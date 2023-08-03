Sweet Paris Creperie and Cafe Coral Gables
FOOD
Savory Crepes
Chicken Alfredo
grilled chicken, mushrooms, mozzarella, parmesan, & alfredo sauce
Chicken Carbonara
grilled chicken, mozzarella, bacon, parmesan, & cream sauce
Chicken Enchilada
grilled chicken, refried beans, topped with crema, queso fresco, cilantro, & chipotle sauce
Chicken Florentine
grilled chicken, creamed spinach, garlic, thyme, basil, mozzarella, & parmesan cheese
Ham & Gruyère
smoked ham, gruyère cheese, dijon mustard, fresh oregano, & béchamel sauce
Le California
turkey, mozzarella cheese, bacon, truffle oil, basil infused cherry tomatoes, avocado, jalepenos & spring mix
Nordic
smoked salmon, dill sour cream, capers, scallions, pickled red onions, & lemon
Philly Cheesesteak
ribeye steak, steakhouse provolone sauce, mozzarella, mushrooms, onions, & bell peppers
The Vegan
portobello mushrooms, black bean purée, corn salsa, & chipotle sauce
Truffled Caprese
mozzarella, basil infused cherry tomatoes, & truffle oil
Turkey, Grapes & Brie
turkey, french brie, red grapes, spring mix, walnuts, & dijon vinaigrette
Sweet Crepes
Apple Cinammon Crème Brûlée Crêpe
torched vanilla cream with caramelized apples, dulce de leche, & cinnamon
Berry Agave (Vegan) Crêpe
apples caramelized in agave syrup, strawberries, & blackberries
Bonne Maman
four berries jam with sweet cream
Cookie Butter
cookie butter, sweet cream cheese, strawberries and coulis, & white chocolate chip morsels
Dulce de Leche Crêpe
Dulce de Leche w/ Bananas Crêpe
Dulce de Leche w/ Strawberries & Banana Crêpe
Dulce de Leche w/ Strawberries Crêpe
Lemon & Sugar Crêpe
fresh lemon, whipped butter, & vanilla bean sugar
Nutella Bananas Crêpe
Nutella Plain Crêpe
Nutella Strawberries Crêpe
Nutella with Strawberries & Bananas Crêpe
Oreo Cookies n' Cream Crêpe
oreo cookie crumbles and vanilla cream filling
Plain Sweet
S'mores Crêpe
nutella, torched marshmallows, graham crackers, & semi-sweet chocolate drizzle