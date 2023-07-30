The Hangout Bar & Kitchen 1465 South Meadows Parkway
APPETIZERS
DESSERTS
MAIN DISHES
Whole Pie Cheese
$20.00
hand-made dough, thin crust, fresh
Slice Cheese
$4.00
Whole Pie Pepperoni
$22.00
hand-made dough, thin crust, fresh
Slice Pepperoni
$5.00
Cheeseburger
$14.00
Double smash patty, deeply caramelized onions, secret sauce, American cheese, sesame seed bun
Chicken Tenders
$10.00
Served with ketchup & ranch packets
Hot Dog
$6.00
Served with ketchup, mustard and relish packets
(775) 328-1301
Open now • Closes at 10PM