheese
- Western Omelet$8.00
2 egg omelet with ham, onion, peppers and cheese
- Veggie Omelet$8.00
2 egg omelet with peppers, onions, tomato
- Build Your Own Omelet$7.00
Biscuits
Lunch/Dinner
- The Classic$9.00
Single beef patty, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, mayo, cheese
- The Diner$11.00
Double patty, grilled onions, diner sauce, lettuce tomato cheese
- Butter Burger$13.00
2 butter basted patties with american cheese, grilled onions and mayo
- Black and Blue$13.00
Blackened beef patty, blue cheese curmbles, bacon, mayo
- Big Sexy$15.00
Double patty, homemade jalapeno pimento cheese, bacon jam, mayo
- Patty Melt$13.00
Double patty, double cheese, grilled onions and diner sauce on sourdough bread
- Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Lettuce, tomato, pickles, mayo
- Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Lettuce, tomato, pickles buffalo sauce, ranch
- Nashville Chicken Sanwich$13.00
Pickles
- Chicken Strips$6.00
6 Strips with choice of dipping sauce
- Club Sandwich$10.00
Deli ham and turkey, bacon, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo
- Grilled Cheese$8.00
american or cheddar cheese
- Hotdog$4.00
All beef hotdog
- Chili Cheese Dog$6.00
All beef hotdog with chili and shredded cheddar cheese
- Kansas City Slaw Dog$6.00
All beef hotdogwith homemade coleslaw
- Diner Dog$6.00
All beef hotdog with chili, grilled onions, mustard
- Sweet P's Salad$14.00
Lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber, boiled egg, pickles, cheddar cheese fried or grilled chicken
- Cesar Salad$12.00
Lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons, fried or grilled chicken, ceasar dressing
- Garden Salad$10.00
Lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber, cheddar cheese