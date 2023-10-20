Popular Items

Pulled Pork Sandwich
Pulled Pork Sandwich
$12.00

Hickory Smoked juicy pulled pork. Slow roasted and served with our signature Sweet Rain BBQ sauce. Classic...

Smoked Turkey Breast Sandwich
Smoked Turkey Breast Sandwich
$12.00

The best. Brined for hours, slow smoked and sliced thin. Delicious.


Pit Barbeque

Pulled Pork Sandwich
Pulled Pork Sandwich
$12.00

Hickory Smoked juicy pulled pork. Slow roasted and served with our signature Sweet Rain BBQ sauce. Classic...

Brisket (Fridays and Saturdays)
Brisket (Fridays and Saturdays)
$17.00Out of stock

Next level. Certified Angus Beef smoked for hours and rested.

Pork Ribs
Pork Ribs
$12.00+

Hickory Smoked with that signature sauce and spice blend. Want them dry? Just ask...

Smoked Turkey Breast Sandwich
Smoked Turkey Breast Sandwich
$12.00

The best. Brined for hours, slow smoked and sliced thin. Delicious.

Burnt Ends (Fri./Sat. when available)
$12.00Out of stock

If you know, you know... When available.

Smoked Sausage
Smoked Sausage
$10.00

Smoky and sweet. Slow smoked sausage served sliced in sauce. Taste the smoke in every bite.

Sides

BBQ Pit Beans
BBQ Pit Beans
$4.00

BBQ pit beans. Simmered for hours with molasses and spices and served full of chopped beef and pork. Delicious.

Coleslaw
Coleslaw
$4.00

Creamy traditional coleslaw. Cold and crunchy.

Macaroni and Cheese
Macaroni and Cheese
$5.00
Chips
$3.00

Nacho Cheese Doritos, Lays, Cheetos and Cool Ranch Doritos. Individual Large Bag. 2 oz.

Combos

The Boss Platter
The Boss Platter
$16.00

Our combos, pick one meat, side, and drink all for one price.

The Title Town Platter
The Title Town Platter
$22.00

We like our BBQ like our titles, in two's. 2 meats and 2 sides, your choice. Includes drink.

Kids Meal

Got to feed the youngsters. Insane kids meal. Kids meat/side/drink and a kids sized dessert sure to keep the kiddos going for hours. Sorry parents.
Kids Meal
$9.00

The is an insane kids meal. Your choice of 1 kid sized meat. Choose from ribs (2) smoked turkey, pulled pork or sausage. a side of your choice, a drink, and a kids dessert. Great for the kids, (maybe the ladies) and perfect for my mother! Love ya Mom!

Specialties

Brisket Mac N Cheese (Friday and Saturday)
$12.00

3 cheese Mac n Cheese topped with a hefty serving of chopped brisket and our signature sauce and fried onions.

Pulled Pork Mac n Cheese
Pulled Pork Mac n Cheese
$10.00

3 cheese Mac n Cheese topped with a hefty portion of pulled pork smothered in our signature BBQ sauce.

Sausage Mac n Cheese
$10.00

Drinks

Coca Cola
Coca Cola
$1.50

Coca Cola 12 oz. can

Sprite
Sprite
$1.50

Sprite-12 oz. can

Fanta Orange
Fanta Orange
$1.50

Fanta Orange- 12 oz. can

Diet Coke
Diet Coke
$1.50

Diet Coke - 12 oz. can

Coke Zero
Coke Zero
$1.50

Coke Zero- 12 oz. can

Sweet Tea
$3.50

Pure Leaf Sweet Tea- bottle 18 oz

Water
$1.00

Dasani - 12 oz.

Desserts

Classic Banana Pudding Parfait
Classic Banana Pudding Parfait
$3.50

Layers of vanilla wafers, fresh banana slices, and velvety smooth vanilla pudding, topped with fresh homemade whipped cream.