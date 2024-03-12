The Table at Crate 35 Oakbrook Center
Drinks
- Coke$3.00
- Diet Coke$3.00
- Root Beer$3.00
- Ginger Ale$3.00
- Sprite$3.00
- Boxed Water$3.00
- San Pellegrino 250ml$3.00
- San Pelligrino 1L$9.00
- Iced Tea 16oz$4.00
- Arnold Palmer$4.00
- Lemonade$4.00
- Ginger Chai Lemonade$8.00
Turmeric, saffron
- Hibiscus Lemonade$8.00
Elderflower, hibiscus, lemon, sparkling water
- Lavender Lemonade$8.00
Butterfly pea flower tea, sparkling water
- Pomegranate Limeade$8.00
Pomegranate, blackberry
For The Table
- Beef Dumpling$16.00
Belly soy sauce, basil
- Edamame Dumpling$14.00
Belly soy sauce, basil (vegan)
- Roasted Tomato Goat Cheese Dip$14.00
Marinara, goat cheese, roasted garlic, PQB sourdough (vegetarian)
- Grilled Halloumi Cheese$14.00
Red pepper mushroom conserva (vegetarian)
- Waffle Fries & Aioli$10.00
Madras curry sesame salt (vegetarian) (gluten free)
- Seasonal Flatbread$16.00
Cranberry compote, taleggio, ricotta, candied pecans
- Salmon Tartine$16.00
Smoked salmon salad, capers, cherry tomatoes, cucumber curls
- Shrimp & Grits$16.00
Coconut grits, shaved brussels sprouts, miso sauce (gluten free)
- Margarita Flatbread$14.00
- Side Pita$3.00
- Side Sourdough$2.00
- Grilled Cheese Bites$1.50
- Full Grilled Cheese Sandwich$6.00
Sourdough bread, mayo, gruyere cheese, pickled onion
- Avocado Toast$16.00
Avocado smash, PQB sourdough, pumpkin seeds, watermelon radish, cilantro
Mains
- Shrimp Udon Noodle$27.00
Soy-yaki sauce, broccolini, mushrooms, bell peppers
- Charred Salmon$29.00
Baba ghanoush, fingerling potatoes, parmesan cheese, parsley (gluten free)
- Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich$18.00
Avocado smash, pickles, waffle fries, house aioli
- Lemon Chicken$26.00
Dairy-free mashed potatoes, chili broccolini, fingerlings, chimichurri (gluten-free)
- Roasted Eggplant$17.00
Baba ghanoush, feta, chickpea salad, frisée (vegetarian) (gluten free)
- C&B Burger$20.00
American cheese, red onion, lettuce, mighty vine tomatoes, pickles, curry waffle fries, house aioli
- Long Island Steak Frites$34.00
Sweet potato fries, herb butter, veal reduction (gluten free)
- Pork Pozole$23.00
Hominy stew, cabbage, vegetables, radish-cilantro salad
- Mediterranean Pita - Chickpea Patties$18.00
Roasted cherry tomatoes, pickled red onion, cucumber, avocado tahini sauce (vegan)
- Mediterranean Pita - Chicken Thigh$22.00
Roasted cherry tomatoes, pickled red onion, cucumber, avocado tahini sauce
- Mediterranean Pita - Shrimp$22.00
Roasted cherry tomatoes, pickled red onion, cucumber, avocado tahini sauce
Bowls
- Crunchy Kale Salad$16.00
Baby kale, radish, wonton “croutons”, black garlic ceasar
- C&B Salad$18.00
Fresh greens, cucumber, olive, red onion, feta, corn, edamame, radish, roasted cherry tomato, mint, citrus dressing (vegetarian) (gluten free)
- Poke Bowl - Shrimp$22.00
Quinoa-chickpea salad, avocado smash, watermelon radish, parsley (gluten free)
- Poke Bowl - Crispy Tofu$19.00
Quinoa-chickpea salad, avocado smash, watermelon radish, parsley (vegan) (gluten free)
- Poke Bowl - Chickpea Patties$20.00
Quinoa-chickpea salad, avocado smash, watermelon radish, parsley (vegan) (gluten free)
- Poke Bowl - Charred Salmon$26.00
Quinoa-chickpea salad, avocado smash, watermelon radish, parsley (gluten free)
- Tomato Soup$10.00
PQB sourdough grilled cheese bites (vegetarian)
- Buttersquash Bacon Soup$10.00
Apple bacon jam
Ramen Bar
- Ramen - Katsu Chicken$23.00
Shredded brussels, house kimchi, scallions, cilantro, soft boiled egg, choice of shoyu veggie or pork ramen broth
- Ramen - Tofu$20.00
Shredded brussels, house kimchi, scallions, cilantro, soft boiled egg, choice of shoyu veggie or pork ramen broth
- Ramen - Shrimp$23.00
Shredded brussels, house kimchi, scallions, cilantro, soft boiled egg, choice of shoyu veggie or pork ramen broth
- Phat Ramen$30.00
Katsu chicken, shrimp, crispy tofu, shredded brussels, poached egg, house kimchi, scallions, cilantro. choose of shoyu veggie or pork ramen broth
Kids
- Cheeseburger$12.00
American cheese, waffle fies
- Corkscrew Pasta - Marinara$9.00
Tomato sauce, parmesan
- Corkscrew Pasta - Butter & Parm$9.00
- Cheese Pizza$9.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese
- Popcorn Chicken Bites$9.00
waffle fries
- Kids Ramen - Katsu Chicken$12.00
Choice of shoyu veggie or pork ramen broth
- Kids Ramen - Shrimp$12.00
Choice of shoyu veggie or pork ramen broth
- Kids Ramen - Tofu$12.00
Choice of shoyu veggie or pork ramen broth