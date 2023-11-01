Sweet Sauce Pizza - North Myrtle Beach SS-NMB-1105 Highway 17 South
Food
Pizza
Housemade marinara and mozzarella cheese.
Housemade marinara, pepperoni, mozzarella cheese.
Housemade marinara, mushrooms, tomatoes, bell pepper, onion, mozzarella cheese.
Housemade marinara, pepperoni, mild Italian sausage, smoked ham, applewood-smoked bacon, mozzarella cheese
Sweet BBQ sauce, tender chicken, applewood-smoked bacon, cheddar jack cheese, finished with ranch dressing.
Buffalo chicken dip, tender chicken, cheddar cheese, finished with ranch dressing.
Extras
Jumbo wings tossed in your favorite sauce, celery, choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing.
Pizza dough twisted and glazed with our garlic butter, oven baked, smothered in choice of cheese, served with your choice of sauce
Pizza dough twisted and glazed with our garlic butter, oven baked, served with your choice of sauce