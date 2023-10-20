Sweet Rain BBQ
Pit Barbeque
Hickory Smoked juicy pulled pork. Slow roasted and served with our signature Sweet Rain BBQ sauce. Classic...
Next level. Certified Angus Beef smoked for hours and rested.
Hickory Smoked with that signature sauce and spice blend. Want them dry? Just ask...
The best. Brined for hours, slow smoked and sliced thin. Delicious.
If you know, you know... When available.
Smoky and sweet. Slow smoked sausage served sliced in sauce. Taste the smoke in every bite.
Sides
BBQ pit beans. Simmered for hours with molasses and spices and served full of chopped beef and pork. Delicious.
Creamy traditional coleslaw. Cold and crunchy.
Nacho Cheese Doritos, Lays, Cheetos and Cool Ranch Doritos. Individual Large Bag. 2 oz.
Combos
Kids Meal
Specialties
3 cheese Mac n Cheese topped with a hefty serving of chopped brisket and our signature sauce and fried onions.
3 cheese Mac n Cheese topped with a hefty portion of pulled pork smothered in our signature BBQ sauce.