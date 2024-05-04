TAAN 124 Elm Street
FOOD
LUNCH
- Tom Kha$15.00
Fragrant Thai coconut soup
- Tom Yum$15.00
Thai spicy lemongrass soup with mushroom, galangal and kaffir lime leaves
- Pad Khing$23.00
Choice of Stir-fried protein with ginger, scallion, mushroom, chili, bean paste and Jasmine white rice
- Pad Thai$16.00
Thin Stir-fried rice noodles with tamarind sauce, shallots, egg, tofu, scallions, bean sprouts, and crushed peanuts.
- Panang$16.00
Thai curry with coconut milk and steamed white jasmine rice
- Kao Pad$16.00
Thai fried rice with egg, scallion, onion and carrot.
- Gang Keaw Wan$16.00
Green curry in coconut milk with eggplant and basil with white Jasmine rice
- KANOM MOR GANG$12.00
DINNER
- Gang Ped$16.00
Red curry in coconut milk with eggplant and basil with Jasmine white rice