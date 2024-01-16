T and J's Cafe
Daily Specials
Daily Specials - Monday
Daily Specials - Tuesday
Daily Specials - Wednesday
Daily Specials - Thursday
Daily Specials - Friday
Daily Specials - Saturday
Lunch
Plates
- Pork Chop PLT
2 bone-in pork chops, fried or grilled served with mashed potatoes and a side salad$14.00
- Chicken Tender PLT
5 chicken tenders served with french fries$12.00
- Shrimp PLT
Gulf shrimp, fried or grilled, served with fries and a side salad$15.00
- Catfish PLT
Louisiana catfish served with a fries and side salad$15.00
- Hamburger Steak PLT
Smoked brisket hamburger patty served with mashed potatoes and gravy with toasted French bread$15.00
Appetizers
- Bone In Wings
6 wings fried and battered in-house$9.00
- Broccoli Bites$6.00
- Cheese Sticks
6 handcrafted mozzarella cheese sticks with marinara sauce$8.00
- Fried Green Tomatoes
5 tomato slices battered with remoulade sauce$7.00
- Fried Pickles
Cajun chefs pickles fried golden served with ranch$6.00
- Loaded Fries
Chill, cheese, bacon, jalapenos, ranch$8.00
Sandwiches & Wraps
- Club Chicken Sandwich
Fried or grilled, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo and swiss cheese$12.00
- Spicy Chicken Sandwich
Fried, mayo, lettuce, tomato and pickle$10.00
- BLT Sandwich
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo$9.00
- Club Sandwich
Flam, roast beef, bacon, mayo, lettuce, tomato, and pickles$11.00
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Fried chicken tenders, buffalo sauce, lettuce and tomato$10.00
- Shrimp Wrap
Grilled or fried shrimp, lettuce, tomato, pickle and mayo$12.00
- Cold Cut Wrap
Roast beef and ham, American cheese, mayo, lettuce and pickle$10.00
Sides
Smash Burgers
- All American Burger
Double patties with American cheese, sautéed onions, and bacon$12.00
- Mushroom Swiss Burger
Double patties with Swiss cheese, fresh sliced mushrooms, and sautéed onions$12.00
- Debris Burger
Single patty smothered with roast beef and gravy. With Swiss cheese$12.00
- Rodeo Burger
Double patties topped with our homemade onion ring, BBQ sauce, bacon, and Cheddar cheese$12.00
- Jacked Up Burger
Single patty, and 1 Patton's hot sausage patty, topped with Pepper Jack cheese and jalapeños$12.00
- Sunrise Burger
Single patty topped with 1 egg cooked to order and bacon$12.00
- Smoked Brisket Burgers
2 ground smoked brisket patties, topped with cheese and sautéed onions$14.00
Po-Boys
- 5-inch Hot Sausage$8.00
- 10-Inch Hot Sausage$13.00
- 5-inch Roast Beef$8.00
- 10-Inch Roast Beef$14.00
- 5-inch Ham and Cheese$7.00
- 10-Inch Ham and Cheese$13.00
- 5-inch Shrimp$8.00
- 10-Inch Shrimp$14.00
- 5-inch French Fries Po-Boys with Gravy$5.00
- 10-Inch French Fries Po-Boys with Gravy$10.00
- 5-inch Smash Burger$8.00
- 10-Inch Smash Burger$14.00
- 5-inch Footlong All Beef Nathan's Hotdog$6.00
- 10-Inch Footlong All Beef Nathan's Hotdog$12.00
- 5-inch Catfish$8.00
- 10-Inch Catfish$14.00
Bun
Soups and Salads
- Cup Broccoli and Cheese$4.00
- Bowl Broccoli and Cheese$8.00
- Cup Tomato Basil$4.00
- Bowl Tomato Basil$8.00
- Cup Potato$4.00
- Bowl Potato$8.00
- Surf and Turf
Grilled or fried chicken and shrimp with lettuce, tomato and croutons$12.00
- Chef Salad
Ham, roast beet bacon, egg, croutons, lettuce, tomato. Cucumbers and cheese$12.00
- Chicken Caesar Salad
Grilled or fried chicken with romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese and Caesar dressing$10.00