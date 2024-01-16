T-Rex BBQ
Snacks
- Mammoth Bowl$14.95
Meat and Pintos topped with cheese, onions and jalapenos. Cravings Satisfied!
- Old Faithful$14.95
Corn Chips with your choice of Pulled Pork or Chopped Jalapeno Sausage, smothered with Pinto Beans, Cheeses, Onion and Jalapenos and drizzled with choice of Sauce.
- Dino Dip$5.95+
Smoked BBQ Queso' Dip with Pork, three cheeses, tomatoes, green chili, onion, and spices. Includes tortilla chips. A Crowd Pleaser!
Meats
- Beef Brisket$28.95
Slow smoked Beef Brisket, dry rubbed and done to perfection! Order yours Whole or Sliced, by the pound.
- Beef Short Ribs$21.99
Sold by the rib and weighed. Average weight is 1 1/12+ pounds each.
- Pulled Pork$14.99
Full shoulder pork butt, slow smoked to perfection so it falls off of the bone.
- St. Loise Ribs$17.95+
The original Large pork rib, smoked to perfection. Available in 2 Ribs, 1/2 or Full Rack Rack!
- Pork Belly Burnt Ends$12.75+
It doesn't get any better! Limited supply of these golden nuggets! Smoked, barked, tossed with sauce and stuff and smoked again!
- 1/2 Chicken$13.50
Half a Chicken! Local Hutterite Natural Smoked chicken, butcher wrapped to keep juicy. Have it with a side of sauce and get ready for some finger licking!
- Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage$14.99
Our Own Recipe! A blend of Beef and Pork with Sharp Cheddar Cheese and loaded with Jalapenos and spiced to give you a kick! Minimum 6" cut from custom link Each additional inch $1.00 ea.
- Beef Tri-Tip Roasts$24.99
A selective cut off the Sirloin. Marinated in a traditional Basque recipe and then slow smoked. Market Price when available
- Whole Pork Butt$11.99
- St. Loise Ribs (Copy)$17.95+
The original Large pork rib, smoked to perfection. Available in 2 Ribs, 1/2 or Full Rack Rack!
- Beef Prime Rib$50.00
- Bison Prime Rib$58.00
- Leg of Lamb$61.25
- Turkey$15.00
- Pork Loin$16.25
- Wings$1.75
Sides
- Coleslaw$1.00+
Fresh and Crisp blended Cabbage mix in a Creamy Mayo and crushed Pineapple Dressing.
- Green Beans$1.00+
- Pinto Beans$1.00+
From Scratch, slow cooked with fresh herbs. Packed with flavor and yet Meatless! Customize your bowl the way you want!
- Potato Salad$1.00+
- Salad$6.25
Fresh mixed greens, shredded carrot, sliced cucumber and cheese. Choice of Ranch or Daisy Chimichurri. Ask for Croutons!
- Sweet Corn Cake$1.00+
Deliciously moist sweet corn cake, buttery with bits of corn. GF
- Candied Yams/Apples$4.75+
- Dutch Oven Baked Beans$1.00+
Smoke open face in Cast Iron Dutch Ovens, these Great Northern beans are nestled in chunks of our homemade bacon with hints of brown sugar, onion and a kiss of heat.
- Au Gratin Potatoes$25.00+
- Cornbread Stuffing$25.00+
- Cranberry Salad$25.00+
- Potato Salad (Copy)$1.00+
Plates
Sandwiches
- T-Rex! on a Loaf$42.99
Where Do Yo Take Your T-Rex? A Full Baby Back Rib Sandwich! On a Loaf! Swamp Sauced and topped with our Fresh Pickles and Onions. Or have it your way! Substitutions Available. Feeds 1-8 People.
- Big Bite$15.75
A large fresh bun piled high with your choice of one Meat drizzled with sauce and topped with Coleslaw. Garnished with our fresh Pickles!
- Lil' Bite$12.75
A smaller fresh bun piled high with your choice of one Meat drizzled with sauce and topped with Coleslaw. Garnished with our fresh Pickles!
- 2 Chompers$12.95
Order in Sets of 2! Mini fresh buns with your choice of Meat, drizzle of sauce and topped with fresh Coleslaw. Comes with your choice of a side or bag of chips. Garnished with our fresh pickles.
Our Sauces
- Swamp Sauce$0.50+
Our Own Recipe! Dark coffee and Tomato based kissed by Fire and settled with layers of spices with just the right amount of Sweetness!
- Daisy Sauce$0.50
Fresh Cilantro, Parsley, Garlic, Jalapeno and Spices blended with Olive oil. This one packs a punch of fresh flavor with a touch of heat. We use this on Salads Too!
- Sunny Sauce$0.50+
Little Sweet. Little Tangy. Little Spicy. Smooth yellow mustard mixed with sweetness, spices and just the right amount of red pepper flake.
- Pucker Hot$0.50+
Pucker Hot! Tangy Vinegar based spiced with a multi pepper blend. This one will get your juices flowing!
- Ranch Dressing$0.50
- 8oz. Sauce$2.50
- 16oz Sauce$5.00