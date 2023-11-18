Sweet Sauce Pizza - Market Common SS-MKC-1220 Moser Drive
Food
Pizza
- The Ella$8.00
Housemade marinara and mozzarella cheese
- The Pepe$8.00
Housemade marinara, pepperoni, mozzarella cheese.
- The Bella$8.00
Housemade marinara, mushrooms, tomatoes, bell pepper, onions, and mozzarella cheese.
- The Sal$8.00
Housemade marinara, pepperoni, mild Italian sausage, smoked ham, applewood-smoked bacon, mozzarella cheese.
- Barb's BBQ$8.00
Sweet BBQ Sauce, tender chicken, applewood-smoked bacon, cheddar jack cheese, finished with ranch dressing.
- Buff's Buffalo$8.00
Tender Buffalo Chicken, Cheddar & Mozzarella cheeses, Our signature Buffalo Sauce, finished with ranch dressing
Extras
- 10 Boneless Wings$12.50
Breaded white meat chicken, fried and tossed in your favorite sauce, celery, choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing.
- 10 Traditional Wings$12.50
Jumbo wings tossed in your favorite sauce, celery, choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing.
- Cheesy Garlic Knots$8.50
Pizza dough twisted and glazed with our garlic butter, oven baked, smothered in choice of cheese, served with your choice of sauce.
- Garlic Knots$6.50
Pizza dough twisted and glazed with our garlic butter, oven baked, served with your choice of sauce.
Condiments
- Mild Ramekin$0.50
- Buffalo Ramekin$0.50
- Honey BBQ Ramekin$0.50
- Teriyaki Ramekin$0.50
- Garlic Parmesan Ramekin$0.50
- Boom Boom Sauce Ramekin$0.50
- Honey Old Bay Ramekin$0.50
- Old Bay Ramekin$0.50
- Lemon Pepper Ramekin$0.50
- Traditional Marinara Ramekin$0.50
- Sweet Marinara Ramekin$0.50
- Orange Teriyaki Ramekin$0.50
- Sweet Sauce Ramekin$0.50
- Sweet Diablo Marinara Ramekin$0.50
- Sweet Red Chile Ramekin$0.50
- Siracha-Honey Jalapeno Ramekin$0.50
- Mango Habanero Ramekin$0.50