Sweet Reds Patisserie & Cafe 110 North Benton Street
Croissant Sandwiches
- Bacon, Egg & Cheese$12.00
Fluffy scrambled eggs, applewood smoked bacon, and melted sharp cheddar cheese on a golden buttery, flaky croissant.
- Caprese$12.00
Delicious Basil Pesto, Fresh Mozzarella, Sliced Campari Tomatoes & Balsamic Vinaigrette on a golden buttery, flaky croissant.
- Chicken Salad$12.00
Diced Rotisserie Chicken, Mayo, Dried Cranberries, & Chopped Green Apple on a golden buttery, flaky croissant.
- French Dip$12.00
- Lobster Roll$18.00
1/4 lb Real Lobster Claw and Knuckle Meat on Brioche Bun w/Sweet Butter Lettuce, Garlic Aioli & Clarified Butter.
- Monte Cristo$12.00
Medium cut hickory smoked ham, whipped cream cheese, and melted Swiss cheese on a golden buttery, flaky croissant. Topped with a sprinkle of powdered sugar and raspberry jam on the side.
- Sausage, Egg & Cheese$12.00
Fluffy scrambled eggs, mild pork sausage patty, and melted sharp cheddar cheese on a golden buttery, flaky croissant.
- Soup$6.00
Pastries
- Gluten Free Chocolate Bomb$6.00
- Gluten Free Creme Brulee$6.00
- Gluten Free Raspberry Mousse Cup$3.00
- 2 French Butter Lemon$4.00
- 2 French Butter Raspberry$6.00
- 2 Madeleines$4.00
- 3 Croissant Beignets$5.00
- 6 Pack Macarons$12.00
- Apple Fritter$4.00
- Almond Croissant$4.50
- Blueberry Heart Tart$4.00
- Brownie$4.00
- Chocolate Hazelnut Croissant$4.50
- Cinnamon Roll$6.00
- Cream Puff$6.00
- Eclair$6.00
- Lemon Bar$4.00
- Push Pop Dessert$6.00
- Raspberry Heart Tart$4.00
- Sugar Cookie$3.00
- Cheddar Bacon Scone$4.00
- Lemon Blueberry Scone$4.00
- Orange Cranberry Scone$4.00
- Lemon Bar Bites$15.00
- Cheesecake Bites$15.00
- Brownie Bites$15.00
- Key Lime Pie Bites (Deep Copy)$15.00
- Mini Cheesecake$5.00