The Ella
Housemade marinara and mozzarella cheese
The Pepe
Housemade marinara, pepperoni, mozzarella cheese.
The Bella
Housemade marinara, mushrooms, tomatoes, bell pepper, onions, mozzarella cheese.
The Sal
Housemade marinara, pepperoni, mild Italian sausage, smoked ham, applewood-smoked bacon, mozzarella cheese
Barb's BBQ
Sweet BBQ sauce, tender chicken, applewood-smoked bacon, cheddar jack cheese, finished with ranch dressing.
Buff's Buffalo
Buffalo Chicken Dip, tender chicken, cheddar cheese, finished with ranch dressing.
Extras
10 Boneless Wings
Crispy breaded chicken tossed in your favorite sauce, celery, choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing.
10 Traditional Wings
Jumbo wings tossed in your favorite sauce, celery, choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing,
Cheesy Garlic Knots
Pizza dough twisted and glazed with our garlic butter, oven baked, smothered in choice of cheese, served with your choice of sauce
Garlic Knots
Pizza dough twisted and glazed with our garlic butter, oven baked, served with your choice of sauce.