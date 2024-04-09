Clean eats.
t.Loft
Food
Breads
Fruit & Grain Bowl
Kids Menu
Meal Bowl
- Blacken Chicken Bowl$9.50
Chicken, brown rice, tomatoes, onions, sweet potatoes, brown rice, salsa
- Chicken Salad Brown Rice$9.50
Celery, grapes, chicken, brown rice, almonds, honey mustard
- Grecian Lentil Bowl$9.50
Chicken, red peppers, cucumbers, garlic, tomatoes, lentils, goat cheese, lemon Sicilian vinaigrette
- Healthy Harvest Bowl$9.50
Turkey, quinoa, kale, spinach, apples, sweet potatoes, cranberries, goat cheese, cranberry pear vinaigrette
- Pineapple Sunflower Bowl$9.50
Carrots, broccoli, pineapple, brown rice, eggs, sunflower seeds, teriyaki
- Presidente Bowl$9.50
Chicken, black beans, red peppers, tomatoes, onions, sweet potatoes, brown rice, salsa
- Primal Bowl$9.50
Broccoli, garlic, mushrooms, onions, red peppers, carrots, chicken, cashews, spicy teriyaki
- Rockin Lentil Bowl$9.50
Broccoli, red peppers, onions, mushrooms, lentils, garlic, spinach, feta, lemon Sicilian vinaigrette
- Spicy Chicken Bowl$9.50
Chicken, celery, carrots, quinoa, bleu cheese, buffalo sauce
Salad
- Cleanse Salad$9.50
Spinach, kale, carrots, cucumbers, grapes, almonds, celery, quinoa, lemon Sicilian dressing
- Kalifornia Cobb Salad$9.50
Kale, spinach, turkey, cucumbers, tomatoes, bleu cheese, honey mustard
- Sicilian Hummus Salad$9.50
Chicken, spinach, kale, red peppers, cucumbers, tomatoes, hummus, lemon Sicilian vinaigrette
- Southwest Salad$9.50
Spinach, kale, black beans, chicken, red peppers, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, sunflower seeds, chipotle ranch
Scramble Bowl
Grab & Go/Baked Goods
Baked Goods
Grab & Go
- Apple & Cranberry Quinoa Salad$6.00Out of stock
Quinoa mixed with veggies, apples, cranberries, and feta cheese then topped with a cranberry pear balsamic dressing
- Chia Seed Pudding$6.00Out of stock
Probiotic-rich coconut yogurt with omega-filled chia seeds and fresh berries.
- Chickpea Pasta$6.00
Gluten-free chickpea pasta with hummus, fresh veggies, and topped with feta cheese
- Fruit Snack Box$5.50
- Lentil Salad$6.00Out of stock
Protein-rich lentils mixed with spinach, veggies, a Sicilian lemon dressing, and goat cheese
- PB & J Wrap$4.00
- Trail Mix$3.75
Homemade trail mix with raw cashews, almonds and walnuts, gluten-free pretzels, cranberries, raisins, unsweetened coconut and chocolate chips
- Turkey & Hummus Wrap$4.00
- Veggie Snack Box$5.50
- Bottled Juice (20 oz)$9.50
Drinks
Cleanse
Juice
- Alive & Alert$5.50
Spinach, kale, grapes, oranges, apples, ginger
- Beetle$5.50
Beets, celery, ginger, carrots, and apples
- Brainberry$5.50
Blueberries, strawberries, apples, lemons
- Exteme C$5.50
Kale, spinach, oranges, apples, lemons
- Go Veggie$5.50
Spinach, celery, cucumbers, apples, lemons, ginger
- Mean & Clean$5.50
Apples, oranges, carrots, lemons, ginger
- Morning Glow$5.50
Carrots, pineapple, lemons, oranges, apples, turmeric, ginger
- Warrior$5.50
Kale, cucumbers, pineapple, ginger, lemons, cayennes
- Bottled Juice (20 oz Grab & Go)$9.50
Smoothies
Protein Shake
Teas
Coffee
Shooters
Broth/Water/NRG
Catering Menu **Please Give 24 Hours Notice or Call Restaurant**
Meals
- Blacken Chicken Bowl$100.00
Chicken, brown rice, tomatoes, onions, sweet potatoes, brown rice, salsa
- Chicken Salad Brown Rice$100.00
Celery, grapes, chicken, brown rice, almonds, honey mustard
- Grecian Lentil Bowl$100.00
Chicken, red peppers, cucumbers, garlic, tomatoes, lentils, goat cheese, lemon Sicilian vinaigrette
- Healthy Harvest Bowl$100.00
Turkey, quinoa, kale, spinach, apples, sweet potatoes, cranberries, goat cheese, cranberry pear vinaigrette
- Pineapple Sunflower Bowl$100.00
Carrots, broccoli, pineapple, brown rice, eggs, sunflower seeds, teriyaki
- Presidente Bowl$100.00
Chicken, black beans, red peppers, tomatoes, onions, sweet potatoes, brown rice, salsa
- Primal Bowl$100.00
Broccoli, garlic, mushrooms, onions, red peppers, carrots, chicken, cashews, spicy teriyaki
- Rockin Lentil Bowl$100.00
Broccoli, red peppers, onions, mushrooms, lentils, garlic, spinach, feta, lemon Sicilian vinaigrette
- Spicy Chicken Bowl$100.00
Chicken, celery, carrots, quinoa, bleu cheese, buffalo sauce
Scrambles
Salad
- Cleanse Salad$95.00
Spinach, kale, carrots, cucumbers, grapes, almonds, celery, quinoa, lemon Sicilian dressing
- Kalifornia Cobb Salad$95.00
Kale, spinach, turkey, cucumbers, tomatoes, bleu cheese, honey mustard
- Sicilian Hummus Salad$95.00
Chicken, spinach, kale, red peppers, cucumbers, tomatoes, hummus, lemon Sicilian vinaigrette
- Southwest Salad$95.00
Spinach, kale, black beans, chicken, red peppers, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, sunflower seeds, chipotle ranch