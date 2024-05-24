Skip to Main content
Sweet Pea's Cafe 854 ME-3
854 ME-3, Bar Harbor, ME 04609
Beer
Wine
Small Plates
Pizza
NA Beverages
House Cocktails
Dessert
Features
Retail
Beer
MBC Draft
$10.00
Milltown Lager
$9.00
Sacred Profane Draft
$9.00
Slow Down Cider
$8.00
Blueberry Ale
$8.00
Belleflower
$10.00
Gunner's Daughter
$8.00
Time and Temp
$5.00
Wine
GL Wine
Prosecco GL
$13.00
Pedro Ximenez GL
$10.00
Sauvignon Blanc GL
$12.00
Chardonnay GL
$15.00
Rosé
$12.00
Orange Wine GL
$16.00
Pinot Noir GL
$12.00
Nebbiolo GL
$14.00
Cabernet Sauvignon GL
$11.00
Blueberry Wine GL
$11.00
BTL Wine
Prosecco BTL
$39.00
Pedro Ximinez BTL
$30.00
Sauvignon Blanc BTL
$36.00
Chardonnay BTL
$45.00
Rosé BTL
$36.00
Orange Wine BTL
$42.00
Pinot Noir BTL
$36.00
Nebbiolo BTL
$42.00
Cabernet Sauvignon BTL
$33.00
Blueberry Wine BTL
$33.00
Small Plates
Oysters
$3.00+
Mediterranean Plate
$18.00
Chickpeas
$8.00
Olives
$9.00
Meatballs
$14.00
Plancha Potatoes
$9.00
Braised Kale
$9.00
Veg of the Day
$9.00
Farm Greens
$15.00
Spring Salad
$15.00
Pizza
Pizza
$15.00
Hunter Pizza
$21.00
Harvest Pizza
$18.00
Ranger Pizza
$19.00
Daily Pizza
$22.00
Plowman Pizza
$22.00
Lobster Pizza
$32.00
NA Beverages
Coffee
$5.00
Tea
$4.00
Blueberry Soda
$3.00
Root Beer
$3.00
Cola
$3.00
Ginger Beer
$3.00
Iced Tea
$3.00
Club Soda
$3.00
Lemonade
$3.00
Blueberry Lemonade
$3.00
Hop Seltzer
$3.00
Mocktail
$7.00
House Cocktails
Cocktails
Charred and Chilled
$13.00
Summer Shrub
$13.00
Bourbon Drink
$15.00
Spiked Blueberade
$13.00
Strawberry Patch
$13.00
Blueberry Spritz
$15.00
Dessert
Chocolate Beer Cake
$9.00
Dessert Feature
$9.00
Tres Leches
$9.00
Basque Cheesecake
$9.00
Features
Pork Cheek
$18.00
Cuke Salad
$14.00
Halibut
$30.00
Retail
Coffee Beans 12oz
$14.50
T-Shirt
$25.00
Hoodie
$45.00
Gift Certificate
$50.00
