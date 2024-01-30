T/ACO an Urban Taqueria
BAR
Margs
- Pine Hab Marg$9.75
100% Blue Agave Silver Tequila, orange liqueur, pineapple juice, lime juice, & habanero simple syrup.
- Juicy Marg$9.75
100% Blue Agave Silver Tequila, orange liqueur, fresh lime juice and your choice of: pineapple, strawberry, pomegranate, or grapefruit.
- Smokey Marg$10.75
100% Blue Agave Tequila, orange liqueur, fresh lime juice and mezcal.
- Skinny Marg$11.75
Patron Silver Tequila, orange liqueur, fresh lime juice, and a splash of soda water.
- Lunch Marg$4.75
Half the size and all the fun. This 8oz margarita is made up of 100% Blue Agave Reposado Tequila, orange liqueur, fresh lime juice And a splash of simple syrup.
- Lunch Juicy$5.50
100% Blue Agave Silver Tequila, orange liqueur, fresh lime juice and your choice of: pineapple, strawberry, pomegranate, or grapefruit.
- Coin Marg$9.50
100% Blue Agave Silver Tequila, orange liqueur, and fresh lime juice.
- House Marg$8.75
100% Blue Agave Reposado Tequila, orange liqueur, fresh lime juice, and a splash of simple syrup.
- Jackie Shot$5.75
- Jackie Drink$9.75
- 1 Ltr House Btl$45.00
- 1 Ltr Coin Btl$45.00
- 1 Ltr Pine Hab$45.00
- Lunch Coin$6.00
- Ranch Water$9.75
- Paloma$9.75
- You Call It$6.50
- Pineapple Marg$9.25
- Heart-a- Rita$9.75
- Premium Marg$12.00
- Strawberry Marg$9.75
- Grapefruit Marg$9.25
Beer
Soft Drink
- Coke$4.75
- Diet Coke$4.75
- Sprite$4.75
- Ginger Ale$4.75
- Mex Soda - Coke$4.75
- Mex Soda- Orange$4.75
- Mex Soda- Lime$4.75
- Lemonade$4.50
- Strawberry Lemonade$6.00
- Arnold Palmer$4.25
- Iced Tea$4.75
- Soda Water
- Waters Marg$5.50
- Spritzer$5.50
- Tonic
- Kids Lemonade$2.50
- Kids Straw- Lemonade$2.50
- Kids Coke$2.50
- Kids Diet Coke$2.50
- Kids Sprite$2.50
- Kids Ginger Ale$2.50
- Kids Coin$2.50
- Drink Refill
Tequilas
- 400 conejos$8.00
- CasaM Anejo$16.00
- CasaM Repo$14.00
- CasaM Silver$12.00
- Centenario Repo$14.00
- Centenario Silver$12.00
- Chamucos Repo$14.00Out of stock
- Chamucos Silver$12.00
- Clase Azul$25.00
- Dobel$12.00
- DonJul 1942$25.00
- DonJul Blanco$12.00
- DonJul Repo$14.00
- El Tesoro Anejo$16.00
- El Tesoro Repo$14.00
- El Tresoro Silver$12.00
- Espolon Repo$10.00
- Espolon Silver$9.00
- Hornitos$9.00
- Milagro Repo$10.00
- Milgaro blanco$9.00
- Monte Alban Repo$5.50
- Monte Alban Silver$5.50
- Patron Anejo$16.00
- Patron Repo$14.00
- Patron Silver$10.00
- PLB CUIXE$16.00
- PLB ELEMENTAL$14.00
- PLB ESPADIN$16.00
- PLB TOBALA$18.00
- Suerte Repo$10.00
- Suerte Silver$8.00
- DOS Repo$14.00
- UNO Silver$12.00
- Vida Mezcal$14.00
Well Liquor
Drink Refill
Taco Tuesday
- Barbacoa Taco$2.75
Braised spiced beef, onions, cotija, crema & salsa verde.
- BBQ Pork Taco$2.75
Pork shoulder, BBQ sauce, chipotle coleslaw, mixed cheese, and tomatoes.
- Buffalo Chicken TAco$2.75
Chicken, buffalo wing sauce, lettuce, mixed cheese, ranch dressing, & pico.
- Carnitas Taco$2.75
Shredded pork shoulder, grilled pineapple, yellow onion, and cilantro.
- Classico Taco$2.75
Ground Beef, mixed cheese, lettuce, tomato, and crema on a hard shell.
- Cotija Cheese Taco$2.75
Grilled cotija, guac, tomato, salsa verde, and cilantro.
- Duck Taco$4.25
Braised duck, verde mole sauce, cracklings, cabbage, cotija, and crema.
- Ensalada Taco$2.75
- Fish Taco$4.25
Grilled white fish, cabbage, red onion, radish, avocado and chipotle mayo.
- Mango Caesar Taco$2.75
Chicken, mango caesar dressing, cabbage & tomatoes.
- Mushroom Taco$2.75
Mushroom, rainbow chard, onion, grilled cotija, and pico.
- PBLT Taco$2.75
Pork Belly, guajillo sauce, lettuce, tomato, bacon, and chipotle mayo.
- Pollo Taco$2.75
Chipotle marinated chicken, cotija, cabbage, red onion, radish, crema, and avocado.
- Pork Belly Taco$2.75
Pork Belly, guajillo sauce, pickled red onion, cotija, and cilantro.
- Shrimp Taco$2.75
Shrimp, guac, pico, cotija, salsa fresca, and cilantro.
