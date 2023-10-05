Sweet Valentine Bakery
Food
Grab & Go
- Maple Brown Butter Slice$5.00
One generous slice of our signature Brown Butter Vanilla Cake with Maple Buttercream frosting.
- Pecan Pie Slice$6.00
- Sweet Potato Pie Slice$6.00
- Confetti Vanilla Slice$5.00
One generous slice of your childhood favorite! Rich Vanilla Cake with rainbow sprinkles.
- Red Velvet Slice$5.00
One generous slice of a Southern classic with a hint of cocoa topped with cream cheese buttercream frosting.
- Chocolate Cake Slice$5.00
One generous slice of a rich and moist flavor and texture make this exceptional chocolate cake.
- Southern Coconut Slice$5.00
One generous slice of Grandma's favorite! Coconut, Vanilla, and a hint of almond. Covered with Cream Cheese Buttercream and Shredded Coconut.
- Peach Cobbler Individual$6.00
- Banana Pudding Individual$5.00
Cookies
- Chocolate Chip x1$2.00
The classic taken to another level of delicious.
- Chocolate Chip x3$5.00
- Chocolate Chip x12$20.00
- 9' Choc Chip Cookie Cake$38.00
A 9-inch cookie with buttercream frosted edge.
- Oatmeal Wht Choc Cran x1$2.00
Not your grandmother's oatmeal cookie.
- Oatmeal Wht Choc Cran x3$5.00
- Oatmeal Wht Choc Cran x12$20.00
- Sprinkle Cookies x1$2.00
Rich butter cookies dipped in rainbow sprinkles.
- Sprinkle Cookies x3$5.00
- Sprinkle Cookies x12$20.00
- Churro Butter x1$2.00
Rich butter cookies rolled in cinnamon sugar. The grown up snickerdoodle.
- Churro Butter x3$5.00
- Churro Butter x12$20.00
- Sugar Cookies x1$2.00
Brown Butter vanilla cookies with classic sugar.
- Sugar Cookies x3$5.00
- Sugar Cookies x12$20.00
Teeny Bundts
- Brown Butter x1$3.50
Our signature Brown Butter Vanilla Cake with Maple Buttercream frosting.
- Brown Butter x12$38.00
Twelve of our signature Brown Butter Vanilla Cake with Maple Buttercream frosting.
- Confetti Vanilla Teeny Bundt Individual$3.50
Your childhood favorite! Rich Vanilla Cake with rainbow sprinkles.
- Confetti Vanilla Teeny Bundt Dozen$38.00
Twelve of your childhood favorite! Rich Vanilla Cake with rainbow sprinkles.
- Red Velvet Cake Teeny Bundt Individual$3.50
A Southern classic with a hint of cocoa topped with cream cheese buttercream frosting.
- Red Velvet Cake Teeny Bundt Dozen$38.00
Twelve of a Southern classic with a hint of cocoa topped with cream cheese buttercream frosting.
- Chocolate Cake Teeny Bundt Individual$3.50
Rich and moist flavor and texture make this exceptional chocolate cake.
- Chocolate Cake Teeny Bundt Dozen$38.00
Twelve of a rich and moist flavor and texture make this exceptional chocolate cake.
- Southern Coconut Teeny Bundt Individual$3.50
Grandma's favorite! Coconut, Vanilla, and a hint of almond. Covered with Cream Cheese Buttercream and Shredded Coconut.
- Southern Coconut Teeny Bundt Dozen$38.00
Twelve of Grandma's favorite! Coconut, Vanilla, and a hint of almond. Covered with Cream Cheese Buttercream and Shredded Coconut.
- Flavor of the Week Teeny Bundt Individual$3.50
Weekly rotating and seasonal favorites.
- Flavor of the Week Teeny Bundt Dozen$38.00
Twelve of a weekly rotating and seasonal favorites.
Tiered Bundt Cake
- 2 Tiered Maple Brown Butter Cake$80.00
Two stacked tiers of our signature Brown Butter Vanilla Cake with Maple Buttercream frosting. Serves 30+
- 2 Tiered Confetti Vanilla Cake$80.00
Two stacked tiered your childhood favorite! Rich Vanilla Cake with rainbow sprinkles.
- 2 Tiered Red Velvet Cake$80.00
Two stacked tiers of a Southern classic with a hint of cocoa topped with cream cheese buttercream frosting.
- 2 Tiered Chocolate Cake$80.00
Two stacked tiers of rich and moist flavor and texture make this exceptional chocolate cake.
- 2 Tiered Southern Coconut$80.00
Two stacked tiers of Grandma's favorite! Coconut, Vanilla, and a hint of almond. Covered with Cream Cheese Buttercream and Shredded Coconut.
- 2 Tiered Flavor of the Week$80.00
Two stacked tiers of weekly rotating and seasonal favorites.
- 2 Tiered Crazy Cake$95.00
Two stacked tiers of an over the top combination of classic americana.
Whole Cake
- Maple Brown Butter Cake 10"$38.00
Our signature Brown Butter Vanilla Cake with Maple Buttercream frosting. Serves 10-12.
- Confetti Vanilla Cake 10'$38.00
Your childhood favorite! Rich Vanilla Cake with rainbow sprinkles.
- Red Velvet Cake 10"$38.00
A Southern classic with a hint of cocoa topped with cream cheese buttercream frosting.
- Chocolate Cake 10"$38.00
Rich and moist flavor and texture make this exceptional chocolate cake.
- Southern Coconut 10"$38.00
Grandma's favorite! Coconut, Vanilla, and a hint of almond. Covered with Cream Cheese Buttercream and Shredded Coconut.
Pies & Cobbler
- Pecan Pie Whole$38.00
Rich and smooth balance of brown sugar custard with perfectly roasted pecans.
- Peach Cobbler Large 13x9 rectangle$65.00
Classic cobbler with delicious crust. Get your ice cream ready! Serves 15+
- Peach Cobbler Small 8x8 square$45.00
Classic cobbler with delicious crust. Get your ice cream ready! Serves 8-10.
- Sweet Potato Pie Whole$38.00
Smooth and perfectly spiced classic Sweet Potato Pie. Serves 8
- Pumpkin Pie Whole$25.00
- Apple Pie Whole$38.00
Other
- Banana Pudding Large$38.00
Silky pudding layered with fresh bananas and true Nilla Wafers. 3 Quart bowl.
- Cinnamon Roll Individual Hot$7.50
Fresh baked to perfection with real cream cheese frosting.
- Cinnamon Roll Half Dozen Hot$42.00
Fresh baked to perfection with real cream cheese frosting.
- Cinnamon Roll Take & Bake Cold$36.00
Take a tray to bake and fill your home with fresh baked aroma.