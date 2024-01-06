Sylvia's Restaurant 328 Malcolm X Blvd
FOOD MENU
Appetizer
- Catfish Fingers$16.00
w/House-Made Tartar Sauce
- Chicken Fingers$15.00
w/Honey Mustard Sauce
- Chicken Livers APP$13.00
Fried & Sauteed w/ Onions and Peppers and Served with a side of Gravy
- Fried Shrimp APP$14.00
7 pieces w/Cocktail + House-Made Tartar Sauce
- Salmon Bites$14.00
5 pieces w/House-Made Tartar Sauce
- Sylvia's Fried Wings$16.00
6pc. Extra Crispy
- Sylvia's Sassy Wings$16.00
6pc. Sylvia's Sassy BBQ Sauce
Entree
- Angus Burger$16.00
Pat Lefrieda Beef, Blended with Sassy Sauce or Jerk Seasoning. Served with French Fries.
- Baked Half Chicken Entree$22.00
Herb Roasted Baked Half Chicken (Pineapple Glazed on Sundays) Served w/ Two Sides & Cornbread
- BBQ Beef Short Rib Entree$35.00
Tender & Juicy, Fall Off The Bone, BBQ Short Ribs of Beef. Served with Two Sides & Cornbread.
- BBQ Salmon Entree$26.00
8 oz. Salmon Filet, Grilled & Doused in Sylvia's Sassy BBQ Sauce. Served with Two Sides of Choice.
- Catfish & Grits$16.00
One Filet, Fried or Herb Grilled. Served with Grits.
- Catfish Entree$23.00
Gluten-Free, Cornmeal Crusted Catfish Filet OR Gluten-Free, Herb Seasoned Grilled Catfish Filet served w/ Two Sides & Cornbread
- Chicken & Waffle$18.50
Juicy & Crispy Fried Chicken Served w/ a House-Made Waffle topped w/ Butter & Powdered Sugar
- Chicken Entree$21.00
Juicy & Crispy Fried Chicken Served w/ two sides & Cornbread
- Kale Caesar Salad$14.00
Kale Salad Dressed with Our House-Made Caesar Dressing, Croutons, and Parmesean Cheese. Protein Add-On Options: Grilled Chicken, Grilled Salmon, or Grilled Shrimp.
- One Pork Chop Entree$20.00
One Golden Fried, Smothered in Gravy, OR Grilled Porkchop served w/ Two Sides & Cornbread
- Shrimp & Grits$19.00
Grilled, Fried, or BBQ Shrimp over a bed of Grits.
- Shrimp Entree$24.00
Golden Fried, Grilled, or BBQ Shrimp (7 Pieces). Served with Two Sides & Cornbread.
- Sylvia's BBQ Pork Ribs Entree$24.00
Sylvia's World Famous BBQ Pork Ribs Drizzled w/ Our House-Made Sassy BBQ Sauce served w/ Two Sides & Cornbread
- Two Pork Chop Entree$28.00
Two Golden Fried, Smothered in Gravy, OR Grilled Porkchop served w/ Two Sides & Cornbread
- Veggie Platter$22.00
Choice of Four House-Made Side Items & Served with Cornbread. **Maximum of two of the same side dishes, please**
- Whiting Entree$21.00
Fried Whiting (Three Filets), Served with Two Sides & Cornbread. **Filets May Contain Bones**
Combos
- BBQ Beef Short Rib/Shrimp Combo$45.00
Tender & Juicy, Fall Off The Bone, BBQ Short Ribs of Beef with Four Pieces of Fried, Grilled, or BBQ Shrimp. Served with Two Sides & Cornbread.
- BBQ Beef Short Rib/Chicken Combo$45.00
Tender & Juicy, Fall Off The Bone, BBQ Short Ribs of Beef With Fried or Smothered Chicken. Served with Two Sides & Cornbread.
- BBQ Pork Rib/Chicken Combo$26.00
Sylvia's World Famous BBQ Pork Ribs Drizzled w/ Our House-Made Sassy BBQ Sauce and Juicy & Crispy Fried Chicken (Smothered is Covered in Gravy & Baked Tender)
- Seafood Combo$28.00
Golden-Fried Catfish OR Whiting OR Herb Grilled Catfish, Grilled, Fried, or BBQ Shrimp Served w/ Two Sides & Cornbread
Extras
- BBQ Pork Ribs$14.00
- Bread/Toast$1.50
- Chicken (piece)$11.00
Individual Piece of White Meat (Breast & Wing) or Dark Meat (Thigh & Leg)
- Chicken 15ppl$85.00
- Cornbread$2.00
- French Fries$7.00
- Fried Catfish (Piece)$14.00
- Fried Whiting (Piece)$11.95
- Fried Whiting 15ppl$120.00
Gluten Free- Feeds 15 people
- Grilled Catfish (Piece)$14.00
- One Pork Chop (Piece)$15.00
- Salmon Croquettes (Two Pieces)$9.00
- Short Rib of Beef$19.00
- Side Half Pan$85.00
Feeds 12-15 people
- Side Round Pan$25.00
Feeds 4-5 people
- Slab Bacon$6.25Out of stock
- Slab of BBQ Ribs$45.00
- Sylvia's BBQ Sauce$2.00
- Sylvia's Brown Gravy$2.00
- Waffle$12.50
Specials
Sides
- Baked Mac/Cheese$7.00
- Black Eyed Peas$7.00Out of stock
- Candied Yams$7.00
- French Fries$7.00
- Garlic Mashed Potatoes$7.00
- Garlic Mashed Potatoes with Gravy$7.00
- Grits$7.00
- Grits with Cheddar Cheese$8.50
- Pickled Beets$7.00
- Potato Salad$7.00
- Sassy Rice$7.00
- Steamed Rice$7.00
- Steamed Rice with Gravy$7.00
- String Beans$7.00
- Traditional Collard Greens$7.00
- Vegetarian Collard Greens$7.00
Dessert
- Banana Pudding$8.00
Creamy Pudding, Bananas & Nilla Wafers topped w/ Whipped Cream
- Bread Pudding$10.00Out of stock
- Chocolate Cake$8.00Out of stock
White Cake w/ Chocolate Frosting
- Coconut Cake$8.00Out of stock
Moist White Cake w/ Pineapple Filling & Sweet Coconut Frosted
- Double Chocolate Cake$8.00Out of stock
Chocolate Cake With Chocolate Frosting
- Peach Cobbler$8.50
Flakey Crust, Sweet Peaches & Whipped Cream
- Red Velvet Cake$8.00
Decadent Chocolate Cake w/ Creamy Cheescake Frosting
- Strawberry Bread Pudding$10.00Out of stock
- Sweet Potato Pie$8.00
Smooth & Sweet Potato topped w/ Whipped Cream
- Whole Pie$40.00
Merchandise
Family Style Menus
Large Orders
BAR MENU
Cocktails
NA Beverages
- Club Soda$3.50
- Coffee$3.00
- Coke$3.50
- Cranberry$4.50
- Decaf Coffee$3.00
- Diet Coke$3.50
- Fruit Punch$6.00
- Ginger Ale$3.50
- Grapefruit$4.50
- Herbal Tea$4.00
- Hot Chocolate$4.00
- Hot Tea$3.00
- Lemonade$5.50
- Milk$4.50
- OJ$4.50
- Outgoing Container$0.46
- Pineapple$4.50
- Saratoga Sparklng$5.00
- Smart H20$2.50
- Sprite$3.50
- Sweet Iced Tea$5.50
- Tonic$3.50
- Uptown$5.50