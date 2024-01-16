Sweet Reserve Bakery - Skokie 4845 Oakton Street
Cake Jars
Macarons
Cakesicles
Cheesecake Slice
Handcrafted Sweets
- Tiramisu$7.50
- Opera Cake$7.75
- Éclair$5.75
- Pecan Pie Tart$6.50
- Pistachio Tiramisu$8.00
- Apple Cinnamon Danish$5.50
- Chocolate Danish$5.50
- Cherry Danish$5.50
- Key Lime Tart$6.50
- Gluten Free Triple Chocolate Torte$7.25
Indulge in ultimate decadence with this Gluten-Free Chocolate Torte. Treat yourself or a loved one to a rich chocolate mousse dome, crafted with the highest quality ingredients. Enjoy a truly guilt-free indulgence that won't compromise on taste. Have your cake and eat it too!
- Creme Brulée$6.50
- Sugar Free Creme Brulee$7.50
- Flan$6.50
- Lemon Blueberry Tart$6.50
- Black Forest$7.75
Brownies & Cookies
Gluten Free
- Chocolate Chip Cookie - Gluten Free$5.00
Discover the deliciousness of this gluten-free chocolate chip cookie! Soft, chewy, and made from premium ingredients, this cookie will quickly become your go-to snack. Perfect for those with dietary restrictions and everyone else too! What are you waiting for? Indulge in the decadence today!
- Caramel - Gluten Free$2.95
- Ras Malai - Gluten Free$2.95
- Strawberry Shortcake - Gluten Free$2.95
- Raspberry Lemonade - Gluten Free$2.95
- Mango Passionfruit - Gluten Free$2.95
- Chocolate - Gluten Free$2.95
Twisted Breads
Soups & Sandwiches
Savory Pastries
Croissants & Scones
Coffee
Iced Drinks
Lemonades
Hot Teas
- Kashmiri Chai$4.50+
Spicy, sweet tea made with green tea leaves and a blend of aromatic spices
- Karak Chai$3.50+
Strong, spiced black tea with sweetened condensed milk
- English Breakfast Tea$4.25
- Moroccan Mint Tea$4.25
- Emerald Spring Tea$4.25
- Kashmiri Chai Traveller Container$49.00
- Karak Chai Traveller Container$42.00