Swimcrush 800 Ocean Ave N
Swim Crush Drinks
CRUSHIN’ IT!
CANS
DRAFTS
WINES
GLS Hampton Water Rosé
$12.00
BTL Hampton Water Rosé
$44.00
GLS Beach House Pinot Grigio
$12.00
BTL Beach House Pinot Grigio
$44.00
GLS Beach House Sauvignon Blanc
$12.00
BTL Beach House Sauvignon Blanc
$44.00
GLS Beach House Chardonnay
$12.00
BTL Beach House Chardonnay
$44.00
GLS The Crusher Cabernet
$12.00
BTL The Crusher Cabernet
$44.00
GLS The Crusher Pinot Noir
$12.00
BTL The Crusher Pinot Noir
$44.00
GLS Cinzano Prosecco
$12.00
BTL Cinzano Prosecco
$44.00
FROZEN
LIQOUR
Well Vodka
$10.00
Ketel One
$11.00
Ketel One Oranje
$11.00
Ketel One Cucumber Mint
$12.00
Ketel One Peach Blossom
$12.00
Ketel One Grapefruit Rose
$12.00
SKYY Pineapple
$10.00
SKYY Citrus
$10.00
SKYY Watermelon
$10.00
SKYY Blood Orange
$10.00
Well Rum
$10.00
Bounty White
$12.00
Bounty Dark
$12.00
Bounty Coconut
$12.00
Bounty Lime
$12.00
Kraken Black
$13.00
Captain Morgan
$10.00
Bacardi
$11.00
Well Tequila
$10.00
Casamigos Blanco
$12.00
Casamigos Reposado
$14.00
Espolón Blanco
$11.00
Espolón Reposado
$13.00
1800 Silver
$11.00
1800 Coconut
$11.00
400 Conejos Mezcal
$12.00
Casamigos Anejo
$16.00
Well Gin
$10.00
Tanqueray
$11.00
Jameson
$11.00
Bulleit Bourbon
$12.00
Bulleit Rye
$12.00
Jameson Orange
$11.00
Aperol
$12.00
Bailey’s
$10.00
Banana Liqueur
$8.00
Blue Curaçao
$7.00
Campari
$9.00
Coffee Liqueur
$8.00
Dry Vermouth
$9.00
Falernum
$9.00
Kahlua
$9.00
Sweet Vermouth
$9.00
Triple Sec
$7.00
COCKTAILS
007
$12.00+
Aperol Spritz
$12.00+
Bahama Mama
$12.00+
Bloody Maria
$11.00
Bloody Mary
$11.00
Blue Long Island Iced Tea
$12.00
Cosmopolitan
$12.00
Dirty Shirley
$11.00
Espresso Martini
$16.00
Espresso Martini Chuggy
$10.00
House Margarita
$12.00
John Daly
$11.00
Lemon Drop Martini
$12.00
Long Island Iced Tea
$12.00
Mai Tai
$12.00
Malibu Bay Breeze
$12.00
Manhattan
$12.00
Michelada
$12.00
Mimosa
$11.00
Mojito
$12.00
Old Fashioned
$12.00
Regular Painkiller
$12.00
Rum Punch
$12.00
Sangría Red
$12.00
Sangría Rosé
$12.00
Sangría White
$12.00
Sea Breeze
$11.00
Sex on the Beach
$11.00
Tequila Sunrise
$11.00
Mocktail
$5.00
Mudslide
$12.00
FUN SHOTS!
N/A DRINKS
MOCKTAILS
VIRGIN MARGARITA
$10.00
VIRGIN BLOODY MARY
$10.00
VIRGIN MOJITO
$10.00
VIRGIN FROZEN MARGARITA
$10.00
VIRGIN FROZEN PINA COLADA
$10.00
VIRGIN DAIQ ATTACK (NOT FROZEN)
$10.00
VIRGIN FROZEN DAIQ ATTACK
$10.00
VIRGIN FROZEN MIAMI VICE
$10.00
VIRGIN FROZEN PAIN KILLER
$10.00
VIRGIN FROZEN LIFE SAVER
$10.00
VIRGIN FROZEN SATURN
$10.00
VIRGIN COCO LOCO SMOKE-O!
$10.00
Swim Crush Eats
STARTERS
SALADS
HANDHELDS
SIDES
SPECIALS
Swim Crush Merch
Swimcrush 800 Ocean Ave N Location and Ordering Hours
(908) 902-8166
Closed