- Tues Baja Fish Taco$2.75
Dry-rubbed, grilled Pacific white fish, guacamole, cabbage, and grilled pineapple.
- Tues Lengua Taco$4.25
Tender braised beef tongue, red onion, salsa verde and cilantro.
- Tues Steak Taco$4.25
Grilled skirt steak, poblano rajas, avocado, cotija and crema.
- Veggie Taco$2.75
Spaghetti squash, roasted poblano pepper, red onion, seasoned pepitas, and cilantro.
Kitchen
Starters
- Chips$2.75
Bag of our one of a kind, cooked to order, house made chips, with lime juice and salt.
- Salsa Trio$2.75
Your choice of three of our house-made salsa: Mild, fresca, pineapple pepper, chipotle, roasted verde, habañero & pico de gallo
- Guacamole$4.25+
Hand mashed avocado, onion, garlic, cilantro.
- Queso Authentico$4.25+
Silky, melted cheese with diced jalapeno peppers, red onion, & garlic, topped with pico de gallo.
- Frijoles$3.50
Vegan Black Beans
- Tomato Y Avocado$7.75
- Rice$2.50
- Meat Sides$2.50
- Single Salsa$1.00
Tacos
- Barbacoa Taco$5.95
Grilled barbacoa beef, grilled onions, crema, cotija, roasted salsa verde, cilantro.
- BBQ Pork$5.50
- Buffalo Chicken$5.50
- Carnitas Taco$4.95
Shredded pork shoulder, pineapple, grilled red onion, cilantro.
- Chicken Sink Taco$5.75
- Classico Taco$5.25
Ground beef, oaxaca and cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, crema in a hard taco shell.
- Cotija Taco$5.25
- Duck Taco$5.95
Braised duck simmered in verde mole’ sauce, cracklings, cabbage, cotija, crema.
- Enselada$3.95
- Fish Taco$5.95
- Korean BBQ Taco$6.50
- Los Caliber Taco$6.50
- Mango Caesar$5.50
- Mushroom Taco$5.25
- PBLT$5.95
- Philly Cheese Steak Taco$6.50
- Pollo Taco$4.95
Chipotle-marinated chicken, crema, fresh cotija, cabbage, scallion, red onion, radish, and avocado.
- Pork Belly Taco$4.95
Braised pork belly marinated in guajillo mole, pickled onion, fresh cotija, cilantro.
- Shrimp Taco$5.95
- Steak Taco$5.95
Grilled steak, guacamole, pico de gallo, cotija and spicy crema.
- The Vampiro$16.75
- Veggie Taco$5.25
- Kid Taco$2.50
- Kids Quesadilla$2.50
Fork & Knife
- Grande Salad$11.75
Romaine lettuce, cotija cheese, jicama, orange, watermelon, avocado, tomato, pepitas, tortilla strips, and mango vinaigrette dressing.
- Quesadilla$11.75
Folded 14” flour tortilla with melted Oaxaca and cheddar cheese, served with a side of mango vinaigrette coleslaw & sour cream.
- Mexican Pizza$7.50
Dessert
- Cinnamon Chips$3.50
Gluten Free corn chips tossed in cinnamon sugar, topped with fresh honey.
- Churros$4.75
Fried pastry dough tossed in cinnamon sugary - classic version of a Mexican donut.
- Mexican Mouth Pillows$4.75
Flour sopapillas tossed in cinnamon sugar and topped with honey.
- Dobel Diamante Tequilla$9.00
A complex blend of Extra-Añejo, Añejo and Reposado tequilas, are filtered back to a clear Cristalino tequila with hints of caramel, honey and maple as well as nutty and vanilla notes.
Burritos
- Duck BB$14.00
Duck Burrito or Bowl
- Veggie BB$9.50
Spaghetti squash, peppers, onions, rice, black beans, guacamole, verde salsa, pico
- Mushroom BB$9.75
Mushroom & rainbow chard, rice, black beans, guacamole, cotija, verde salsa, pico
- Chicken BB$11.75
Chicken, rice, black beans, guacamole, pico, cheddar & oaxaca cheese, crema.
- Carnitas BB$11.75
Shredded pork shoulder, rice, black beans, piña salsa, grilled pineapple.
- Pork Belly BB$12.00
Braised pork belly, rice, black beans, guacamole, grilled pineapple, cotija, pickled red onion.
- Shrimp BB$14.00
Grilled shrimp, rice, black beans, guacamole, pico, chipotle mayo
- Classico BB$12.00
Seasoned ground beef, rice, black beans, guacamole, crema, cheddar & oaxaca, pico, lettuce.
- Barbacoa BB$14.00
Braised shredded beef, rice, black beans, sautéed onions, cotija cheese, crema.
- Steak BB$14.00
Grilled skirt steak, rice, black beans, guacamole, pico, cheddar & oaxaca cheese, crema.
Kids Menu
- Kid Bean & Cheese Taco$3.00
Black Bean & shredded cheese
- Kid Chicken & Cheese Taco$3.50
Grilled chicken and shredded cheese.
- Kid Cheese Taco$2.50
- Kid Steak & Cheese Taco$3.50
Grilled steak and shredded cheese.
- Kid Bean & Cheese Quesadilla$3.00
Two corn tortillas with melted shredded cheese. +Add chicken, steak or black beans + $1.50
- Kid cheese Quesadilla$2.50
- Kid Chicken & Cheese Quesadilla$3.50
- Kid Steak & Cheese Quesadilla$3.50
Soft Drinks
