Food

Pizza

The Ella

$8.00

Housemade marinara and mozzarella cheese

The Pepe

$8.00

Housemade marinara, pepperoni, mozzarella cheese.

The Bella

$8.00

Housemade marinara, mushrooms, tomatoes, bell pepper, onions, mozzarella cheese.

The Sal

$8.00

Housemade marinara, pepperoni, mild Italian sausage, smoked ham, applewood-smoked bacon, mozzarella cheese

Barb's BBQ

$8.00

Sweet BBQ sauce, tender chicken, applewood-smoked bacon, cheddar jack cheese, finished with ranch dressing.

Buff's Buffalo

$8.00

Buffalo Chicken Dip, tender chicken, cheddar cheese, finished with ranch dressing.

Extras

10 Boneless Wings

$12.50

Crispy breaded chicken tossed in your favorite sauce, celery, choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing.

10 Traditional Wings

$12.50

Jumbo wings tossed in your favorite sauce, celery, choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing,

Cheesy Garlic Knots

$8.50

Pizza dough twisted and glazed with our garlic butter, oven baked, smothered in choice of cheese, served with your choice of sauce

Garlic Knots

$6.50

Pizza dough twisted and glazed with our garlic butter, oven baked, served with your choice of sauce.

Condiments

Mild Ramekin

$0.50

Buffalo Ramekin

$0.50

Honey BBQ Ramekin

$0.50

Teriyaki Ramekin

$0.50

Garlic Parmesan Ramekin

$0.50

Boom Boom Sauce Ramekin

$0.50

Honey Old Bay Ramekin

$0.50

Old Bay Ramekin

$0.50

Lemon Pepper Ramekin

$0.50

Traditional Marinara Ramekin

$0.50

Sweet Marinara Ramekin

$0.50

Sweet Diablo Marinara Ramekin

$0.50

Sweet Sauce Ramekin

$0.50

Orange Teriyaki Ramekin

$0.50

Sweet Red Chile Ramekin

$0.50

Siracha- Honey Jalapeno Ramekin

$0.50

Mango Habanero Ramekin

$0.50

Drinks

Coke Bottle

$3.50

Sprite Bottle

$3.50

Diet Coke Bottle

$3.50

Dasani Water Bottle

$3.50

Red Bull Can

$3.50